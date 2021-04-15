Nextleaf Solutions Awarded U.S. Patent for Synthesizing THC-O-Acetate
Nextleaf Solutions Ltd. (CSE: OILS) (OTCQB: OILFF) (FSE: L0MA) (“Nextleaf”, “OILS”, or the “Company”), the world’s most innovative cannabis processor, is pleased to announce that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has granted the Company a patent pertaining to a novel synthetic route of modifying Tetrahydrocannabinol (“THC”) found in cannabis distillate into a more potent prodrug version of THC-O-acetate.
The Company believes the THC-derived prodrug produced under its patented process may hold significant potential as a therapeutic product due to THC-O-acetate reportedly having pronounced psychedelic effects compared to THC, and positive outcomes in the treatment of chronic pain, PTSD, and alcohol use disorder.
(left to right) Dr. Xuan Jia, Paul Pedersen, Ryan Ko, Dr. David Novitski, Keenan Sindia
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5347/80520_2f157d3124177a4f_001full.jpg
“The U.S. continues to be the focal point of our global IP strategy,” said Nextleaf CEO Paul Pedersen. “Between operating our cannabinoid innovation lab under strict federal regulations in Canada where cannabis is federally legal and owning one of the largest U.S. patent portfolios of any cannabis company, Nextleaf has the type of robust intellectual property portfolio and scalable commercial platform that large pharmaceuticals and big tobacco companies have already targeted with M&A in 2021.”
On March 31, 2021 New York became the 16th state to legalize cannabis. The event increases pressure on the United States to progress federal marijuana reform and it is expected that legislation will be reintroduced and voted on with the Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer leading the way.
“This U.S. patent covers our method of THC acetylation and follows our previous patent for synthesizing THC-O-acetate, with improvements to reaction efficiencies,” said Nextleaf Solutions R&D Lead, Dr. David Novitski. “Our latest patented method reduces processing time and costs, which are critical when scaling up any drug delivery technology, and THC-O-acetate is no different.”
Nextleaf is exploring opportunities to commercialize this patent through IP licensing to a pharmaceutical partner or producing and distributing THC-O-acetate as a therapeutic product under the Company’s Health Canada licenses.
“To the best of our knowledge, Nextleaf is the first company in the world, publicly traded or private, to be issued patents for the production of THC-O-Acetate, a specialty molecule not legally available anywhere in the world,” said Pedersen.
About Nextleaf®
Nextleaf is an innovative cannabis processor that owns one of the largest portfolios of U.S. patents for the extraction, distillation, and delivery of cannabinoids. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary Nextleaf Labs Ltd, a licensed processor, the Company is a low-cost producer of cannabis distillate and private label THC & CBD oils. Nextleaf’s proprietary closed-loop automated extraction plant in Metro Vancouver has a design capacity to process 600 kilos of dried cannabis into oil per day. The Company owns 13 U.S. patents and has been issued over 70 patents globally. Nextleaf is developing delivery technology through its Health Canada Research Licence with sensory evaluation of cannabis via human testing. The Company’s patent pending RAPID Emulsion Technology by OILS™ powers differentiated ingestible cannabis products.
Nextleaf Solutions trades as OILS on the Canadian Securities Exchange, OILFF on the OTCQB Market in the United States, and L0MA on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.
Follow OILS across social media platforms: Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.
