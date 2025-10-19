DATROWAY® demonstrated unprecedented median overall survival improvement of five months vs. chemo as 1st-line treatment for patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer for whom immunotherapy was not an option

AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo's DATROWAY also demonstrated a highly statistically significant and clinically meaningful 43% reduction in patients' risk of disease progression or death in TROPION-Breast02
DATROWAY is the first and only therapy to significantly improve overall survival vs. chemotherapy in this patient population
Positive results from the TROPION-Breast02 Phase III trial showed DATROWAY ® (datopotamab deruxtecan-dlnk) demonstrated a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement for the dual primary endpoints of overall survival (OS) and progression-free survival (PFS) compared to investigator's choice of chemotherapy as 1st-line treatment for patients with locally recurrent inoperable or metastatic triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) for whom immunotherapy was not an option.
These late-breaking results will be presented today during a Proffered Paper session at the 2025 European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress in Berlin, Germany (abstract #LBA21).
DATROWAY demonstrated a 5.0-month improvement in median OS compared to chemotherapy (hazard ratio [HR] 0.79; 95% confidence interval [CI] 0.64-0.98; p=0.0291). Median OS was 23.7 months for patients treated with DATROWAY versus 18.7 months for those treated with chemotherapy.
DATROWAY reduced the risk of disease progression or death by 43% compared to chemotherapy (HR 0.57; 95% CI 0.47-0.69; p versus 5.6 months for those treated with chemotherapy.
In addition to patients whose tumors did not express PD-L1, TROPION-Breast02 enrolled patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors for whom immunotherapy was not an option due to other factors.
Rebecca Dent, MD, FRCP, Professor and Deputy Chief Executive Officer, National Cancer Centre Singapore, and principal investigator for the trial, said: "In TROPION-Breast02, datopotamab deruxtecan meaningfully extended patients' lives and nearly doubled their time without disease progression. These are significant outcomes for patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer who are not suitable candidates for immunotherapy, and remarkable results considering the trial included a subset of patients with highly aggressive disease who are often excluded from research in this setting."
Susan Galbraith, Executive Vice President, Oncology Haematology R&D, AstraZeneca, said: "The TROPION-Breast02 results show for the first time that these triple-negative breast cancer patients may have an alternative to chemotherapy in the 1st-line setting that can both delay the progression of their disease and prolong their lives. For Datroway to have so significantly improved patient outcomes in the 1st-line metastatic setting as monotherapy also gives us great confidence in its potential in combination with IMFINZI ® (durvalumab), and in the early-stage, potentially curative setting where our next studies are ongoing."
Ken Takeshita, Global Head, R&D, Daiichi Sankyo, said: "Patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer have one of the worst prognoses of any breast cancer subtype, and for those who are not candidates for immunotherapy, chemotherapy has long been the 1st-line standard of care. The TROPION-Breast02 results show Datroway has the potential to replace traditional chemotherapy in this setting and to meaningfully improve survival of patients."
DATROWAY is a specifically engineered TROP2-directed DXd antibody drug conjugate (ADC) discovered by Daiichi Sankyo and being jointly developed and commercialized by AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo.
Summary of efficacy results
|
|
DATROWAY (n=323)
|
ICC (n=321)
|
Median OS, months (95% CI)
|
23.7 (19.8-25.6)
|
18.7 (16.0-21.8)
|
HR (95% CI)
|
0.79 (0.64-0.98)
|
p-value
|
0.0291
|
Median PFS by BICR, months (95% CI)
|
10.8 (8.6-13.0)
|
5.6 (5.0-7.0)
|
HR (95% CI)
|
0.57 (0.47-0.69)
|
p-value
|
|
Median PFS by investigator, months
(95% CI)
|
9.6 (7.4-11.2)
|
5.2 (4.2-5.6)
|
HR (95% CI)
|
0.56 (0.47-0.67)
|
Confirmed ORR, %
|
62.5
|
29.3
|
CR, % (n)
|
9.0 (29)
|
2.5 (8)
|
PR, % (n)
|
53.6 (173)
|
26.8 (86)
|
Median DoR, months (95% CI)
|
12.3 (9.1-15.9)
|
7.1 (5.6-8.9)
|
As of August 25, 2025, data cut-off, 45 patients (14%) remained on DATROWAY and 8 patients (3%) on chemotherapy.
|
BICR, blinded independent central review; CI, confidence interval; CR, complete response; DoR, duration of response; HR, hazard ratio; ICC, investigator's choice of chemotherapy; ORR, objective response rate; OS, overall survival; PFS, progression-free survival; PR, partial response
Patients receiving DATROWAY were on treatment more than twice as long as those receiving chemotherapy (median duration of treatment of 8.5 versus 4.1 months) and experienced a lower rate of treatment-related adverse events (TRAEs) associated with discontinuation (4% versus 7%). Grade 3 or higher TRAEs occurred in 33% and 29% of patients in the DATROWAY and chemotherapy arms, respectively. The most common Grade 3 or higher TRAEs were neutropenia (3%, 13%), stomatitis (8%, 0%), leukopenia ( arm adjudicated as drug-related by an independent committee. This event was characterized as Grade 3 pneumonitis and cause of death was attributed to disease progression by the treating investigator.
AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo will also present updated results from the BEGONIA Phase Ib/II trial at ESMO showing DATROWAY in combination with IMFINZI continued to demonstrate robust anti-tumor activity as 1st-line treatment for patients with metastatic TNBC across PD-L1 expression levels and specifically in those with high PD-L1-expressing tumors. These results will be presented on Monday, October 20 (abstract #555MO).
AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo are evaluating DATROWAY across stages and treatment settings of TNBC in three additional Phase III trials. TROPION-Breast03 is evaluating DATROWAY with or without IMFINZI in patients with Stage I-III TNBC with residual invasive disease after neoadjuvant systemic therapy. TROPION-Breast04 is evaluating neoadjuvant DATROWAY plus IMFINZI in patients with Stage II-III triple-negative or hormone receptor (HR)-low, HER2-low or -negative breast cancer. TROPION-Breast05 is evaluating 1st-line DATROWAY with or without IMFINZI in patients with metastatic TNBC whose tumors express PD-L1.
INDICATION AND IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION FOR DATROWAY ® (datopotamab deruxtecan-dlnk)
Indications
DATROWAY ® is a Trop-2-directed antibody and topoisomerase inhibitor conjugate indicated for the treatment of:
- adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR)-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) who have received prior EGFR-directed therapy and platinum-based chemotherapy.
This indication is approved under accelerated approval based on objective response rate and duration of response. Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in the confirmatory trial.
- adult patients with unresectable or metastatic, hormone receptor (HR)-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-negative (IHC 0, IHC 1+ or IHC 2+/ISH-) breast cancer who have received prior endocrine-based therapy and chemotherapy for unresectable or metastatic disease.
Contraindications
None.
Warnings and Precautions
Interstitial Lung Disease/Pneumonitis
DATROWAY can cause severe, life-threatening, or fatal interstitial lung disease (ILD) or pneumonitis.
Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC
In the pooled safety population of 484 patients with NSCLC from TROPION-Lung01, TROPION-Lung05, and TROPION-PanTumor01, ILD/pneumonitis occurred in 7% of patients treated with DATROWAY, including 0.6% of patients with Grade 3 and 0.4% with Grade 4. There were 8 (1.7%) fatal cases. The median time to onset for ILD was 1.4 months (range: 0.2 months to 9 months). Eleven patients (2.3%) had DATROWAY withheld and 20 patients (4.1%) permanently discontinued DATROWAY due to ILD/pneumonitis. Systemic corticosteroids were required in 79% (26/33) of patients with ILD/pneumonitis. ILD/pneumonitis resolved in 45% of patients.
