Tungsten Investing

W Resources Announces Increased Funding for Parrilla

« Tungsten Outlook 2018: Wi…
• February 1, 2018
Add Comment

W Resources Plc (LSE:WRES) provided an update on increased funding of their La Parrilla mine development.

As quoted in the press release:

As the Company announced on 12 December 2017, W had received preliminary approval from a US Special Situations Fund to provide a US$30 million term loan to W Resources to fund La Parrilla, that the term loan had received preliminary approval from the investment committee and that it was subject to final due diligence and legal documentation. Financial close was expected by the end of January 2018.

W is pleased to announce that W now plans to borrow an increased amount of US$35 million with the first US$13 million expected to be drawn in early February following execution of the credit agreement and the balance of US$22 million in the second quarter of the year after satisfaction of a number conditions precedent typical for this type of term loan.

A further announcement with more details of the loan will be made on execution of the credit agreement in the coming weeks.

 

Click here to read the full W Resources Plc (LSE:WRES) press release.

tungsten

Will China lose its position as the world’s leading tungsten producer?

Get everything an investor needs to know
about tungsten investing - for FREE.

Get My Free Report
Click here to download for free

Get the Latest Tungsten Investing Stock Information

Get the latest information about companies associated with Tungsten Investing delivered directly to your inbox.

Tungsten

By selecting company or companies above, you are giving consent to receive email from those companies. And remember you can unsubscribe at any time.

tungsten

Will China lose its position as the world’s leading tungsten producer?

Get everything an investor needs to know
about tungsten investing - for FREE.

Get My Free Report
Click here to download for free

Return to the Market News Index
Comments

Leave a Reply