(TheNewswire)
Calgary, Alberta (November 27, 2026) TheNewswire - Decimus Oil Corp. ("WCSB" or the "Company") (TSXV:WCSB) is pleased to announce its financial and operating results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026. The associated management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") and unaudited interim financial statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026, can be found at www.sedarplus.ca and www.decimusoil.com
THIRD QUARTER 2026 HIGHLIGHTS
-
Production averaged 164 boe/d (46% Oil NGLs) in Q3/26, an increase of 6% from 154 boe/d in Q2/26, driven by higher oil production at Murray Lake and Swan Hills, and a decrease of 6% from 175 boe/d in Q3/25.
-
Oil gas sales increased to $738,029 in Q3/26, a 25% increase from Q3/25 revenue of $588,231 and a 15% increase from Q2/26 revenue of $643,546, due to higher realized oil and natural gas prices and a higher oil weighting.
-
Cash flow from operating activities of $14,316 in Q3/26, a 66% decrease from $42,006 compared to Q3/25 and an improvement from a deficit of $103,928 when comparing to Q2/26.
-
Adjusted funds flow was a deficit of $25,377 in Q3/26, an 81% improvement from a deficit of $133,936 compared to Q3/25 and a 92% improvement from a deficit of $336,892 when comparing to Q2/26.
-
Operating netback, before derivatives, averaged $14.08/boe ($12.06/boe after derivatives) in Q3/26, up 278% from $3.72/boe in Q3/25, driven by higher realized prices and lower net production expenses, which averaged $26.82/boe during the quarter.
-
Total capital expenditures were $47,174 in Q3/26 compared to $6,254 in Q3/25, primarily related to the non-operated Swan Hills property.
Selected Quarterly Information
The following table summarizes the Company's selected financial and operating highlights for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026, and September 30, 2025:
|
Three months ended
September 30
|
Nine months ended
September 30
|
($)
|
2026
|
2025
|
% change
|
2026
|
2025
|
% change
|
Total oil, natural gas and processing revenue
|
744,263
|
621,769
|
20
|
1,993,558
|
2,115,197
|
(6)
|
Cash flow from operating activities
|
14,316
|
42,006
|
(66)
|
(5,758)
|
172,607
|
(103)
|
Per share – basic
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Per share – diluted
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Adjusted funds flow (1)
|
(25,377)
|
(133,936)
|
(81)
|
(446,595)
|
(278,395)
|
60
|
Per share – basic (2)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(0.01)
|
(0.01)
|
-
|
Per share – diluted (2)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(0.01)
|
(0.01)
|
-
|
Net income (loss)
|
(202,608)
|
(377,973)
|
(46)
|
(982,690)
|
(1,041,258)
|
(6)
|
Per share – basic
|
-
|
(0.01)
|
-
|
(0.02)
|
(0.02)
|
-
|
Per share – diluted
|
-
|
(0.01)
|
-
|
(0.02)
|
(0.02)
|
-
|
Working capital deficit(1)
|
2,083,665
|
1,188,922
|
75
|
2,083,665
|
1,188,922
|
75
|
Capital expenditures
|
47,174
|
6,254
|
654
|
113,488
|
48,010
|
136
|
Weighted average shares outstanding
|
Basic
|
44,825,533
|
44,614,100
|
-
|
44,685,352
|
44,614,100
|
-
|
Diluted
|
44,825,533
|
44,614,100
|
-
|
44,685,352
|
44,614,100
|
-
|
Share Trading
|
High
|
$0.15
|
$0.11
|
36
|
$0.15
|
$0.11
|
36
|
Low
|
$0.10
|
$0.09
|
11
|
$0.06
|
$0.06
|
-
|
Trading volume
|
946,259
|
2,186,085
|
(57)
|
3,872,341
|
4,575,194
|
(15)
|
Average daily production
|
Oil (bbls/d)
|
72
|
79
|
(9)
|
66
|
83
|
(20)
|
NGL (bbls/d)
|
3
|
2
|
50
|
2
|
2
|
-
|
Natural Gas (mcf/d)
|
537
|
570
|
(6)
|
561
|
564
|
(1)
|
Total (boe/d)
|
164
|
175
|
(6)
|
161
|
179
|
(10)
|
Average realized sale prices, before financial instruments
|
Oil ($/bbls)
|
99.56
|
76.50
|
30
|
95.35
|
78.63
|
21
|
Natural gas liquids ($/bbls)
|
19.83
|
22.83
|
(13)
|
27.78
|
27.72
|
-
|
Natural Gas ($/mcf)
|
1.51
|
0.60
|
152
|
1.64
|
1.43
|
15
|
Operating netback, after derivatives ($/boe)
|
12.06
|
3.72
|
224
|
3.02
|
5.62
|
(46)
|
Adjusted funds flow ($/boe)
|
(1.68)
|
(8.31)
|
(80)
|
(10.15)
|
(5.68)
|
79
-
Capital Management Measure; See "Non-IFRS Financial Measures, Non-IFRS Financial Ratios and Capital Management Measures" Section of the MDA.