Unresectable or Metastatic Breast Cancer
In the pooled safety population of 443 patients with breast cancer from TROPION-Breast01 and TROPION-PanTumor01, ILD/pneumonitis occurred in 3.6% of patients treated with DATROWAY, including 0.7% of patients with Grade 3. There was one fatal case (0.2%). The median time to onset for ILD was 2.8 months (range: 1.1 months to 10.8 months). Four patients (0.9%) had DATROWAY withheld and 7 patients (1.6%) permanently discontinued DATROWAY due to ILD/pneumonitis. Systemic corticosteroids were required in 60% (9/15) of patients with ILD/pneumonitis. ILD/pneumonitis resolved in 40% of patients.
Patients were excluded from clinical studies for a history of ILD/pneumonitis requiring treatment with steroids or for ongoing ILD/pneumonitis.
Monitor patients for new or worsening respiratory symptoms indicative of ILD/pneumonitis (e.g., dyspnea, cough, fever) during treatment with DATROWAY. For asymptomatic (Grade 1) ILD/pneumonitis, consider corticosteroid treatment (e.g., ≥0.5 mg/kg/day prednisolone or equivalent). For symptomatic ILD/pneumonitis (Grade 2 or greater), promptly initiate systemic corticosteroid treatment (e.g., ≥1 mg/kg/day prednisolone or equivalent) and continue for at least 14 days followed by gradual taper for at least 4 weeks.
Withhold DATROWAY in patients with suspected ILD/pneumonitis and permanently discontinue DATROWAY if ≥Grade 2 ILD/pneumonitis is confirmed.
Ocular Adverse Reactions
DATROWAY can cause ocular adverse reactions including dry eye, keratitis, blepharitis, meibomian gland dysfunction, increased lacrimation, conjunctivitis, and blurred vision.
In the pooled safety population, ocular adverse reactions occurred in 36% of patients treated with DATROWAY. Twenty patients (2.2%) experienced Grade 3 ocular adverse reactions, which included keratitis, dry eye, and blurred vision, and one patient experienced a Grade 4 ocular adverse reaction of conjunctival hemorrhage. The most common (≥5%) ocular adverse reactions were dry eye (17%), keratitis (14%), and increased lacrimation (7%). The median time to onset for ocular adverse reactions was 2.3 months (range: 0.03 months to 23.2 months). Of the patients who experienced ocular adverse reactions, 39% had complete resolution, and 10% had partial improvement (defined as a decrease in severity by one or more grades from the worst grade at last follow up). Ocular adverse reactions led to dosage interruption in 3.6% of patients, dosage reductions in 2.5% of patients, and permanent discontinuation of DATROWAY in 1% of patients.
Patients with clinically significant corneal disease were excluded from clinical studies.
Advise patients to use preservative-free lubricant eye drops several times daily for prophylaxis. Advise patients to avoid use of contact lenses unless directed by an eye care professional.
Refer patients to an eye care professional for an ophthalmic exam including visual acuity testing, slit lamp examination (with fluorescein staining), intraocular pressure, and fundoscopy at treatment initiation, annually while on treatment, at end of treatment, and as clinically indicated.
Promptly refer patients to an eye care professional for any new or worsening ocular adverse reactions. Monitor patients for ocular adverse reactions during treatment with DATROWAY, and if diagnosis is confirmed, withhold, reduce the dose, or permanently discontinue DATROWAY based on severity.
Stomatitis
DATROWAY can cause stomatitis, including mouth ulcers and oral mucositis.
In the pooled safety population, stomatitis occurred in 63% of patients treated with DATROWAY, including 8% of patients with Grade 3 events and one patient with a Grade 4 reaction. The median time to first onset of stomatitis was 0.5 months (range: 0.03 months to 18.6 months). Stomatitis led to dosage interruption in 6% of patients, dosage reductions in 11% of patients, and permanent discontinuation of DATROWAY in 0.5% of patients.
In patients who received DATROWAY in TROPION-Breast01, 39% used a mouthwash containing corticosteroid for management or prophylaxis of stomatitis/oral mucositis at any time during the treatment.
Advise patients to use a steroid-containing mouthwash for prophylaxis and treatment of stomatitis. Instruct the patient to hold ice chips or ice water in the mouth throughout the infusion of DATROWAY.
Monitor patients for signs and symptoms of stomatitis. If stomatitis occurs, increase the frequency of mouthwash and administer other topical treatments as clinically indicated. Based on the severity of the adverse reaction, withhold, reduce the dose, or permanently discontinue DATROWAY.
Embryo-Fetal Toxicity
Based on its mechanism of action, DATROWAY can cause embryo-fetal harm when administered to a pregnant woman because the topoisomerase inhibitor component of DATROWAY, DXd, is genotoxic and affects actively dividing cells.
Advise patients of the potential risk to a fetus. Advise female patients of reproductive potential to use effective contraception during treatment with DATROWAY and for 7 months after the last dose. Advise male patients with female partners of reproductive potential to use effective contraception during treatment with DATROWAY and for 4 months after the last dose.
Adverse Reactions
The pooled safety population described in WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS reflects exposure to DATROWAY in 927 patients as a single agent at 6 mg/kg administered as an intravenous infusion once every 3 weeks (21-day cycle) until disease progression or unacceptable toxicity. This included 137 patients with NSCLC in TROPION-Lung05, 297 patients with NSCLC in TROPION-Lung01, 360 patients with HR-positive, HER2-negative breast cancer in TROPION-Breast01, and 50 patients with NSCLC and 83 patients with breast cancer in TROPION-PanTumor01 (NCT03401385). Among 927 patients who received DATROWAY, 45% were exposed for 6 months or longer and 19% were exposed for greater than one year. In this pooled safety population, the most common (≥20%) adverse reactions were stomatitis (63%), nausea (52%), fatigue (45%), alopecia (38%), constipation (28%), decreased appetite (23%), rash (23%), vomiting (22%), and musculoskeletal pain (20%). In this pooled safety population, the most common (≥2%) Grade 3 or 4 laboratory abnormalities were decreased lymphocytes (9%) and decreased hemoglobin (3.5%).
Locally Advanced or Metastatic EGFR-Mutated Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer
TROPION-Lung05, TROPION-Lung01, TROPION-PanTumor01
The safety of DATROWAY was evaluated in 125 patients with EGFR-mutated NSCLC who received DATROWAY 6 mg/kg administered as an intravenous infusion once every 3 weeks (21-day cycle) until disease progression or unacceptable toxicity in TROPION-Lung05 and TROPION-Lung01 as well as TROPION-PanTumor01 (NCT03401385). Among these patients, the median duration of treatment was 6.1 months (range 0.7 months to 41.7 months).
The median age was 63 years (range: 36 to 81), 56% of patients were
Serious adverse reactions occurred in 26% of patients who received DATROWAY. Serious adverse reactions in >1% of patients who received DATROWAY were COVID-19 (4%), stomatitis (2.4%), and pneumonia (1.6%). Fatal adverse reactions occurred in 1.6% of patients who received DATROWAY, due to death not otherwise specified.
Permanent discontinuation of DATROWAY due to an adverse reaction occurred in 8% of patients. Adverse reactions which resulted in permanent discontinuation of DATROWAY in >1% of patients included ILD/pneumonitis (2.4%) and abnormal hepatic function (1.6%).
Dosage interruptions of DATROWAY due to an adverse reaction occurred in 43% of patients. Adverse reactions which required dosage interruption in >1% of patients included COVID-19 (13%), stomatitis (7%), fatigue (6%), pneumonia (4%), anemia (2.4%), amylase increased (2.4%), keratitis (2.4%), ILD/pneumonitis (1.6%), decreased appetite (1.6%), dyspnea (1.6%), rash (1.6%), and infusion-related reaction (1.6%).