www.nextleafsolutions.com
For more information please contact:
Jason McBride
604-283-2301 (ext. 219)
investors@nextleafsolutions.com
On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Company,
Paul Pedersen, CEO
Certain statements contained in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements”. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release, including, without limitation, those regarding the Company’s ability to capitalize on its IP portfolio, the Company’s strategy, plans, objectives, goals and targets, and any statements preceded by, followed by or that include the words “believe”, “expect”, “aim”, “intend”, “plan”, “continue”, “will”, “may”, “would”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “forecast”, “predict”, “project”, “seek”, “should” or similar expressions or the negative thereof, are forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only the Company’s expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual results may differ materially from what is expressed, implied or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Additional factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially include, but are not limited to the risk factors discussed in the Company’s MD&A for the most recent fiscal period. Management provides forward-looking statements because it believes they provide useful information to investors when considering their investment objectives and cautions investors not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Consequently, all of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and other cautionary statements or factors contained herein, and there can be no assurance that the actual results or developments will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, the Company. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect subsequent information, events or circumstances or otherwise, except as required by law. The CSE has not reviewed or approved the contents of this press release.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/80520
News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia
Nextleaf Solutions
Expects to file its 2020 Annual Financial Statements on or before May 31, 2021
Matica Enterprises Inc. (CSE: MMJ) (FSE: 39N) (OTCQB: MMJFF) (“Matica” or the “Company”) today announced that, as a result of the COVID-19 Pandemic measures, it will not be in a position to file its audited annual financial statements, the related management’s discussion and analysis and related CEO and CFO certificates (the “Annual Filings”) before the required deadline of April 30, 2021 (the “Specified Requirements”).
The Company is working closely with its auditor and expects to file the Annual Filings on or before May 31, 2021. The Company does not anticipate any delay in filing its interim financial statements, management’s discussion and analysis, and the related officer certifications for the financial period ended March 31, 2021.
Matica has applied to the OSC, as principal regulator for the Company, for the imposition of a management cease trade order under National Policy 12-203 – Management Cease Trade Orders (“NP 12-203”) over the duration of the default. If a management cease trade order is issued, it will generally not affect the ability of persons who have not been directors, officers or insiders of Matica to trade in their securities.
The Company is providing this press release in accordance with National Policy 12-203 Management Cease Trade Orders (“NP 12-203”). The Company intends to follow the provisions of the Alternative Information Guidelines set out in NP 12-203, including the issuance of bi-weekly default status reports in the form of news releases, for as long as the Company remains in default. The Company confirms as of the date of this news release that there is no other material information concerning the affairs of the Company that has not been generally disclosed.
About Matica
Matica is a multi-faceted, innovative company in the Quebec cannabis space. Its subsidiary, RoyalMax Biotechnology Canada Inc. is a Dorval, Quebec based Health Canada Licence Holder. RoyalMax has been granted a standard cultivation licence, standard processing and medical sales licences by Health Canada.
For more information on Matica Enterprises please visit the website at: www.maticaenterprises.com.
On behalf of the Board of Directors
Matica Enterprises INC.
Boris Ziger
Boris Ziger, CEO & Chairman
The Company’s public filings are available for review at www.sedar.com and www.thecse.com.
For further information, please contact Boris Ziger, at:
Telephone: 416-304-9935
E-mail: info@maticaenterprises.com
Website: www.maticaenterprises.com , www.maticammj.com
Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information
Certain information in this press release may constitute forward-looking information. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. The Corporation assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to the Corporation. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in the Corporation’s filings with the Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedar.com.
This news release contains statements about the Company’s information that may be made available on the S&P Capital IQ Corporation Records Listing Program and the business of Matica that are forward-looking in nature and as a result, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them as actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, except as required by law.
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. We seek Safe Harbor.
This news release is not for distribution or dissemination in the United States of America
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/80602
News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia
Matica Enterprises
When Will Australia Legalise Recreational Cannabis?
Recreational cannabis remains illegal in all Australia’s states and territories with the exception of the Australian Capital Territory (ACT). But could that change in the future?
So far there are no clear indicators as to when or if Australia could legalise recreational cannabis, but attitudes seem to be changing. Public support is growing, and there’s even some political acceptance.
Read on to learn more about when Australia may legalise recreational cannabis.
Cannabis - Will The Fortune 500 Join The Party?
Our Exclusive FREE Report Contains Information You NEED To Know About Cannabis Stock Investing!
Public support for legalisation growing
Australians are no strangers to cannabis — a recently updated report from the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare shows that marijuana is the most extensively used illicit substance in the country.
With that in mind, it’s perhaps unsurprising that views on cannabis are changing in the country. In 2019, Australia’s National Drug Strategy Household Survey found that 41 percent of Australians are in favour of legalising cannabis — that’s close to double the support seen when the survey was done in 2007.
Aside from that, legalisation has been recommended by a number of government inquiries, including a 2019 Queensland Productivity Commission report on imprisonment and recidivism.
Several states have decriminalised personal use of cannabis on private property, including the ACT, the Northern Territory (NT) and South Australia. Most other states have a discretionary almost de facto decriminalisation in place through police diversion programs.
Those arrested for small amounts of under 50 grams of cannabis can be diverted to drug counselling or education, or issued a fine rather than a criminal conviction.
Economic opportunities lie in legalisation
Although Australia’s economy ended 2020 on a high note after facing COVID-19-related setbacks, some experts believe cannabis legalisation could assist even further with economic growth.
The climate of the NT and its accessibility to Asia makes the likelihood of legalised marijuana a possible gold mine for the NT, according to economist Rolf Gerritsen.
“The Government, if it licensed the system and appointed official sales points, could actually set up a nice little industry with the possibility of future exports,” Gerritsen told ABC News.
In 2020, Australia’s economy plunged into its first recession in three decades due to fallout from the coronavirus, which came mere months after devastating bushfires that ravaged over 12 million hectares.
A Twitter campaign from the Australian Greens political party is pushing for legalisation to help pull the nation out of recession, declaring cannabis a “multi-billion dollar industry.”
Cannabis - Will The Fortune 500 Join The Party?
Our Exclusive FREE Report Contains Information You NEED To Know About Cannabis Stock Investing!
Federal cannabis legalisation unlikely
Although exciting, it seems unlikely that the Australian government will legalise marijuana at this stage.
Outside the Twitter campaign mentioned above, legalisation of cannabis has been a big part of the platform for the Greens, which are seeking the establishment of a controlled market for the sale of cannabis and would allow members of the public to grow up to six plants.
But the Greens are currently the only political party pushing for legalisation of recreational cannabis.
Both the Liberal National Party and Australian Labor Party have only shown support for medicinal cannabis at a federal level. In fact, Australian Attorney-General Christian Porter has been vocally opposed to the legalisation in Canberra, declaring the laws “terrible” and saying state- and territory-level laws conflict with federal laws on possession.
Many were looking towards the outcome of a New Zealand referendum on legalisation that failed as 50.7 percent voted “no” to the 48.4 percent “yes” votes.
What could legalisation do to the market?
A report from cannabis researcher Prohibition Partners hypothesizes great potential for Australia to significantly increase value through cannabis exports, while a focus on buying local could see more domestic cannabis revenue than ever before.
Success could encourage more regions to look closely at their own reform measures, particularly after watching the ACT’s adoption of restricted cannabis legalisation, the study argues.
“Both Victoria and Tasmania are also making moves towards more lenient cannabis laws and could be following in the ACT’s footsteps,” said the report’s authors.
“The Victorian government invested in R&D of the local industry, and is said to have ambitions to be the ‘cannabis bowl of Australia’ with a target of 500 local jobs.
The report predicts the Australian cannabis market will break a total market value of US$1.5 billion by the year 2025, which would make it the largest legal cannabis market in Oceania. Eagle-eyed investors will be watching the market closely.
Don’t forget to follow @INN_Australia for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Ronelle Richards, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Cannabis - Will The Fortune 500 Join The Party?
Our Exclusive FREE Report Contains Information You NEED To Know About Cannabis Stock Investing!