-
Non-IFRS Financial Ratio; See "Non-IFRS Financial Measures, Non-IFRS Financial Ratios and Capital Management Measures" Section of the MDA.
Shares for Debt Settlement
The Company further announces that it has entered into definitive agreements with certain arm's-length creditors to settle certain outstanding indebtedness through the issuance of common shares of the Company (the "Shares for Debt Transaction"). As a result, and pursuant to the Shares for Debt Transaction, the Company will settle an aggregate of $88,070 of outstanding indebtedness through the issuance of 550,442 common shares of the Company at a deemed price of $0.12 per common share, subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"), with the creditors accepting shares with a deemed value equal to 75% of the amounts owing. The indebtedness being settled represents bona fide accrued compensation owing to arm's length parties of the Company. The Shares for Debt Transaction will be structured in accordance with the policies of the TSXV. The common shares issued pursuant to the Shares for Debt Transaction will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance, in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSXV. Completion of the Shares for Debt Transaction remains subject to final acceptance of the TSXV and the Company believes that the Shares for Debt Transaction will help strengthen its financial position by reducing outstanding liabilities while preserving cash resources.
Additional Information on Decimus can be found on the website and updated Corporate Presentation
Interested investors and other market participants can learn more about the Decimus opportunity by visiting its new website and reviewing the Company's corporate presentation, available at www.decimusoil.com
For further information, please contact:
Cameron MacDonald
President & CEO
Phone: (403) 585-9875
ABOUT Decimus Oil Corp.
Decimus Oil Corp. is engaged in the acquisition, development and production of oil and gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The Company is focused on Mannville development in Southern Alberta where it's advancing its low-risk acquisition strategy, paired with deploying modern completion techniques to expose its underexploited drilling opportunities to unlock significant resource in place.
READER ADVISORIES
Non-GAAP Measures and Ratios
This press release contains certain financial measures and ratios which do not have standardized meanings prescribed by International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IFRS Accounting Standards"), also known as Canadian Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). As these non-GAAP financial measures and ratios are commonly used in the oil and gas industry, Logan believes that their inclusion is useful to investors. The reader is cautioned that these amounts may not be directly comparable to measures for other companies where similar terminology is used.
The non-GAAP measures and ratios used in this press release, represented by the capitalized and defined terms outlined below, are used by Decimus as key measures of financial performance and are not intended to represent operating profits nor should they be viewed as an alternative to cash provided by operating activities, net income or other measures of financial performance calculated in accordance with IFRS.
The definitions below should be read in conjunction with the "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures" section of the Company's MD&A dated November 25, 2026, which includes discussion of the purpose and composition of the specified financial measures and detailed reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.
Operating Income and Operating Netback
Operating Income, a non-GAAP financial measure, is a useful supplemental measure that provides an indication of the Company's ability to generate cash from field operations, prior to administrative overhead, financing and other business expenses. "Operating Income, before hedging" is calculated by Logan as oil and gas sales, net of royalties, plus processing and other revenue, less operating and transportation expenses. "Operating Income, after hedging" is calculated by adjusting Operating Income, before hedging for realized gains or losses on derivative financial instruments.