Dose reductions of DATROWAY due to an adverse reaction occurred in 26% of patients. Adverse reactions which required dose reduction in >1% of patients included stomatitis (14%), keratitis (1.6%), fatigue (1.6%), decreased weight (1.6%) and COVID-19 (1.6%).
The most common (≥20%) adverse reactions, including laboratory abnormalities, were stomatitis (71%), nausea (50%), alopecia (49%), fatigue (42%), decreased hemoglobin (34%), decreased lymphocytes (32%), constipation (31%), increased calcium (31%), increased AST (28%), decreased white blood cell count (27%), increased lactate dehydrogenase (23%), musculoskeletal pain (22%), decreased appetite (20%), increased ALT (20%), and rash (20%). Clinically relevant adverse reactions occurring in
Unresectable or Metastatic, HR-Positive, HER2-Negative Breast Cancer
TROPION-Breast01
The safety of DATROWAY was evaluated in 360 patients with unresectable or metastatic HR-positive, HER2-negative (IHC 0, IHC1+ or IHC2+/ISH-) breast cancer who received at least one dose of DATROWAY 6 mg/kg in TROPION-Breast01. DATROWAY was administered by intravenous infusion once every three weeks. The median duration of treatment was 6.7 months (range: 0.7 months to 16.1 months) for patients who received DATROWAY.
Serious adverse reactions occurred in 15% of patients who received DATROWAY. Serious adverse reactions in >0.5% of patients who received DATROWAY were urinary tract infection (1.9%), COVID-19 infection (1.7%), ILD/pneumonitis (1.1%), acute kidney injury, pulmonary embolism, vomiting, diarrhea, hemiparesis, and anemia (0.6% each). Fatal adverse reactions occurred in 0.3% of patients who received DATROWAY and were due to ILD/pneumonitis.
Permanent discontinuation of DATROWAY due to an adverse reaction occurred in 3.1% of patients. Adverse reactions which resulted in permanent discontinuation of DATROWAY in >0.5% of patients included ILD/pneumonitis (1.7%) and fatigue (0.6%).
Dosage interruptions of DATROWAY due to an adverse reaction occurred in 22% of patients. Adverse reactions which required dosage interruption in >1% of patients included COVID-19 (3.3%), infusion-related reaction (1.4%), ILD/pneumonitis (1.9%), stomatitis (1.9%), fatigue (1.7%), keratitis (1.4%), acute kidney injury (1.1%), and pneumonia (1.1%).
Dose reductions of DATROWAY due to an adverse reaction occurred in 23% of patients. Adverse reactions which required dose reduction in >1% of patients included stomatitis (13%), fatigue (3.1%), nausea (2.5%), and weight decrease (1.9%).
The most common (≥20%) adverse reactions, including laboratory abnormalities, were stomatitis (59%), nausea (56%), fatigue (44%), decreased leukocytes (41%), decreased calcium (39%), alopecia (38%), decreased lymphocytes (36%), decreased hemoglobin (35%), constipation (34%), decreased neutrophils (30%), dry eye (27%), vomiting (24%), increased ALT (24%), keratitis (24%), increased AST (23%), and increased alkaline phosphatase (23%).
Clinically relevant adverse reactions occurring in
Use in Specific Populations
- Pregnancy: Based on its mechanism of action, DATROWAY can cause embryo-fetal harm when administered to a pregnant woman because the topoisomerase inhibitor component of DATROWAY, DXd, is genotoxic and affects actively dividing cells. There are no available data on the use of DATROWAY in pregnant women to inform a drug-associated risk. Advise patients of the potential risks to a fetus.
- Lactation: There are no data regarding the presence of datopotamab deruxtecan-dlnk or its metabolites in human milk, the effects on the breastfed child, or the effects on milk production. Because of the potential for serious adverse reactions in a breastfed child, advise women not to breastfeed during treatment with DATROWAY and for 1 month after the last dose.
- Females and Males of Reproductive Potential: Pregnancy Testing: Verify pregnancy status of females of reproductive potential prior to initiation of DATROWAY. Contraception: Females: Advise females of reproductive potential to use effective contraception during treatment with DATROWAY and for 7 months after the last dose. Males: Because of the potential for genotoxicity, advise male patients with female partners of reproductive potential to use effective contraception during treatment with DATROWAY and for 4 months after the last dose. Infertility: Based on findings in animal toxicity studies, DATROWAY may impair male and female reproductive function and fertility. The effects on reproductive organs in animals were irreversible.
- Pediatric Use: Safety and effectiveness of DATROWAY have not been established in pediatric patients.
- Geriatric Use: Of the 125 patients with EGFR-mutated NSCLC in TROPION-Lung05, TROPION-Lung01, TROPION-PanTumor01 treated with DATROWAY 6 mg/kg, 44% were ≥65 years of age and 10% were ≥75 years of age. No clinically meaningful differences in efficacy and safety were observed between patients ≥65 years of age versus younger patients. Of the 365 patients in TROPION-Breast01 treated with DATROWAY 6 mg/kg, 25% were ≥65 years of age and 5% were ≥75 years of age. Grade ≥3 and serious adverse reactions were more common in patients ≥65 years (42% and 25%, respectively) compared to patients
- Renal Impairment: A higher incidence of ILD/pneumonitis has been observed in patients with mild and moderate renal impairment (creatinine clearance [CLcr] 30 to
- Hepatic Impairment: No dosage adjustment is recommended in patients with mild hepatic impairment (total bilirubin ≤ULN and any AST >ULN or total bilirubin >1 to 1.5 times ULN and any AST). Limited data are available in patients with moderate hepatic impairment (total bilirubin >1.5 to 3 times ULN and any AST). Monitor patients with moderate hepatic impairment for increased adverse reactions. The recommended dosage of DATROWAY has not been established for patients with severe hepatic impairment (total bilirubin >3 times ULN and any AST).
To report SUSPECTED ADVERSE REACTIONS, contact Daiichi Sankyo, Inc. at 1-877-437-7763 or FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088 or fda.gov/medwatch.
Please see accompanying full Prescribing Information , including WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS, and Medication Guide .
IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION FOR IMFINZI ® (durvalumab) and IMJUDO ® (tremelimumab-actl)
There are no contraindications for IMFINZI ® (durvalumab) or IMJUDO ® (tremelimumab-actl).
Severe and Fatal Immune-Mediated Adverse Reactions
Important immune-mediated adverse reactions listed under Warnings and Precautions may not include all possible severe and fatal immune-mediated reactions. Immune-mediated adverse reactions, which may be severe or fatal, can occur in any organ system or tissue. Immune-mediated adverse reactions can occur at any time after starting treatment or after discontinuation. Monitor patients closely for symptoms and signs that may be clinical manifestations of underlying immune-mediated adverse reactions. Evaluate clinical chemistries including liver enzymes, creatinine, adrenocorticotropic hormone (ACTH) level, and thyroid function at baseline and before each dose. In cases of suspected immune-mediated adverse reactions, initiate appropriate workup to exclude alternative etiologies, including infection. Institute medical management promptly, including specialty consultation as appropriate. Withhold or permanently discontinue IMFINZI and IMJUDO depending on severity. See USPI Dosing and Administration for specific details. In general, if IMFINZI and IMJUDO requires interruption or discontinuation, administer systemic corticosteroid therapy (1 mg to 2 mg/kg/day prednisone or equivalent) until improvement to Grade 1 or less. Upon improvement to Grade 1 or less, initiate corticosteroid taper and continue to taper over at least 1 month. Consider administration of other systemic immunosuppressants in patients whose immune-mediated adverse reactions are not controlled with corticosteroid therapy.
