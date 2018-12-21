Tech Big News Roundup: EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Announces Planned Entry Into Pakistan; NuRAN Receives Purchase Orders of over 1 Million Dollars
Alison Cameron - December 21st, 2018
In case you missed it, here is this week’s technology big news roundup.
In case you missed it, here is this week’s technology big news roundup:
Cloud:
Cleantech:
- EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Announces Planned Entry Into Pakistan With Two Strategic Partners
- American Manganese Inc. Pilot Plant Ready to Move to Kemetco Testing Facility
Mobile:
- NuRAN Receives Purchase Orders of over $1 Million
- FANDOM SPORTS Joins the Consumer Technology Association (CTA.)
To see our previous Tech Investing Big News Roundups, please click here.