Lexaria Appoints New Chief Financial Officer and Issues Consultant Warrants
Kelowna, British Columbia TheNewswire – April 15, 2021 Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (Nasdaq:LEXX) (Nasdaq:LEXXW) (CSE:LXX) (CNSX:LXX.CN) (the “Company” or “Lexaria”), a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, announces the appointment of a new Chief Financial Officer and the issuance of share purchase warrants to third party consultants.
Lexaria is pleased to announce that effective April 15, 2021, Gregory Downey will be assuming the role of Chief Financial Officer of the Company. During the past two years, Mr. Downey has been engaged by the Company as its Controller and has intimate knowledge regarding the Company’s business and finances. Mr. Downey brings a wealth of experience to Lexaria, having served as the Chief Financial Officer of several public companies during the past ten years. Mr. Downey holds a Certified Management Accountant designation and is a member of the Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia.
In the position as Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Downey will be compensated with a base annual salary of CDN$144,000, with an annual increase of 10%, an option grant for the issuance of up to 12,000 common shares, and other customary incentives.
The Company is grateful to outgoing CFO, Mr. Allan Spissinger, for his many contributions and wishes him continued success in his future endeavours.
The Company also announces that effective on April 16, 2021, it will be issuing share purchase warrants (the “ Warrants ”) for the issuance of up to an aggregate 300,000 common shares to three unrelated third party consultants. The Warrants will be exercisable for a period of three years ending on April 16, 2024 at an exercise price of US$9.00 per share. The shares issuable upon exercise of the Warrants will be restricted securities pursuant to US securities laws.
About Lexaria Bioscience Corp.
Lexaria Bioscience Corp.’s proprietary drug delivery technology, DehydraTECH™, improves the way active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) enter the bloodstream by promoting healthier oral ingestion methods and increasing the effectiveness of fat-soluble active molecules, thereby lowering overall dosing. The Company’s technology can be applied to many different ingestible product formats, including foods, beverages, oral suspensions, tablets, and capsules. DehydraTECH has repeatedly demonstrated since 2016 with cannabinoids and nicotine the ability to increase bio-absorption by up to 5-10x, reduce time of onset from 1 – 2 hours to minutes, and mask unwanted tastes; and is planned to be further evaluated for orally administered bioactive molecules, including anti-virals, cannabinoids, vitamins, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), and nicotine. Lexaria has licensed DehydraTECH to multiple companies including a world-leading tobacco producer for the development of smokeless, oral-based nicotine products and for use in industries that produce cannabinoid beverages, edibles, and oral products. Lexaria operates a licensed in-house research laboratory and holds a robust intellectual property portfolio with 18 patents granted and approximately 60 patents pending worldwide. For more information, please visit www.lexariabioscience.com .
CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release includes forward-looking statements. Statements as such term is defined under applicable securities laws. These statements may be identified by words such as “anticipate,” “if,” “believe,” “plan,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “could,” “should,” “will,” and other similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements by the company relating the Company’s ability to carry out research initiatives, receive regulatory approvals or grants or experience positive effects or results from any research or study. Such forward-looking statements are estimates reflecting the Company’s best judgment based upon current information and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that the Company will actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements. As such, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those estimated by the Company include, but are not limited to, government regulation and regulatory approvals, managing and maintaining growth, the effect of adverse publicity, litigation, competition, scientific discovery, the patent application and approval process, potential adverse effects arising from the testing or use of products utilizing the DehydraTECH technology, the Company’s ability to maintain existing collaborations and realize the benefits thereof, delays or cancellations of planned R&D that could occur related to pandemics or for other reasons, and other factors which may be identified from time to time in the Company’s public announcements and periodic filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on EDGAR. There is no assurance that any of Lexaria’s postulated uses, benefits, or advantages for the patented and patent-pending technology will in fact be realized in any manner or in any part. No statement herein has been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Lexaria-associated products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.
The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
INVESTOR CONTACT:
Copyright (c) 2021 TheNewswire – All rights reserved.
