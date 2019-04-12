Tech Big News Roundup: Graph Blockchain Signs Binding LOI to Acquire Gaming Company; Plymouth Rock Joins the US National Safe Skies Alliance; Nerds on Site Lands First US Cannabis “IT” in a Box Customer
Danielle Adams - April 12th, 2019
In case you missed it, here is this week’s technology big news roundup.
In case you missed it, here is this week’s technology big news roundup:
Blockchain:
Cleantech:
Cybersecurity:
Emerging Tech:
- Wonderfilm Media to Complete Acquisition of WOL and Starbury Sports
- Nerds on Site Lands First USA Cannabis “IT” in a Box Customer
Fintech:
- Venzee Technologies Completes Integration with Second Product Information Management (PIM) Channel Partner
To see our previous Tech Investing Big News Roundups, please click here.