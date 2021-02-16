Love Hemp Q2 Trading Update

World High Life Plc (“World High Life” or the “Company”) (AQSE:LIFE) (OTCQB:WRHLF), is pleased to announce that Love Hemp Limited (“Love Hemp”), a wholly owned subsidiary of World High Life, achieved 2nd quarter unaudited sales (October 1 to December 31), of £1,562,000 ($2,175,000), a 97% increase from Q1 sales of £793,500 ($1,105,000

The continued rise in sales represents a strong increase in demand during the COVID 19 pandemic across all platforms: Love Hemp, CBDOilsUk.com and wholesale activities via LH Botanicals.

Q2 Highlights (October 1 to December 31)

  • £1,562,000 ($2,175,000) in revenue – up 97% compared to Q1 revenue of £793,500 ($1,105,000)
  • £764,000 ($1,062,500) in gross profit
  • 11% online conversion rate increase compared to Q1 rate of 12%
  • Over 69,000 units sold online
  • Over 10,500 online customer accounts created

First Half Year (July 1 to December 31)

  • £2,355,000 ($3,280,000) in sales
  • £1,311,000 ($1,825,500) gross profit

Tony Calamita, CEO of World High Life and Founder and CEO of Love Hemp, commented

“Continuing to aggressively increase our sales across all of the platforms is a testament to the dedication and hard work our teams have put into the Company. We have seen huge growth potential during the pandemic and are pleased to have been able to consistently provide our consumers with high level products and service.

“We continue to keep positioning for future growth and look forward to expanding what is already an exciting and promising business both across the UK and further afield.”

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

About Love Hemp

Love Hemp is one of the UK’s leading CBD and Hemp product suppliers and has more than 40 product lines, comprising oils, sprays and vapes and a variety of edible and water-based CBD products. Love Hemp has established relationships with over 1,500 stores in the UK, including leading brands such as Sainsbury’s, Boots, Ocado and Holland & Barrett.

About World High Life

World High Life was established by the founders of Supreme Cannabis (TSX: FIRE), and 1933 Industries (CSE: TGIF), both companies at the forefront of the legalized cannabis industry. LIFE was established to take advantage of the huge opportunities available in the UK and European legal cannabis space, which is set to be the largest in the world within five years.

For further information please contact:

Andrew Male
Director
+44 (0) 7926 397 675
andrew@worldhighlife.uk

AQSE Corporate Adviser
Mark Anwyl/Allie Feuerlein
Peterhouse Capital Limited
+44 (0) 20 7469 0930
ma@peterhousecap.com
af@peterhousecap.com

Financial PR
Tim Blythe
Alice McLaren
Madeleine Gordon-Foxwell
+44 (0) 207 318 3205
worldhighlife@blytheweigh.com

For more information on World High Life please visit: www.worldhighlife.uk

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

SOURCE: World High Life Plc

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/630027/Love-Hemp-Q2-Trading-Update

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Request an Investor Kit:

World High Life Plc

By completing this form, you are giving consent to receive communication from World High Life Plc using the contact information you provide. And remember you can unsubscribe at any time.

Arcology Releases Sourcecode for Public Review on Github

Debut of Arcology’s Public Code Repository is a Show of Confidence in Team’s Work-To-Date and Ongoing Fulfillment of 2021 Roadmap

Codebase Ventures Inc. (“Codebase” or the “Company”) (CSE:CODE)(FSE:C5B)(OTCQB:BKLLF) announces that the Company’s holding, Arcology, a next-generation AI blockchain ecosystem with proven scalability and speed, has published a portion of its source code on Github

Keep reading... Show less

Nextleaf Solutions Awarded Cannabis Extraction Patent in Israel

Nextleaf Solutions Ltd. (CSE: OILS) (OTCQB: OILFF) (“Nextleaf”, “OILS”, or the “Company”), the world’s most innovative cannabis processor, announced today the Israeli Patent Office has granted the Company a patent for its foundational process for producing low-cost cannabis distillate, Nextleaf’s fifth issued extraction patent in Israel.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5347/74524_58eeafbe646d49e1_001.jpg

Keep reading... Show less

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. Announces Partnership with BOLDT and Summit Strategy Group to Develop a Sustainability Framework and ESG Report

This project will highlight the sustainability credentials and advantages of BioHarvest’s BioFarming technology.

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (CSE: BHSC) (“BioHarvest” or the “Company”) announces that it has entered into a partnership with BOLDT AG, an international business strategy and communications consultancy based in Europe, and Summit Strategy Group LLC, a U.S.-based communications firm, to develop BioHarvest’s global sustainability strategy and ESG reporting framework. Both firms have deep experience working with purpose-driven companies in building long-term societal impact coupled with business value.

Keep reading... Show less

Cresco Labs Closes Acquisition of Verdant Creations’ Four Dispensaries, Reaches Maximum Retail Licenses in Ohio

Cresco Labs (CSE:CL) (OTCQX:CRLBF) (“Cresco” or “the Company”), one of the largest vertically integrated, multistate cannabis operators in the United States, announced today the closing of its acquisition of Verdant Creations dispensaries in Cincinnati, Chillicothe, Newark and Marion, Ohio (collectively “Verdant”). These acquisitions give Cresco four additional dispensaries, bringing the Company’s dispensary presence in Ohio to five the maximum allowed by the state.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210216005380/en/

Keep reading... Show less

INDVR Brands Inc. Reports Record January Honu Brand Sales in Washington State and Expansion of Product Offering

INDVR Brands Inc. (CSE: IDVR) (the “Company” or “INDVR Brands” or “INDVR”), a premier cannabis brand consolidator and edibles retailer, proudly reports that its Honu brand in Washington state had its best January on record with over 262,000 edible units sold. Additional highlights of the month included selling over 67,440 Peanut Butter cups and approximately 49,910 chocolate turtles. Honu Brand revenue in January 2021 was $216,031 compared to $194,223 in January 2020, representing an 11% year-over-year growth despite COVID-19 related production impacts.

“We are very pleased with our Honu Brand’s performance through the first month of 2021,” said Joshua Mann, CEO of INDVR Brands. “The continuing growth of our confectionary products re-enforces our optimism as we begin introducing these award-winning products into the largest Adult Use Cannabis Market in North America over the next three to four months.”

Keep reading... Show less