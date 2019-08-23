Tech Big News Roundup: dynaCERT Launches its New HG2 HydraGEN™ Technology; Solution Financial Initiates Quarterly Dividend; Water Ways Receives C$1,5M Purchase Order for High Tech Water Treatment Solutions
Danielle Adams - August 23rd, 2019
In case you missed it, here is this week’s technology big news roundup.
Blockchain:
- BIG Blockchain Intelligence Group Inc. Integrates BitRank into its Recently Acquired Netcoins Platform to provide End To End Compliance And Risk-Scoring Solution
- Codebase: Pressland Forms Strategic Partnership with Ethical Technology Initiative, ‘All Tech Is Human’
Cleantech:
Emerging Tech:
- YDreams Global Creates VR Experience for Energy Company Shell in Brazil
- Water Ways Receives a CDN $1,500,000 Purchase Order for High Tech Water Treatment Solutions From One of South America’s Leading Flower Growers
Fintech:
