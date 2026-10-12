Danaher Announces Appointments of Daniel Comas and Robert Hershberg to Board of Directors

Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) ("Danaher" or "the Company") today announced the appointment of Daniel L. Comas and Robert Hershberg, M.D., Ph.D., to the Danaher Board of Directors on October 9, 2026. Dr. Hershberg has also been appointed to the Company's Science and Technology Committee. Alan G. Spoon will not stand for reelection at Danaher's 2027 Annual Meeting of Shareholders, retiring from the Board of Directors at that time.
Danaher has expanded the size of its Board from 11 to 13 directors to accommodate these appointments. Danaher's Nominating & Governance Committee also continues to evaluate Board composition as part of its regular governance and refreshment processes.
"Danaher has long benefited from a Board that brings together diverse experiences and perspectives relevant to our strategy and businesses," said Steven M. Rales, Chairman of the Danaher Board of Directors. "Today's appointments reflect our commitment to maintaining a Board with the expertise and experience needed to support Danaher's long-term growth and value creation."
"Dan and Rob each bring highly complementary experience that will further strengthen the Board," Mr. Rales continued. "Dan's deep knowledge of Danaher, the Danaher Business System and our approach to strategy and capital allocation will be very valuable to the Company. Rob adds exceptional scientific, clinical and biopharmaceutical expertise, along with a proven record of advancing innovation that improves patient outcomes. We are delighted to welcome them both to the Board."
Mr. Rales continued, "On behalf of the Board, I'd also like to thank Alan for his contributions and commitment to Danaher and our shareholders during his years of service as a director. We are grateful for the role he has played in the Company's growth and success."
Separately, Danaher's co-founders, Steven and Mitchell Rales, have each waived their right to 500,000 restricted stock units from the awards granted to them on August 4, 2026.
About Daniel L. Comas
Mr. Comas joined Danaher in 1991 and served as Executive Vice President from April 2005 through December 2020, including as Chief Financial Officer from April 2005 through December 2018. During his tenure, Mr. Comas held various roles with responsibility for corporate development, treasury, finance and risk management. From January 2021 through March 2024, he served in a non-executive capacity as a senior advisor to Danaher, and following his retirement from the Company in March 2024, he served as a consultant to the Company through September 2026. He has also served as a director of Fortive Corporation since March 2021 and Veralto Corporation since September 2023.
About Robert Hershberg, M.D., Ph.D.
Dr. Hershberg served as President, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of HilleVax, Inc. from March 2020 through September 2025. Before joining HilleVax, he held senior executive roles at Celgene Corporation, including Executive Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer. He also serves as a Senior Advisor to Frazier Life Sciences and as a director of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation and Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
About Danaher
Danaher is a leading global life sciences, diagnostics and biotechnology innovator committed to advancing the power of science and technology to improve human health. Through a connected ecosystem of industry-leading businesses, the Company works closely with customers to solve many of their most complex scientific challenges by accelerating discovery, development and the delivery of life-changing therapies. Powered by the Danaher Business System and 60,000 associates worldwide, the Company strives for continuous improvement, operational excellence and Innovation at the Speed of Life. Explore more at www.danaher.com.
Forward-Looking Statements and Other Information
Statements in this release that are not strictly historical, including statements regarding Mr. Spoon's anticipated retirement, the composition of Danaher's Board of Directors, the anticipated contributions of Mr. Comas and Dr. Hershberg and any other statements regarding events or developments that we believe or anticipate will or may occur in the future are "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. There are a number of important factors that could cause actual results, developments and business decisions to differ materially from those suggested or indicated by such forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. These factors include, among other things: the impact of the tariffs and related actions implemented by the U.S. and other countries, the impact of our debt obligations (including debt we have incurred to finance the acquisition of Masimo Corporation) on our operations and liquidity, deterioration of or instability in the global economy, the markets we serve and the financial markets, uncertainties with respect to the development, deployment, and use of artificial intelligence in our business and products, the impact of global health crises, uncertainties relating to national laws or policies, including laws or policies to protect or promote domestic interests and/or address foreign competition, our ability to successfully identify and consummate appropriate acquisitions and strategic investments, our ability to integrate the businesses we acquire and achieve the anticipated growth, synergies and other benefits of such acquisitions, contingent liabilities and other risks relating to acquisitions, investments, strategic relationships and divestitures (in each case, including with respect to our acquisition of Masimo), including tax-related and other contingent liabilities relating to past and future IPOs, split-offs or spin-offs, contractions or growth rates and cyclicality of markets we serve, competition, our ability to develop and successfully market new products and technologies and expand into new markets, the potential for improper conduct by our employees, agents or business partners, our compliance with applicable laws and regulations (including rules relating to off-label marketing and other regulations relating to medical devices and the health care industry), the results of our clinical trials and perceptions thereof, our ability to effectively address cost reductions and other changes in the health care industry, security breaches or other disruptions of our information technology systems or violations of data privacy laws, risks relating to potential impairment of goodwill and other intangible assets, currency exchange rates, tax audits and changes in our tax rate and income tax liabilities, changes in tax laws applicable to multinational companies, litigation, regulatory proceedings and other contingent liabilities including intellectual property and environmental, health and safety matters, the rights of the United States government with respect to our production capacity in times of national emergency or with respect to intellectual property/production capacity developed using government funding, risks relating to product, service or software defects, product liability and recalls, risks relating to our manufacturing operations, the impact of climate change, legal or regulatory measures to address climate change and other sustainability topics and our ability to address regulatory requirements or stakeholder expectations relating to climate change and other sustainability topics, risks relating to fluctuations in the cost and availability of the supplies we use (including commodities) and labor we need for our operations, our relationships with and the performance of our channel partners, uncertainties relating to collaboration arrangements with third-parties, the impact of deregulation on demand for our products and services, labor matters and our ability to recruit, retain and motivate talented employees, U.S. and non-U.S. economic, political, geopolitical, legal, compliance, social and business factors (including the impact of elections, regulatory and policy changes or uncertainty, government shutdowns and military conflicts such as the conflict in the Middle East), disruptions and other impacts relating to man-made and natural disasters, inflation and the impact of our By-law exclusive forum provisions. Additional information regarding the factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is available in our SEC filings, including our 2025 Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the second quarter of 2026. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release and except to the extent required by applicable law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events and developments or otherwise.
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SOURCE Danaher Corporation