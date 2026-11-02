Danaher to Present at UBS Global and Jefferies Global Healthcare Conferences

Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) announced that President and Chief Executive Officer, Julie Sawyer Montgomery, will be presenting at the UBS Global Healthcare Conference in Palm Beach, Florida on Monday, November 9, 2026 at 11:45 a.m. ET and Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in London, UK on November 17, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. GMT. These events will be simultaneously webcast on www.Danaher.com.

ABOUT Danaher
Danaher is a leading global life sciences, diagnostics and biotechnology innovator committed to advancing the power of science and technology to improve human health. Through a connected ecosystem of industry-leading businesses, the Company works closely with customers to solve many of their most complex scientific challenges by accelerating discovery, development and the delivery of life-changing therapies. Powered by the Danaher Business System and 60,000 associates worldwide, the Company strives for continuous improvement, operational excellence and Innovation at the Speed of Life. Explore more at www.danaher.com.

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SOURCE Danaher Corporation

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