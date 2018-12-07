Resource Big News Roundup: Maxtech Initiates 2019 Vanadium Exploration Program in Quebec; Manganese X Earns 100 percent Interest in the Battery Hill Houlton; Montan Mining Agrees to Acquire the Greater Las Huaquillas Project in Northern Peru
Alison Cameron - December 7th, 2018
In case you missed it, here is this week’s resource big news roundup.
This week, the S&P/TSX Composite index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) saw significant volatility alongside the rest of the global markets. Following a sharp dip on Thursday, the index opened stronger on Friday with a four percent increase in oil prices. The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX), meanwhile, saw parallel activity to the TSX, with a better recovery on Friday.
Battery:
- Maxtech Initiates 2019 Vanadium Exploration Program in Quebec
- International Battery Metals Announces The Successful Live Demonstration Of Its Lithium Extraction Technology
- Searchlight Resources Acquires Cobalt Vanadium Property in Saskatchewan
- Sienna Resources Amends Terms on Slättberg Cobalt-Nickel-Copper Project in Sweden
Base:
Critical:
- MGX Minerals Enters Final Phase of Product Development for Next Generation Zinc Air Fuel Cell Systems
Energy:
- Manganese X Earns 100% Interest in the “Battery Hill” Houlton – Woodstock Manganese Property in New Brunswick
Precious:
- Bonterra Discovers Multiple New Zones North of the Gladiator Deposit
- Orsu Metals Recent Drilling Connects Kozie and Klyuchi West Occurrences into a Single 750-m-Long and 250-m-Wide Stockwork at Its Sergeevskoe Gold Project, Russia
- Montan Mining Agrees to Acquire the Greater Las Huaquillas Project in Northern Peru
- Comstock Metals Announces Disposition of Old Cabin Property and its Interest in the Corona Property
