ORBCOMM Adds Data Analytics Capabilities to Its Industrial IoT Solutions

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) announced that it has released a new cloud-based analytics service that leverages on the company’s extensive telematics expertise to provide insights into operations of its customers’ enterprises. As quoted in the press release: ORBCOMM’s analytics service is focused on the transportation & logistics, supply chain and heavy equipment markets, where the Company has deep industry expertise and … Continued

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) announced that it has released a new cloud-based analytics service that leverages on the company’s extensive telematics expertise to provide insights into operations of its customers’ enterprises.

As quoted in the press release:

ORBCOMM’s analytics service is focused on the transportation & logistics, supply chain and heavy equipment markets, where the Company has deep industry expertise and domain knowledge. While ORBCOMM’s telematics solutions provide real-time operational and transaction data for customers in these industries as well as a good proxy for their assets’ behavior, the new analytics Cloud service will provide more in-depth descriptive, predictive and prescriptive results to optimize customers’ operations. Through this new offering, ORBCOMM will deliver robust analytics services cost-effectively and at high speed, resulting in broader strategic benefits and long-term ROI for its customers.

ORBCOMM has identified a number of opportunities for its analytics service that provide industry benchmark comparisons and statistical applications applied to machine, logistical and conditional behaviors. Customer use case examples include refrigerated transport operational performance, operational cycle and dwell time management, condition delivery management, fleet driver performance, predictive machine breakdown and shutdown, preventative maintenance planning, and business optimization. With the potential breadth of impactful business intelligence opportunities within its core markets, ORBCOMM’s analytics Cloud service is expected to further differentiate the Company as a leading industrial IoT solutionsprovider.

“ORBCOMM continues to exemplify leadership and innovation in industrial IoT by redefining what it means to be an end-to-end IoT solutions provider with the addition of our new analytics Cloud service,” said Marc Eisenberg, Chief Executive Officer of ORBCOMM Inc. “By responding to customer demand for more sophisticated business intelligence applications, ORBCOMM has launched a comprehensive analytics platform that can transform asset data into usable, ROI-driven information to help customers improve performance and efficiency and make better business decisions.”

ORBCOMM has licensed production-hardened core technology and hired a world-class team of industry experts to launch and distribute its data analytics service, which is now commercially available. ORBCOMM’s complete IoT solutions offering and industry experience combined with ground-breaking analytics tools and technology make it easy for customers to harness the best of open source innovation while achieving operational readiness at any scale.