Immune-Mediated Pneumonitis
IMFINZI and IMJUDO can cause immune-mediated pneumonitis, which may be fatal. The incidence of pneumonitis is higher in patients who have received prior thoracic radiation.
- IMFINZI as a Single Agent
- In patients who did not receive recent prior radiation, the incidence of immune-mediated pneumonitis was 2.4% (34/1414), including fatal (
- In patients who received recent prior radiation, the incidence of pneumonitis (including radiation pneumonitis) in patients with unresectable Stage III NSCLC following definitive chemoradiation within 42 days prior to initiation of IMFINZI in PACIFIC was 18.3% (87/475) in patients receiving IMFINZI and 12.8% (30/234) in patients receiving placebo. Of the patients who received IMFINZI (475), 1.1% were fatal and 2.7% were Grade 3 adverse reactions.
- The incidence of pneumonitis (including radiation pneumonitis) in patients with LS-SCLC following chemoradiation within 42 days prior to initiation of IMFINZI in ADRIATIC was 14% (37/262) in patients receiving IMFINZI and 6% (16/265) in patients receiving placebo. Of the patients who received IMFINZI (262), 0.4% had a fatal adverse reaction and 2.7% had Grade 3 adverse reactions.
- The frequency and severity of immune-mediated pneumonitis in patients who did not receive definitive chemoradiation prior to IMFINZI were similar in patients who received IMFINZI as a single agent or with ES-SCLC or BTC when given in combination with chemotherapy.
- IMFINZI with IMJUDO
- Immune‑mediated pneumonitis occurred in 1.3% (5/388) of patients receiving IMFINZI and IMJUDO, including fatal (0.3%) and Grade 3 (0.2%) adverse reactions.
- IMFINZI with IMJUDO and Platinum-Based Chemotherapy
- Immune-mediated pneumonitis occurred in 3.5% (21/596) of patients receiving IMFINZI in combination with IMJUDO and platinum-based chemotherapy, including fatal (0.5%), and Grade 3 (1%) adverse reactions.
Immune-Mediated Colitis
IMFINZI with IMJUDO and platinum-based chemotherapy can cause immune-mediated colitis, which may be fatal. IMFINZI and IMJUDO can cause immune-mediated colitis that is frequently associated with diarrhea. Cytomegalovirus (CMV) infection/reactivation has been reported in patients with corticosteroid-refractory immune-mediated colitis. In cases of corticosteroid-refractory colitis, consider repeating infectious workup to exclude alternative etiologies.
- IMFINZI as a Single Agent
- Immune-mediated colitis occurred in 2% (37/1889) of patients receiving IMFINZI, including Grade 4 (
- IMFINZI with IMJUDO
- Immune‑mediated colitis or diarrhea occurred in 6% (23/388) of patients receiving IMFINZI and IMJUDO, including Grade 3 (3.6%) adverse reactions. Intestinal perforation has been observed in other studies of IMFINZI and IMJUDO.
- IMFINZI with IMJUDO and Platinum-Based Chemotherapy
- Immune-mediated colitis occurred in 6.5% (39/596) of patients receiving IMFINZI in combination with IMJUDO and platinum-based chemotherapy including fatal (0.2%) and Grade 3 (2.5%) adverse reactions. Intestinal perforation and large intestine perforation were reported in 0.1% of patients.
Immune-Mediated Hepatitis
IMFINZI and IMJUDO can cause immune-mediated hepatitis, which may be fatal.
- IMFINZI as a Single Agen t
- Immune-mediated hepatitis occurred in 2.8% (52/1889) of patients receiving IMFINZI, including fatal (0.2%), Grade 4 (0.3%) and Grade 3 (1.4%) adverse reactions.
- IMFINZI with IMJUDO
- Immune‑mediated hepatitis occurred in 7.5% (29/388) of patients receiving IMFINZI and IMJUDO, including fatal (0.8%), Grade 4 (0.3%) and Grade 3 (4.1%) adverse reactions.
- IMFINZI with IMJUDO and Platinum-Based Chemotherapy
- Immune-mediated hepatitis occurred in 3.9% (23/596) of patients receiving IMFINZI in combination with IMJUDO and platinum-based chemotherapy, including fatal (0.3%), Grade 4 (0.5%), and Grade 3 (2%) adverse reactions.
Immune-Mediated Endocrinopathies
- Adrenal Insufficiency : IMFINZI and IMJUDO can cause primary or secondary adrenal insufficiency. For Grade 2 or higher adrenal insufficiency, initiate symptomatic treatment, including hormone replacement as clinically indicated.
- IMFINZI as a Single Agent
- Immune-mediated adrenal insufficiency occurred in 0.5% (9/1889) of patients receiving IMFINZI, including Grade 3 (
- IMFINZI with IMJUDO
- Immune-mediated adrenal insufficiency occurred in 1.5% (6/388) of patients receiving IMFINZI and IMJUDO, including Grade 3 (0.3%) adverse reactions.
- IMFINZI with IMJUDO and Platinum-Based Chemotherapy
- Immune-mediated adrenal insufficiency occurred in 2.2% (13/596) of patients receiving IMFINZI in combination with IMJUDO and platinum-based chemotherapy, including Grade 3 (0.8%) adverse reactions.
- IMFINZI as a Single Agent
- Hypophysitis : IMFINZI and IMJUDO can cause immune-mediated hypophysitis. Hypophysitis can present with acute symptoms associated with mass effect such as headache, photophobia, or visual field cuts. Hypophysitis can cause hypopituitarism. Initiate symptomatic treatment including hormone replacement as clinically indicated.
- IMFINZI as a Single Agent
- Grade 3 hypophysitis/hypopituitarism occurred in
- IMFINZI with IMJUDO
- Immune-mediated hypophysitis/hypopituitarism occurred in 1% (4/388) of patients receiving IMFINZI and IMJUDO.
- IMFINZI with IMJUDO and Platinum-Based Chemotherapy
- Immune-mediated hypophysitis occurred in 1.3% (8/596) of patients receiving IMFINZI in combination with IMJUDO and platinum-based chemotherapy, including Grade 3 (0.5%) adverse reactions.
- IMFINZI as a Single Agent
- Thyroid Disorders (Thyroiditis, Hyperthyroidism, and Hypothyroidism) : IMFINZI and IMJUDO can cause immune-mediated thyroid disorders. Thyroiditis can present with or without endocrinopathy. Hypothyroidism can follow hyperthyroidism. Initiate hormone replacement therapy for hypothyroidism or institute medical management of hyperthyroidism as clinically indicated.
- IMFINZI as a Single Agent
- Immune-mediated thyroiditis occurred in 0.5% (9/1889) of patients receiving IMFINZI, including Grade 3 (
- Immune-mediated hyperthyroidism occurred in 2.1% (39/1889) of patients receiving IMFINZI.
- Immune-mediated hypothyroidism occurred in 8.3% (156/1889) of patients receiving IMFINZI, including Grade 3 (
- IMFINZI with IMJUDO
- Immune-mediated thyroiditis occurred in 1.5% (6/388) of patients receiving IMFINZI and IMJUDO.
- Immune-mediated hyperthyroidism occurred in 4.6% (18/388) of patients receiving IMFINZI and IMJUDO, including Grade 3 (0.3%) adverse reactions.
- Immune-mediated hypothyroidism occurred in 11% (42/388) of patients receiving IMFINZI and IMJUDO.
- IMFINZI with IMJUDO and Platinum-Based Chemotherapy
- Immune-mediated thyroiditis occurred in 1.2% (7/596) of patients receiving IMFINZI in combination with IMJUDO and platinum-based chemotherapy.
- Immune-mediated hyperthyroidism occurred in 5% (30/596) of patients receiving IMFINZI in combination with IMJUDO and platinum-based chemotherapy, including Grade 3 (0.2%) adverse reactions.
- Immune-mediated hypothyroidism occurred in 8.6% (51/596) of patients receiving IMFINZI in combination with IMJUDO and platinum-based chemotherapy, including Grade 3 (0.5%) adverse reactions.
- IMFINZI with Carboplatin and Paclitaxel
- Immune-mediated hypothyroidism occurred in 14% (34/235) of patients receiving IMFINZI in combination with carboplatin and paclitaxel.
- IMFINZI as a Single Agent
- Type 1 Diabetes Mellitus, which can present with diabetic ketoacidosis : Monitor patients for hyperglycemia or other signs and symptoms of diabetes. Initiate treatment with insulin as clinically indicated.
- IMFINZI as a Single Agent
- Grade 3 immune-mediated Type 1 diabetes mellitus occurred in
- IMFINZI with IMJUDO
- Two patients (0.5%, 2/388) had events of hyperglycemia requiring insulin therapy that had not resolved at last follow-up.
- IMFINZI with IMJUDO and Platinum-Based Chemotherapy
- Immune-mediated Type 1 diabetes mellitus occurred in 0.5% (3/596) of patients receiving IMFINZI in combination with IMJUDO and platinum-based chemotherapy including Grade 3 (0.3%) adverse reactions.
- IMFINZI as a Single Agent
Immune-Mediated Nephritis with Renal Dysfunction
IMFINZI and IMJUDO can cause immune-mediated nephritis.
- IMFINZI as a Single Agent
- Immune-mediated nephritis occurred in 0.5% (10/1889) of patients receiving IMFINZI, including Grade 3 (
- IMFINZI with IMJUDO
- Immune-mediated nephritis occurred in 1% (4/388) of patients receiving IMFINZI and IMJUDO, including Grade 3 (0.5%) adverse reactions.
- IMFINZI with IMJUDO and Platinum-Based Chemotherapy
- Immune-mediated nephritis occurred in 0.7% (4/596) of patients receiving IMFINZI in combination with IMJUDO and platinum-based chemotherapy, including Grade 3 (0.2%) adverse reactions.
Immune-Mediated Dermatology Reactions
IMFINZI and IMJUDO can cause immune-mediated rash or dermatitis. Exfoliative dermatitis, including Stevens-Johnson Syndrome (SJS), drug rash with eosinophilia and systemic symptoms (DRESS), and toxic epidermal necrolysis (TEN), has occurred with PD-1/L-1 and CTLA-4 blocking antibodies. Topical emollients and/or topical corticosteroids may be adequate to treat mild to moderate non-exfoliative rashes.
- IMFINZI as a Single Agent
- Immune-mediated rash or dermatitis occurred in 1.8% (34/1889) of patients receiving IMFINZI, including Grade 3 (0.4%) adverse reactions.
- IMFINZI with IMJUDO
- Immune-mediated rash or dermatitis occurred in 4.9% (19/388) of patients receiving IMFINZI and IMJUDO, including Grade 4 (0.3%) and Grade 3 (1.5%) adverse reactions.
- IMFINZI with IMJUDO and Platinum-Based Chemotherapy
- Immune-mediated rash or dermatitis occurred in 7.2% (43/596) of patients receiving IMFINZI in combination with IMJUDO and platinum-based chemotherapy, including Grade 3 (0.3%) adverse reactions.
Immune-Mediated Pancreatitis
IMFINZI in combination with IMJUDO can cause immune-mediated pancreatitis. Immune-mediated pancreatitis occurred in 2.3% (9/388) of patients receiving IMFINZI and IMJUDO, including Grade 4 (0.3%) and Grade 3 (1.5%) adverse reactions.
Other Immune-Mediated Adverse Reactions
The following clinically significant, immune-mediated adverse reactions occurred at an incidence of less than 1% each in patients who received IMFINZI and IMJUDO or were reported with the use of other immune-checkpoint inhibitors.
- Cardiac/vascular : Myocarditis, pericarditis, vasculitis.
- Nervous system : Meningitis, encephalitis, myelitis and demyelination, myasthenic syndrome/myasthenia gravis (including exacerbation), Guillain-Barré syndrome, nerve paresis, autoimmune neuropathy.
- Ocular : Uveitis, iritis, and other ocular inflammatory toxicities can occur. Some cases can be associated with retinal detachment. Various grades of visual impairment to include blindness can occur. If uveitis occurs in combination with other immune-mediated adverse reactions, consider a Vogt-Koyanagi-Harada-like syndrome, as this may require treatment with systemic steroids to reduce the risk of permanent vision loss.
- Gastrointestinal : Pancreatitis including increases in serum amylase and lipase levels, gastritis, duodenitis.
- Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders : Myositis/polymyositis, rhabdomyolysis and associated sequelae including renal failure, arthritis, polymyalgia rheumatic.
- Endocrine : Hypoparathyroidism.
- Other (hematologic/immune) : Hemolytic anemia, aplastic anemia, hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis, systemic inflammatory response syndrome, histiocytic necrotizing lymphadenitis (Kikuchi lymphadenitis), sarcoidosis, immune thrombocytopenia, solid organ transplant rejection, other transplant (including corneal graft) rejection.
Infusion-Related Reactions
IMFINZI and IMJUDO can cause severe or life-threatening infusion-related reactions. Monitor for signs and symptoms of infusion-related reactions. Interrupt, slow the rate of, or permanently discontinue IMFINZI and IMJUDO based on the severity. See USPI Dosing and Administration for specific details. For Grade 1 or 2 infusion-related reactions, consider using pre-medications with subsequent doses.
- IMFINZI as a Single Agent
- Infusion-related reactions occurred in 2.2% (42/1889) of patients receiving IMFINZI, including Grade 3 (0.3%) adverse reactions.
- IMFINZI with IMJUDO
- Infusion-related reactions occurred in 2.6% (10/388) of patients receiving IMFINZI and IMJUDO.
- IMFINZI with IMJUDO and Platinum-Based Chemotherapy
- Infusion-related reactions occurred in 2.9% (17/596) of patients receiving IMFINZI in combination with IMJUDO and platinum-based chemotherapy, including Grade 3 (0.3%) adverse reactions.
Complications of Allogeneic HSCT after IMFINZI
Fatal and other serious complications can occur in patients who receive allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT) before or after being treated with a PD-1/L-1 blocking antibody. Transplant-related complications include hyperacute graft-versus-host disease (GVHD), acute GVHD, chronic GVHD, hepatic veno-occlusive disease (VOD) after reduced intensity conditioning, and steroid-requiring febrile syndrome (without an identified infectious cause). These complications may occur despite intervening therapy between PD-1/L-1 blockade and allogeneic HSCT. Follow patients closely for evidence of transplant-related complications and intervene promptly. Consider the benefit versus risks of treatment with a PD-1/L-1 blocking antibody prior to or after an allogeneic HSCT.
Embryo-Fetal Toxicity
Based on their mechanism of action and data from animal studies, IMFINZI and IMJUDO can cause fetal harm when administered to a pregnant woman. Advise pregnant women of the potential risk to a fetus. In females of reproductive potential, verify pregnancy status prior to initiating IMFINZI and IMJUDO and advise them to use effective contraception during treatment with IMFINZI and IMJUDO and for 3 months after the last dose of IMFINZI and IMJUDO.
Lactation
There is no information regarding the presence of IMFINZI and IMJUDO in human milk; however, because of the potential for serious adverse reactions in breastfed infants from IMFINZI and IMJUDO, advise women not to breastfeed during treatment and for 3 months after the last dose.
Adverse Reactions
Unresectable Stage III NSCLC
- In patients with Stage III NSCLC in the PACIFIC study receiving IMFINZI (n=475), the most common adverse reactions (≥20%) were cough (40%), fatigue (34%), pneumonitis or radiation pneumonitis (34%), upper respiratory tract infections (26%), dyspnea (25%), and rash (23%). The most common Grade 3 or 4 adverse reactions (≥3%) were pneumonia (7%) and pneumonitis/radiation pneumonitis (3.4%).
- In patients with Stage III NSCLC in the PACIFIC study receiving IMFINZI (n=475), discontinuation due to adverse reactions occurred in 15% of patients in the IMFINZI arm. Serious adverse reactions occurred in 29% of patients receiving IMFINZI. The most frequent serious adverse reactions (≥2%) were pneumonitis or radiation pneumonitis (7%) and pneumonia (6%). Fatal pneumonitis or radiation pneumonitis and fatal pneumonia occurred in
Resectable NSCLC
- In patients with resectable NSCLC in the AEGEAN study, the most common adverse reactions (occurring in ≥20% of patients) were anemia, nausea, constipation, fatigue, musculoskeletal pain, and rash.
- In patients with resectable NSCLC in the neoadjuvant phase of the AEGEAN study receiving IMFINZI in combination with platinum-containing chemotherapy (n=401), permanent discontinuation of IMFINZI due to an adverse reaction occurred in 6.7% of patients. Serious adverse reactions occurred in 21% of patients. The most frequent (≥1%) serious adverse reactions were pneumonia (2.7%), anemia (1.5%), myelosuppression (1.5%), vomiting (1.2%), neutropenia (1%), and acute kidney injury (1%). Fatal adverse reactions occurred in 2% of patients, including death due to COVID-19 pneumonia (0.5%), sepsis (0.5%), myocarditis (0.2%), decreased appetite (0.2%), hemoptysis (0.2%), and death not otherwise specified (0.2%). Of the 401 IMFINZI treated patients who received neoadjuvant treatment and 398 placebo-treated patients who received neoadjuvant treatment, 1.7% (n=7) and 1% (n=4), respectively, did not receive surgery due to adverse reactions.
- In patients with resectable NSCLC in the adjuvant phase of the AEGEAN study receiving IMFINZI as a single agent (n=265), permanent discontinuation of IMFINZI due to an adverse reaction occurred in 8% of patients. Serious adverse reactions occurred in 13% of patients. The most frequent serious adverse reactions reported in >1% of patients were pneumonia (1.9%), pneumonitis (1.1%), and COVID-19 (1.1%). Four fatal adverse reactions occurred during the adjuvant phase of the study, including COVID-19 pneumonia, pneumonia aspiration, interstitial lung disease and aortic aneurysm.
Metastatic NSCLC
- In patients with mNSCLC in the POSEIDON study receiving IMFINZI and IMJUDO plus platinum-based chemotherapy (n=330), the most common adverse reactions (occurring in ≥20% of patients) were nausea (42%), fatigue (36%), musculoskeletal pain (29%), decreased appetite (28%), rash (27%), and diarrhea (22%).
- In patients with mNSCLC in the POSEIDON study receiving IMFINZI in combination with IMJUDO and platinum-based chemotherapy (n=330), permanent discontinuation of IMFINZI or IMJUDO due to an adverse reaction occurred in 17% of patients. Serious adverse reactions occurred in 44% of patients, with the most frequent serious adverse reactions reported in at least 2% of patients being pneumonia (11%), anemia (5%), diarrhea (2.4%), thrombocytopenia (2.4%), pyrexia (2.4%), and febrile neutropenia (2.1%). Fatal adverse reactions occurred in a total of 4.2% of patients.
Limited-stage Small Cell Lung Cancer
- In patients with limited-stage SCLC in the ADRIATIC study receiving IMFINZI (n=262), the most common adverse reactions occurring in ≥20% of patients receiving IMFINZI were pneumonitis or radiation pneumonitis (38%), and fatigue (21%). The most common Grade 3 or 4 adverse reactions (≥3%) were pneumonitis or radiation pneumonitis and pneumonia.
- In patients with limited-stage SCLC in the ADRIATIC study receiving IMFINZI (n=262), IMFINZI was permanently discontinued due to adverse reactions in 16% of the patients receiving IMFINZI. Serious adverse reactions occurred in 30% of patients receiving IMFINZI. The most frequent serious adverse reactions reported in ≥1% of patients receiving IMFINZI were pneumonitis or radiation pneumonitis (12%), and pneumonia (5%). Fatal adverse reactions occurred in 2.7% of patients who received IMFINZI including pneumonia (1.5%), cardiac failure, encephalopathy and pneumonitis (0.4% each).
Extensive-stage Small Cell Lung Cancer
- In patients with extensive-stage SCLC in the CASPIAN study receiving IMFINZI plus chemotherapy (n=265), the most common adverse reactions (≥20%) were nausea (34%), fatigue/asthenia (32%), and alopecia (31%). The most common Grade 3 or 4 adverse reaction (≥3%) was fatigue/asthenia (3.4%).
- In patients with extensive-stage SCLC in the CASPIAN study receiving IMFINZI plus chemotherapy (n=265), IMFINZI was discontinued due to adverse reactions in 7% of the patients receiving IMFINZI plus chemotherapy. Serious adverse reactions occurred in 31% of patients receiving IMFINZI plus chemotherapy. The most frequent serious adverse reactions reported in at least 1% of patients were febrile neutropenia (4.5%), pneumonia (2.3%), anemia (1.9%), pancytopenia (1.5%), pneumonitis (1.1%), and COPD (1.1%). Fatal adverse reactions occurred in 4.9% of patients receiving IMFINZI plus chemotherapy.
Locally Advanced or Metastatic Biliary Tract Cancers
- In patients with locally advanced or metastatic BTC in the TOPAZ-1 study receiving IMFINZI (n=338), the most common adverse reactions (occurring in ≥20% of patients) were fatigue (42%), nausea (40%), constipation (32%), decreased appetite (26%), abdominal pain (24%), rash (23%), and pyrexia (20%).
- In patients with locally advanced or metastatic BTC in the TOPAZ-1 study receiving IMFINZI (n=338), discontinuation due to adverse reactions occurred in 6% of the patients receiving IMFINZI plus chemotherapy. Serious adverse reactions occurred in 47% of patients receiving IMFINZI plus chemotherapy. The most frequent serious adverse reactions reported in at least 2% of patients were cholangitis (7%), pyrexia (3.8%), anemia (3.6%), sepsis (3.3%) and acute kidney injury (2.4%). Fatal adverse reactions occurred in 3.6% of patients receiving IMFINZI plus chemotherapy. These include ischemic or hemorrhagic stroke (4 patients), sepsis (2 patients), and upper gastrointestinal hemorrhage (2 patients).
Unresectable Hepatocellular Carcinoma
- In patients with unresectable HCC in the HIMALAYA study receiving IMFINZI and IMJUDO (n=388), the most common adverse reactions (occurring in ≥20% of patients) were rash (32%), diarrhea (27%), fatigue (26%), pruritus (23%), musculoskeletal pain (22%), and abdominal pain (20%).
- In patients with unresectable HCC in the HIMALAYA study receiving IMFINZI and IMJUDO (n=388), serious adverse reactions occurred in 41% of patients. Serious adverse reactions in >1% of patients included hemorrhage (6%), diarrhea (4%), sepsis (2.1%), pneumonia (2.1%), rash (1.5%), vomiting (1.3%), acute kidney injury (1.3%), and anemia (1.3%). Fatal adverse reactions occurred in 8% of patients who received IMFINZI and IMJUDO, including death (1%), hemorrhage intracranial (0.5%), cardiac arrest (0.5%), pneumonitis (0.5%), hepatic failure (0.5%), and immune-mediated hepatitis (0.5%). Permanent discontinuation of treatment regimen due to an adverse reaction occurred in 14% of patients.
Primary advanced or Recurrent dMMR Endometrial Cancer
- In patients with advanced or recurrent dMMR endometrial cancer in the DUO-E study receiving IMFINZI in combination with carboplatin and paclitaxel followed by IMFINZI as a single-agent (n=44), the most common adverse reactions, including laboratory abnormalities (occurring in >20% of patients) were peripheral neuropathy (61%), musculoskeletal pain (59%), nausea (59%), alopecia (52%), fatigue (41%), abdominal pain (39%), constipation (39%), rash (39%), decreased magnesium (36%), increased ALT (32%), increased AST (30%), diarrhea (27%), vomiting (27%), cough (27%), decreased potassium (25%), dyspnea (25%), headache (23%), increased alkaline phosphatase (20%), and decreased appetite (18%). The most common Grade 3 or 4 adverse reactions (≥3%) were constipation (4.5%) and fatigue (4.5%).
- In patients with advanced or recurrent dMMR endometrial cancer in the DUO-E study receiving IMFINZI in combination with carboplatin and paclitaxel followed by IMFINZI as a single-agent (n=44), permanent discontinuation of IMFINZI due to adverse reactions occurred in 11% of patients. Serious adverse reactions occurred in 30% of patients who received IMFINZI with carboplatin and paclitaxel; the most common serious adverse reactions (≥4%) were constipation (4.5%) and rash (4.5%).
Muscle-Invasive Bladder Cancer (MIBC)
- In patients with muscle-invasive bladder cancer (MIBC), the most common adverse reactions, including laboratory abnormalities, in the overall study (occurring in ≥20% of patients) were decreased hemoglobin, decreased neutrophils, increased blood creatinine, decreased sodium, nausea, increased ALT, decreased calcium, decreased platelets, fatigue, increased potassium, decreased lymphocytes, increased AST, constipation, decreased magnesium, decreased appetite, increased alkaline phosphate, rash, pyrexia, diarrhea, vomiting and abdominal pain.
- In patients with MIBC in the neoadjuvant phase of the NIAGARA study receiving IMFINZI in combination with gemcitabine and cisplatin (n=530), permanent discontinuation of IMFINZI due to an adverse reaction occurred in 9% of patients. Serious adverse reactions occurred in 24% of patients; the most frequent (≥1%) serious adverse reactions were pulmonary embolism (1.9%), febrile neutropenia (1.5%), acute kidney injury (1.3%), thrombocytopenia (1.3%), urinary tract infection (1.3%), and pneumonia (1.3%). Fatal adverse reactions occurred in 1.1% of patients including sepsis, myocardial infarction, and pulmonary embolism (0.2% each). One fatal adverse reaction of pneumonia was reported in 1 (0.2%) patient in the post-surgery phase before adjuvant treatment started. Of the 530 patients in the IMFINZI treatment arm and 526 patients in the chemotherapy treatment arm who received neoadjuvant treatment, 1 (0.2%) patient in each treatment arm did not receive surgery due to adverse reactions. The adverse reaction that led to cancellation of surgery in the IMFINZI treatment arm was interstitial lung disease.
- In patients with MIBC in the adjuvant phase of the NIAGARA study receiving IMFINZI as a single agent (n=383), permanent discontinuation of adjuvant IMFINZI due to an adverse reaction occurred in 5% of patients. Serious adverse reactions occurred in 26% of patients. The most frequent serious adverse reactions (occurring in ≥1% of patients) were urinary tract infection (7%), acute kidney injury (3.7%), hydronephrosis (2.1%), pyelonephritis (2.1%), urosepsis (1.8%) and sepsis (1.6%). Fatal adverse reactions occurred in 1.8% of patients, including COVID-19, severe acute respiratory syndrome, cardiopulmonary failure, gastrointestinal hemorrhage, and chronic hepatic failure (0.3% each).
The safety and effectiveness of IMFINZI and IMJUDO have not been established in pediatric patients.
Indications:
IMFINZI, as a single agent, is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with unresectable Stage III non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) whose disease has not progressed following concurrent platinum-based chemotherapy and radiation therapy (cCRT).
IMFINZI in combination with platinum-containing chemotherapy as neoadjuvant treatment, followed by IMFINZI continued as a single agent as adjuvant treatment after surgery, is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with resectable (tumors ≥4 cm and/or node positive) NSCLC and no known epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) mutations or anaplastic lymphoma kinase (ALK) rearrangements.
IMFINZI, in combination with IMJUDO and platinum-based chemotherapy, is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic NSCLC with no sensitizing EGFR mutations or ALK genomic tumor aberrations.
IMFINZI, as a single agent, is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with limited-stage small cell lung cancer (LS-SCLC) whose disease has not progressed following concurrent platinum-based chemotherapy and radiation therapy (cCRT).
IMFINZI, in combination with etoposide and either carboplatin or cisplatin, is indicated for the first-line treatment of adult patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer (ES-SCLC).
IMFINZI, in combination with gemcitabine and cisplatin, is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic biliary tract cancer (BTC).
IMFINZI in combination with IMJUDO is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma (uHCC).
IMFINZI in combination with carboplatin and paclitaxel followed by IMFINZI as a single agent is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with primary advanced or recurrent endometrial cancer that is mismatch repair deficient (dMMR) as determined by an FDA-approved test.
IMFINZI in combination with gemcitabine and cisplatin as neoadjuvant treatment, followed by single-agent IMFINZI as adjuvant treatment following radical cystectomy, is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with muscle-invasive bladder cancer (MIBC).
Please see Full Prescribing Information including Medication Guide for IMFINZI and IMJUDO .
Notes
Triple-negative breast cancer
TNBC accounts for approximately 15% of all breast cancer cases, with an estimated 345,000 diagnoses globally each year. 1,2 TNBC is diagnosed more frequently in younger and premenopausal women, and is more prevalent in Black and Hispanic women. 3-5 Metastatic TNBC is the most aggressive type of breast cancer and has one of the worst prognoses, with median OS of just 12 to 18 months and only about 14% of patients living five years following diagnosis. 3,6,7
While some breast cancers may test positive for estrogen receptors, progesterone receptors or overexpression of HER2, TNBC tests negative for all three. 3 Due to its aggressive nature and absence of common breast cancer receptors, TNBC is characteristically difficult to treat. 3 For patients with metastatic disease with PD-L1 expressing tumors, the addition of immunotherapy to chemotherapy has improved outcomes in the 1st-line setting. 8,9 However, for the approximately 70% of patients with metastatic TNBC who are not candidates for immunotherapy, chemotherapy remains the 1st-line standard of care. 10,11
TROP2 is a protein broadly expressed in several solid tumors including TNBC. 12 TROP2 is associated with increased tumor progression and poor survival in patients with breast cancer. 13,14
TROPION-Breast02
TROPION-Breast02 is a global, multicenter, randomized, open-label Phase III trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of DATROWAY versus investigator's choice of chemotherapy (paclitaxel, nab-paclitaxel, capecitabine, carboplatin or eribulin) in patients with previously untreated locally recurrent inoperable or metastatic TNBC for whom immunotherapy was not an option. This included patients whose tumors did not express PD-L1 as well as patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors who could not receive immunotherapy due to prior exposure in early-stage disease, comorbidities or immunotherapy not being accessible in their geography. Enrollment included patients with de novo or recurrent disease, regardless of disease-free interval, and those with poor prognostic factors such as stable brain metastases.
The dual primary endpoints of TROPION-Breast02 are PFS as assessed by BICR and OS. Key secondary endpoints include PFS as assessed by investigator, objective response rate, duration of response, disease control rate, pharmacokinetics and safety.
TROPION-Breast02 enrolled 644 patients at sites in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America and South America. For more information, visit ClinicalTrials.gov .
DATROWAY
DATROWAY (datopotamab deruxtecan-dlnk) is a TROP2-directed ADC. Designed using Daiichi Sankyo's proprietary DXd ADC Technology, DATROWAY is one of six DXd ADCs in the oncology pipeline of Daiichi Sankyo, and one of the most advanced programs in AstraZeneca's ADC scientific platform. DATROWAY is comprised of a humanized anti-TROP2 IgG1 monoclonal antibody, developed in collaboration with Sapporo Medical University, attached to a number of topoisomerase I inhibitor payloads (an exatecan derivative, DXd) via tetrapeptide-based cleavable linkers.
DATROWAY is approved in more than 35 countries/regions worldwide for the treatment of adult patients with unresectable or metastatic HR-positive, HER2-negative (IHC 0, IHC 1+ or IHC 2+/ISH-) breast cancer who have received prior endocrine-based therapy and chemotherapy for unresectable or metastatic disease based on results from the TROPION-Breast01 trial.
DATROWAY is available in the US under accelerated approval for the treatment of adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic EGFR -mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) who have received prior EGFR -directed therapy and platinum-based chemotherapy based on results from the TROPION-Lung05 and TROPION-Lung01 trials. Continued approval for this indication in the US may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in a confirmatory trial. DATROWAY is approved in Russia for the same population.
DATROWAY clinical development program
A comprehensive global clinical development program is underway with more than 20 trials evaluating the efficacy and safety of DATROWAY across multiple cancers, including NSCLC, TNBC and urothelial cancer. The program includes eight Phase III trials in lung cancer and five Phase III trials in breast cancer evaluating DATROWAY as a monotherapy and in combination with other anticancer treatments in various settings.
Daiichi Sankyo collaboration
AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo entered into a global collaboration to jointly develop and commercialize fam-trastuzumab deruxtecan-nxki in March 2019 and DATROWAY in July 2020 , except in Japan where Daiichi Sankyo maintains exclusive rights for each ADC. Daiichi Sankyo is responsible for the manufacturing and supply of fam-trastuzumab deruxtecan-nxki and DATROWAY.
AstraZeneca in breast cancer
Driven by a growing understanding of breast cancer biology, AstraZeneca is challenging, and redefining, the current clinical paradigm for how breast cancer is classified and treated to deliver even more effective treatments to patients in need – with the bold ambition to one day eliminate breast cancer as a cause of death.
AstraZeneca has a comprehensive portfolio of approved and promising compounds in development that leverage different mechanisms of action to address the biologically diverse breast cancer tumor environment.
With fam-trastuzumab deruxtecan-nxki, AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo are aiming to improve outcomes in previously treated HER2-positive, HER2-low and HER2-ultralow metastatic breast cancer, and are exploring its potential in earlier lines of treatment and in new breast cancer settings.
In HR-positive breast cancer, AstraZeneca continues to improve outcomes with foundational medicines fulvestrant and goserelin and aims to reshape the HR-positive space with first-in-class AKT inhibitor, capivasertib, the TROP2-directed ADC, DATROWAY, and next-generation oral SERD and potential new medicine camizestrant.
PARP inhibitor olaparib is a targeted treatment option that has been studied in early and metastatic breast cancer patients with an inherited BRCA mutation. AstraZeneca with Merck & Co., Inc. (known as MSD outside the US and Canada) continue to research olaparib in these settings. AstraZeneca is also exploring the potential of saruparib, a potent and selective inhibitor of PARP1, in combination with camizestrant in BRCA-mutated, HR-positive, HER2-negative advanced breast cancer.
To bring much-needed treatment options to patients with triple-negative breast cancer, an aggressive form of breast cancer, AstraZeneca is collaborating with Daiichi Sankyo to evaluate the potential of DATROWAY alone and in combination with immunotherapy IMFINZI.
AstraZeneca in oncology
AstraZeneca is leading a revolution in oncology with the ambition to provide cures for cancer in every form, following the science to understand cancer and all its complexities to discover, develop and deliver life-changing medicines to patients.
The Company's focus is on some of the most challenging cancers. It is through persistent innovation that AstraZeneca has built one of the most diverse portfolios and pipelines in the industry, with the potential to catalyze changes in the practice of medicine and transform the patient experience.
AstraZeneca has the vision to redefine cancer care and, one day, eliminate cancer as a cause of death.
AstraZeneca
AstraZeneca is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines in Oncology, Rare Diseases, and BioPharmaceuticals, including Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology. Based in Cambridge, UK, AstraZeneca's innovative medicines are sold in more than 125 countries and used by millions of patients worldwide. Please visit astrazeneca-us.com and follow the Company on Social Media @AstraZeneca .
References
- O'Reilly D, et al. Overview of Recent Advances in Metastatic Triple Negative Breast Cancer. World J Clin Oncol . 2021;12(3):164-182.
- World Health Organization. Breast Cancer. Available at: https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/breast-cancer Accessed October 2025.
- American Cancer Society. Triple-Negative Breast Cancer. Available at: https://www.cancer.org/cancer/types/breast-cancer/about/types-of-breast-cancer/triple-negative.html . Accessed October 2025.
- Martinez et al. Contribution of Clinical and Socioeconomic Factors to Differences in Breast Cancer Subtype and Mortality Between Hispanic and Non-Hispanic White Women. Breast Cancer Res Treat . 2017; 166(1):185-193
- Vargas et al. Risk Factors for Triple-Negative Breast Cancer Among Latina Women. Cancer Epidemiol Biomarkers Prev (2019) 28 (11): 1771–1783.
- National Cancer Institute. SEER Cancer Stat Facts: Female Breast Cancer Subtypes. Available at: https://seer.cancer.gov/statfacts/html/breast-subtypes.html . Accessed October 2025.
- Huppert, et al. Emerging Treatment Strategies for Metastatic Triple-Negative Breast Cancer. Ther Adv Med Oncol. 2022;14:1-25.
- Cortes J, et al. Pembrolizumab Plus Chemotherapy in Advanced Triple-Negative Breast Cancer. N Engl J Med . 2022;387:217-226.
- Geurts V, et al. Immunotherapy for Metastatic Triple Negative Breast Cancer: Current Paradigm and Future Approaches. Curr Treat Options Oncol . 2023; 24:628-643.
- Punie, et al. Unmet Need for Previously Untreated Metastatic Triple-Negative Breast Cancer: a Real-World Study of Patients Diagnosed from 2011 to 2022 in the United States. The Oncologist. 2025; 30(3): oyaf034.
- National Comprehensive Cancer Network. Breast Cancer. (Version 3.2025). https://www.nccn.org/login?ReturnURL=https://www.nccn.org/professionals/physician_gls/pdf/breast.pdf Accessed October 2025.
- Rossi V, et al. Sacituzumab Govitecan in Triple-Negative Breast Cancer: from Bench to Bedside, and Back Front Immunol . 2024 Aug;15: 1447280.
- Lin H, et al. Significantly upregulated TACSTD2 and Cyclin D1 Correlate with Poor Prognosis of Invasive Ductal Breast Cancer. Exp Mol Pathol . 2013:94(1): 73-78.
- Goldenberg D, et al. The Emergence of Trophoblast Cell-Surface Antigen 2 (TROP-2) as a Novel Cancer Target. Oncotarget. 2018;9(48): 28989-29006.
