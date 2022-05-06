Life Science NewsInvesting News

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. ("Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc." or the "Company") (NASDAQ: AUPH) of a class action securities lawsuit.

The lawsuit on behalf of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. investors has been commenced in the the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York. Affected investors purchased or otherwise acquired certain Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. securities between May 7, 2021 and February 25, 2022. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/aurinia-pharmaceuticals-inc-information-loss-submission-form?prid=26923&wire=5

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (i) Aurinia was experiencing declining revenues; (ii) Aurinia's 2022 sales outlook for the Company's only product which it offers for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis, LUPKYNIS, would fall well short of expectations; (iii) accordingly, the Company had significantly overstated LUPKYNIS's commercial prospects; (iv) as a result, the Company had overstated its financial position and/or prospects for 2022; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO SHAREHOLDERS: If you suffered a loss in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. during the relevant timeframe, you have until June 14, 2022 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. Discuss your rights with our legal team without cost or obligation.

PROTECT YOUR FINANCIAL INTERESTS: Complete this brief submission form https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/aurinia-pharmaceuticals-inc-information-loss-submission-form?prid=26923&wire=5 or call 212-363-7500 to discuss the case.

CONTACT:
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
Ed Korsinsky, Esq.
55 Broadway, 10th Floor
New York, NY 10006
jlevi@levikorsinsky.com
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