News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia
Lexaria Bioscience
Aphria Inc.’s Adult-Use Brands Good Supply and Solei Introduce High Potency Oils to its Product Lineup
Good Supply enters the oil category for the first time with THC 30:0, formulated to contain the highest allowable, cannabinoid content currently available in the Canadian market.
Solei expands successful oil lineup to include Solei Plus+ in Free and Balance Moments.
Aphria Inc. (” Aphria “, ” we “, or the ” Company “) (TSX: APHA) ( NASDAQ: APHA), a leading global cannabis-lifestyle consumer packaged goods company inspiring and empowering the worldwide community to live their best life, today announced the addition of Good Supply’s THC 30:0 and Solei Plus+ high potency oils to its award-winning adult-use brand portfolio, which join a range of other formats available, including whole dried flower, pre-rolls, oral sprays, soft gels, vapes and topicals.
Based on Headset data, high potency oils dominate the category with nine out of the top 10 bottled oils sold being high potency oils 1 in BC, Alberta , Saskatchewan and Ontario . To meet this demand, Solei and Good Supply’s new high potency oils offer consumers convenient and versatile options that are distillate-based for a virtually odorless and tasteless experience.
“At Aphria Inc. we understand the importance of offering consumers flexibility when it comes to consumption options, which is why expanding our portfolio to include high potency oils was a priority to the team,” said Irwin D. Simon , Chief Executive Officer at Aphria Inc. “We continue to make it our priority to provide Canadians with the highest quality cannabis and the addition to high potency oils is no exception.”
Good Supply is one of Canada’s leading cannabis brands in the vapes and flower category 2 and a favourite among budtenders 3 . For the first time, Good Supply is introducing a distillate-based oil, which is available in select markets in April 2021 . Good Supply THC 30:0 is a convenient, high potency option containing the maximum allowable THC content (30mg per gram) on the market, but without the after taste.
Widely known for its success in the oils category as one of the best-selling CBD oil of 2020 4 and KIND Magazine’s CBD Brand of the year in 2020 5 , Solei continues to build its distillate-based oil offerings, by adding the new Solei Plus+ high potency oil to its innovation lineup. Solei Plus+ is made from sungrown cannabis, which is diluted into RSPO 6 certified MCT oil. This smoke-free option has three times the cannabinoid content of Solei’s current oils. Solei Plus+ is available in two cannabinoid profiles: Balance (15mg CBD, 15mg THC) and Free (30mg CBD, 1mg THC) and is available in select markets.
About Aphria Inc.
Aphria Inc. is a leading global cannabis-lifestyle consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada , United States , Europe and Latin America , that is changing people’s lives for the better – one person at a time – by inspiring and empowering the worldwide community to live their very best life by providing them with products that meet the needs of their mind, body and soul and invoke a sense of wellbeing. Aphria’s mission is to be the trusted partner for its patients and consumers by providing them with a cultivated experience and health and wellbeing through high-quality, differentiated brands and innovative products. Headquartered in Leamington, Ontario , Aphria cultivates, processes, markets and sells medical and adult-use cannabis, cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products in Canada under the provisions of the Cannabis Act and globally pursuant to applicable international regulations. Aphria also manufactures, markets and sells alcoholic beverages in the United States.
For more information, visit: aphriainc.com
|
__________________________________
|
1 Headset Canadian Insights (AB, BC, SK, ON retail stores) – Jan to Mar 2021
|
2 Headset Canadian Insights (BC, AB, SK, ON retail stores) – Jan to Mar 2021
|
3 Kind Magazine Awards – Dec 2020
|
4 Headset Canadian Insights (BC, AB, SK, ON retail stores) – Jan to Dec 2020
|
5 Kind Magazine Awards – Dec 2020
|
6 Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil (RSPO), https://rspo.org/
View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aphria-incs-adult-use-brands-good-supply-and-solei-introduce-high-potency-oils-to-its-product-lineup-301269868.html
SOURCE Aphria Inc.