The Company refers to Operating Income expressed per unit of production as an "Operating Netback" and reports the Operating Netback before and after hedging, both of which are non-GAAP financial ratios. Logan considers Operating Netback an important measure to evaluate its operational performance as it demonstrates its field level profitability relative to current commodity prices.
Adjusted Funds Flow
Cash provided by operating activities is the most directly comparable measure to Adjusted Funds Flow. "Adjusted Funds Flow" is reconciled to cash provided by operating activities by excluding changes in noncash working capital, adding back transaction costs on acquisitions (if applicable). Decimus utilizes Adjusted Funds Flow as a key performance measure in the Company's annual financial forecasts and public guidance.
The Company refers to Adjusted Funds Flow expressed per unit of production as an "Adjusted Funds Flow Netback".
Adjusted Funds Flow per share ("AFF per share")
AFF per share is a non-GAAP financial ratio used by Decimus as a key performance indicator. The basic and/or diluted weighted average common shares outstanding used in the calculation of AFF per share is calculated using the same methodology as net income per share.
Capital Expenditures before A&D
"Capital Expenditures before A&D" is used by Decimus to measure its capital investment level compared to the Company's annual budgeted capital expenditures for its organic drilling program. It includes capital expenditures on exploration and evaluation assets and property, plant and equipment, before acquisitions and dispositions. The directly comparable GAAP measure to capital expenditures is cash used in investing activities.
Net Debt
Throughout this press release, references to "Net Debt" includes bank debt, net of "Adjusted Working Capital". Net Debt and Adjusted Working Capital are both non-GAAP financial measures. Adjusted Working Capital is calculated as current assets less current liabilities, excluding derivative financial instrument assets and liabilities and provisions and other liabilities. As at September 30, 2026, Adjusted Working Capital includes cash and cash equivalents, accounts receivable, prepaids and deposits, and accounts payable and accrued liabilities.
Supplementary Financial Measures
The supplementary financial measures used in this press release (primarily average sales price per product type and certain per BOE and per share figures) are either a per unit disclosure of a corresponding GAAP measure, or a component of a corresponding GAAP measure, presented in the financial statements. Supplementary financial measures that are disclosed on a per unit basis are calculated by dividing the aggregate GAAP measure (or component thereof) by the applicable unit for the period. Supplementary financial measures that are disclosed on a component basis of a corresponding GAAP measure are a granular representation of a financial statement line item and are determined in accordance with GAAP.
Other Measurements
All dollar figures included herein are presented in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise noted. This press release contains various references to the abbreviation "BOE" which means barrels of oil equivalent. Where amounts are expressed on a BOE basis, natural gas volumes have been converted to oil equivalence at six thousand cubic feet (mcf) per barrel (bbl). The term BOE may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A BOE conversion ratio of six thousand cubic feet per barrel is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead and is significantly different than the value ratio based on the current price of crude oil and natural gas. This conversion factor is an industry accepted norm and is not based on either energy content or current prices.
References to "oil" or "crude oil" in this press release include light crude oil, medium crude oil, heavy oil and tight oil combined. NI 51-101 includes condensate within the product type of "natural gas liquids". - 6 - References to "natural gas liquids" or "NGLs" include pentane, butane, propane and ethane. References to "gas" or "natural gas" relates to conventional natural gas. References to "liquids" includes crude oil, condensate and NGLs. The Company has disclosed "condensate" separately from other natural gas liquids in this press release since the price of condensate as compared to other natural gas liquids is currently significantly higher and the Company believes that this presentation provides a more accurate description of its operations and results.
Share Capital
Common shares of Decimus trade on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") under the symbol "WCSB".
As of September 30, 2026, there were 45.2 million common shares outstanding. As of the date hereof, there are 45.2 million common shares outstanding, which does not include 0.6 million common shares to be issued pursuant to the Shares for Debt Transaction, which remains subject to acceptance by the TSXV. There are no preferred shares or special shares outstanding.
Decimus's convertible securities outstanding as of the date of this press release include: no common share purchase warrants; and 3.0 million stock options with a weighted average exercise price of $0.16 per share.
Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements
Certain statements contained within this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "outlook", "anticipate", "budget", "plan", "endeavor", "continue", "estimate", "evaluate", "expect", "forecast", "monitor", "may", "will", "can", "able", "potential", "target", "intend", "consider", "focus", "identify", "use", "utilize", "manage", "maintain", "remain", "result", "cultivate", "could", "should", "believe" and similar expressions (or grammatical variations or negatives thereof). Decimus believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date hereof, but no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon.
The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by Decimus, including, but not limited to, expectations and assumptions concerning the business plan of Decimus, the timing and success of future drilling, development and completion activities and infrastructure projects, the performance of existing wells, the performance of new wells, the availability and performance of facilities and pipelines, the geological characteristics of Decimus 's properties, the successful integration of the recently acquired assets into Logan's operations, the successful application of drilling, completion and seismic technology, the Company's ability to secure sufficient amounts of water, prevailing weather conditions, prevailing legislation affecting the oil and gas industry, prevailing commodity prices, price volatility, future commodity prices, price differentials and the actual prices received for the Company's products, anticipated fluctuations in foreign exchange and interest rates, impact of inflation on costs, royalty regimes and exchange rates, the application of regulatory and licensing requirements, the availability of capital, labour and services, the creditworthiness of industry partners, general economic conditions, the ability to source and complete acquisitions, and the satisfaction of the conditions to the completion of the Decimus Sale Transaction, including the receipt of all required securityholder, court and regulatory approvals, within the anticipated timeframes.
Although Decimus believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information because Decimus can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. By its nature, such forward-looking information is subject to various risks and uncertainties, which could cause the actual results and expectations to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, fluctuations and volatility in commodity prices (including pursuant to determinations by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and other countries (collectively referred to as OPEC+) regarding production levels), changes in industry regulations and legislation (including, but not limited to: tax laws, royalties, and environmental regulations), the imposition or expansion of tariffs imposed by domestic and foreign governments or the imposition of other restrictive trade measures, retaliatory or countermeasures implemented by such governments, including the introduction of regulatory barriers to trade and the potential material adverse effect on the Canadian, U.S. and global economies, and by extension the Canadian oil and natural gas industry and demand and/or market price for the Company's products and/or otherwise adversely affects the Company; changes in the political landscape both domestically and abroad (including potential changes to U.S. economic, energy, regulatory and trade policies following the U.S. midterm elections), wars (including ongoing military actions in the Middle East and Russia's invasion of Ukraine), hostilities, civil insurrections, foreign exchange or interest rates, increased operating and capital costs due to inflationary pressures (actual and anticipated), risks associated with the oil and gas industry in general, stock market and financial system volatility, impacts of pandemics, the retention of key management and employees, risks with respect to unplanned third-party pipeline outages and risks relating to inclement weather and severe weather events and natural disasters, such as fire, drought, flooding and extreme hot or cold temperatures, including in respect of safety, asset integrity and shutting-in production; and risks. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is given as of the date hereof, and to not use such forward-looking information for anything other than its intended purpose. Decimus undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
Abbreviations
A&D acquisitions and dispositions
AECO Alberta Energy Company "C" Meter Station of the NOVA Pipeline System
bbl barrel
bbls/d barrels per day
bcf one billion cubic feet
BOE barrels of oil equivalent
BOE/d barrels of oil equivalent per day
CA$ or CAD Canadian dollar
GJ gigajoule
Mbbl one thousand barrels
MBOE one thousand barrels of oil equivalent
mcf one thousand cubic feet
mcf/d one thousand cubic feet per day
mmcf one million cubic feet
mmcf/d one million cubic feet per day
MM millions
$MM millions of dollars
MPa megapascal unit of pressure
NGL(s) natural gas liquids
NI 51-101 nm National Instrument 51-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities "not meaningful", generally with reference to a percentage change
NYMEX New York Mercantile Exchange, with reference to the U.S. dollar "Henry Hub" natural gas price index
TSXV TSX Venture Exchange
US$ or USD United States dollar WI Working interest
WTI West Texas Intermediate, the reference price paid in U.S. dollars at Cushing, Oklahoma for crude oil of standard grade
Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.