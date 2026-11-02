Decade Resources Ltd. Announces $2.17 Million Flow-Through Private Placement

Decade Resources Ltd. Announces $2.17 Million Flow-Through Private Placement

Decade Resources Ltd. (TSXV: DEC,OTC:DECXF) (the "Company" or "Decade") announces that it intends to complete a non-brokered flow-through private placement financing (the "Offering") to raise gross proceeds of up to $2,170,000 through the issuance of up to 14,466,666 flow-through units (the "FT Units") at a price of $0.15 per FT Unit.

Each FT Unit will consist of one common share of the Company to be issued as a "flow-through share" within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Tax Act") and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional non-flow-through common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.25 per share for a period of two years from the date of issuance.

The gross proceeds from the issuance of the flow-through shares will be used to incur eligible Canadian exploration expenses ("CEE") that qualify as "flow-through mining expenditures," as defined in the Tax Act, on the Company's mineral exploration properties located in British Columbia. The Company intends to renounce such qualifying expenditures to subscribers with an effective date of no later than December 31, 2026, subject to applicable tax legislation.

In connection with the Offering, the Company may pay finder's fees to eligible arm's-length finders consisting of cash commissions equal to 8% of the gross proceeds raised from subscribers introduced by such finders and issue non-transferable finder's warrants equal to 8% of the number of FT Units sold to such subscribers. Each finder's warrant will be exercisable to acquire one non-flow-through common share of the Company at a price of $0.15 per share for a period of two years from the date of issuance. All finder's fees will be subject to the policies and approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange").

The Offering remains subject to acceptance by the Exchange and any other required regulatory approvals. All securities issued pursuant to the Offering, including any common shares issued upon exercise of the Warrants or finder's warrants, will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the applicable date of issuance, as required under applicable Canadian securities laws.

The Company may complete the Offering in one or more tranches.

About Decade Resources Ltd.
Decade Resources Ltd. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the exploration and development of mineral properties in British Columbia.

For further information, contact:
Decade Resources Ltd.
Telephone: 250-636-2264
Gary Assaly: 604-377-7969

Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the continuation and results of the Phase I drill program, the interpretation of alteration and mineralization observed in drill core, the timing and receipt of assay results, and the exploration potential of the Bonaparte property. Forward-looking statements are based on the current beliefs, estimates, and assumptions of management and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including, without limitation, the risk that assay results do not confirm visual observations, drilling and equipment availability, assay laboratory turnaround times, results of exploration that differ from expectations, availability of financing, and receipt of regulatory and other approvals. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/321990

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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