View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2021/15/c8712.html
News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia
Cannabis - Will The Fortune 500 Join The Party?
Our Exclusive FREE Report Contains Information You NEED To Know About Cannabis Stock Investing!
Ayurcann Holdings Corp. ( CSE: AYUR ) (the “ Company ” or “ Ayurcann ”), which recently listed its common shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “ CSE ”), would like to provide current and prospective investors with a corporate overview on the Company and its operations.
Introduction to Ayurcann Holdings Corp., and its Manufacturing Division o/a Ayurcann Inc.
Ayurcann is a cannabis extraction and white label product manufacturing company focused on the Canadian market. Ayurcann offers turn-key extraction, product formulation and manufacturing solutions to Canadian LPs and cannabis brands. The Company operates out of Pickering, Ontario, within a proximity to over 100 licensed cannabis producers (“ LPs ”), with annual capacity to process 200,000 kg of biomass.
Company Highlights
- Seasoned management team led by 2 founders with strong entrepreneurial backgrounds.
- Fully built-out extraction and manufacturing facility with a focus on high margin extract products.
- Granted an R&D license in August 2019 to start formulation and IP development.
- Granted a Standard Processor License in January 2020 and offering scalable white label production and toll processing solutions to several top Canadian LPs and cannabis brands.
- A facility strategically located in Pickering, Ontario within driving distance to over 100 Ontario-based LPs.
- Commencement of expansion into Phase II space offers the ability to broaden white label offering and fulfillment capabilities.
- Granted an Amendment to the “Standard Processing Licence” to allow for sales in January 2021.
- Current capacity to process 200,000 kg/year of cannabis biomass.
- Current yearly capacity for co-packaging of over 1 million vape and tincture filling.
- Expansion potential to double capacity with Phase 2 depending on market demand.
Key Strategy
Ayurcann believes that it is targeting an underserved market, which is currently dominated by a handful of larger players focused on toll processing and white label solutions for large Canadian LPs. Ayurcann believes that this leaves small and mid-sized companies that do not have in-house extraction, manufacturing or product formulation capabilities with limited options. Ayurcann has secured orders with both publicly-listed Canadian LPs and several private LPs.
To learn more on the Company, please visit www.Ayurcann.com , and the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.
For further information, please contact:
Igal Sudman, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and Corporate Secretary
Ayurcann Holdings Corp.
Tel: 416-720-6264
Email: igal@xtrx.ca
Investor Relations:
Ryan Bilodeau
Tel: 416-910-1440
Email: ir@ayurcann.com
About Ayurcann Holdings Corp.:
Ayurcann is a leading post-harvest solution provider with a focus on providing and creating custom processes and pharma grade products for the adult use and medical cannabis industry in Canada. Ayurcann is focused on becoming the partner of choice for leading Canadian cannabis brands by providing best-in-class, proprietary services including ethanol extraction, formulation, product development and custom manufacturing.
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider have reviewed or accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Certain statements included in this press release constitute forward-looking information or statements (collectively, “forward-looking statements”), including those identified by the expressions “anticipate”, “believe”, “plan”, “estimate”, “expect”, “intend”, “may”, “should” and similar expressions to the extent they relate to the Company or its management. The forward- looking statements are not historical facts but reflect current expectations regarding future results or events. This press release contains forward looking statements, including but not limited to statements relating to the Company’s expansion plans and future production capacity. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and various estimates, factors and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors.
Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, failure to obtain regulatory approval, ability to increase production at the Company’s facilities, the continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management’s reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that the statements will prove to be accurate or that management’s expectations or estimates of future developments, circumstances or results will materialize. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, Further, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended and such changes could be material. Public health crises, including the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, could have significant economic and geopolitical impacts that may adversely affect the Company’s business, financial condition and/or results of operations. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on the Company’s forward-looking statements.
News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia