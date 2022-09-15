Energy Investing News

Decklar Resources Inc. (TSX-V: DKL) (OTCQX: DKLRF) (FSE: A1U1) ( the "Company" or "Decklar") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Oluwasanmi Famuyide to the role of Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") of the Company. Mr. Duncan Blount has stepped down as CEO but will remain on Decklar's Board of Directors as an independent non-executive director.

Appointment of New Chief Executive Officer

Decklar is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Oluwasanmi "Sanmi" Famuyide as CEO of the Company.

Mr. Famuyide has over 20 years of experience structuring and executing on oil, gas and infrastructure transactions across Africa. He has worked as Managing Director of Decklar Petroleum (Nigeria) Limited since its founding, where he led the asset acquisition transactions resulting in the Company's current portfolio of three risk service assets in Nigeria. Sanmi has performed the role of asset manager and has been directly involved in and responsible for key stakeholder engagements. His previous roles include Head of Business Development at Lekoil Limited, Head of Investment Banking Coverage at FBN Capital and Head of Oil & Gas – Marginal Fields and Independents at Guaranty Trust Bank.

Mr. Famuyide has an MSc in Applied Environmental Economics from the Imperial College London, and a BSc in Chemical Engineering from the University of Lagos. Confirmation of Mr. Famuyide's appointment is subject to TSX-V approval.

Duncan Blount to Continue as Director

Mr. Duncan Blount has stepped down as CEO of Decklar effective immediately and will continue to serve on Decklar's board of directors as a non-executive director. The Company sincerely thanks Mr. Blount for his important contributions as CEO throughout the early development of the Company, the acquisition of the Company's risk service assets, and inception of the Company's operations in Nigeria. Decklar is pleased to retain Duncan as a director. His knowledge and experience with Decklar's operations and global oil & gas markets will continue to be valuable to the Company.

