Tech Big News Roundup: POSaBIT Introduces Innovative Point of Sale System in California; Nerds CyberSecurity Team Thwarts Full-Scale Attack for Multi-National Client; Datametrex Awarded $945,094 Contract from Defence Innovation Program
Danielle Adams - October 4th, 2019
In case you missed it, here is this week’s technology big news roundup.
Blockchain:
- POSaBIT Introduces Innovative Point of Sale System in California
- Venzee Continues to Expand Retail Integration Channels, Hitting 150
Emerging Tech:
- Nerds CyberSecurity Team Thwarts Full-Scale Attack for Multi-National Client
- YDX Closes Deal with Bank of Brazil to have Arkave VR as Attraction at Gaming Event
Security:
