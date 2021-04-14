Canopy Growth Introduces Vert – a Quebec-Exclusive Cannabis Brand
Green Cush and Sour Kush to launch under the ‘Vert’ brand with more to follow in 2021
Canopy Growth Corporation (“Canopy Growth” or the “Company”) (TSX: WEED) (NASDAQ: CGC), a world-leading diversified cannabis, hemp, and vaporization device company, is announcing the launch of Vert, the Company’s first Quebec -exclusive brand. The first two strains to launch under the Vert brand are ‘Green Cush’ and ‘Sour Kush’, which will be sold via the Société québécoise du cannabis (SQDC) in dried flower and pre-roll joint formats. Vert Green Cush is a sativa-dominant strain and Sour Kush is an indica-dominant strain.
“At Canopy Growth, we understand the importance of providing the Quebec market with a regionally-exclusive brand,” said Kelly Olsen , Vice President of Global Flower Business at Canopy Growth. “Vert cannabis is grown by an experienced community of Quebecois cultivators. We’re excited to bring a new offering of local cannabis flower to SQDC shelves.”
Vert Green Cush and Sour Kush are cultivated at Vert Mirabel, a fully licensed, hi-tech greenhouse located in Mirabel, Quebec that is jointly owned by Canopy Growth and partner Les Serres Stéphane Bertrand Inc., a multi-generational greenhouse operated in the province. Vert Mirabel is one of Canopy Growth’s primary cannabis cultivation facilities and plays a role in providing locally-grown cannabis for the Quebec market – cementing the company’s production footprint in the province. The facility employs more than 200 people in the Mirabel region in key roles ranging from growers to production managers.
“The operation of our Vert Mirabel facility is guided by a team of incredibly passionate growers that are dedicated to bringing locally grown cannabis to Quebec ,” said Sylvain Miron , Director, Vert Mirabel. “This product is truly a fusion of Canopy’s cannabis expertise with the Vert Mirabel team’s multi-generational knowledge in greenhouse operations.”
For more information on how to shop COVID-19 compliant ways online and in-store visit www.sqdc.ca .
Here’s to Future Growth.
About Canopy Growth Corporation
Canopy Growth (TSX: WEED ,NASDAQ: CGC) is a world-leading diversified cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer product company, driven by a passion to improve lives, end prohibition, and strengthen communities by unleashing the full potential of cannabis. Leveraging consumer insights and innovation, we offer product varieties in high quality dried flower, oil, softgel capsule, infused beverage, edible, and topical formats, as well as vaporizer devices by Canopy Growth and industry-leader Storz & Bickel. Our global medical brand, Spectrum Therapeutics, sells a range of full-spectrum products using its colour-coded classification system and is a market leader in both Canada and Germany . Through our award-winning Tweed and Tokyo Smoke banners, we reach our adult-use consumers and have built a loyal following by focusing on top quality products and meaningful customer relationships. Canopy Growth has entered into the health and wellness consumer space in key markets including Canada , the United States , and Europe through BioSteel sports nutrition, and This Works skin and sleep solutions; and has introduced additional federally-permissible CBD products to the United States through our First & Free and Martha Stewart CBD brands. Canopy Growth has an established partnership with Fortune 500 alcohol leader Constellation Brands. For more information visit www.canopygrowth.com .
Notice Regarding Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” and “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable U.S. and Canadian securities laws (collectively, “forward-looking statements”), which involve certain known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements predict or describe our future operations, business plans, business and investment strategies and the performance of our investments. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by their use of such terms and phrases as “intend,” “goal,” “strategy,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “projections,” “forecasts,” “plans,” “seeks,” “anticipates,” “potential,” “proposed,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “may,” “likely,” “designed to,” “foreseeable future,” “believe,” “scheduled” and other similar expressions. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statement was made. Forward–looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive risks, financial results, results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by those forward–looking statements and the forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. A discussion of some of the material factors applicable to Canopy Growth can be found under the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Canopy Growth’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2020, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and with applicable Canadian securities regulators, as such factors may be further updated from time to time in its periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and with applicable Canadian securities regulators, which can be accessed at www.sec.gov/edgar and www.sedar.com , respectively. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in this press release and in the filings. Any forward–looking statement included in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, Canopy Growth disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.
SOURCE Canopy Growth Corporation
View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2021/14/c1010.html
News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia
Cannabis - Will The Fortune 500 Join The Party?
Our Exclusive FREE Report Contains Information You NEED To Know About Cannabis Stock Investing!
Cannabis Industry Investor Conference: Company Executives Present April 20th
– Virtual Investor Conferences and KCSA Strategic Communications today announced the agenda for the upcoming KCSA Cannabis Industry Virtual lnvestor Conference. Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors and analysts are invited to attend. The program opens at 10:15 AM ET, with the first live webcast at 10:30 AM ET, on Tuesday, April 20 th .
REGISTER NOW AT: https://bit.ly/329Ti0Y
It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There are no fees to log-in, attend the live presentations or ask questions.
April 20 th Agenda:
|
Eastern
|
Full Company
|
Ticker(s)
|
10:30 AM
|
IM Cannabis Corp.
|
(NASDAQ: IMCC | CSE: IMCC)
|
11:00 AM
|
Aleafia Health Inc.
|
(OTCQX: ALEAF | TSX: AH)
|
11:30 AM
|
Clever Leaves Holdings Inc.
|
(NASDAQ: CLVR, CLVRW)
|
12:00 PM
|
(OTCQX: FFNTF | CSE: FFNT)
|
12:30 PM
|
Fire & Flower Holdings Corp.
|
(OTCQX: FFLWF | TSX: FAF)
|
1:00 PM
|
The Valens Company Inc.
|
(OTCQX: VLNCF | TSX: VLNS)
|
1:30 PM
|
Slang Worldwide Inc.
|
(OTCQB: SLGWF | CSE: SLNG)
|
2:00 PM
|
ManifestSeven Holdings Corp.
|
(Pink: MNFSF | CSE: MSVN)
|
2:30 PM
|
Stem Holdings, Inc.
|
(OTCQX: STMH | CSE: STEM)
|
3:00 PM
|
Australis Capital Inc.
|
(OTCQB: AUSAF | CSE: AUSA)
|
3:30 PM
|
Experion Holdings Ltd.
|
(OTCQB: EXPFF | TSX-V: EXP)
|
4:00 PM
|
Sugarbud Craft Growers Corp.
|
(OTCQB: SBUDF | TSX-V: SUGR)
|
4:30 PM
|
Fiore Cannabis Ltd.
|
(OTCQX: FIORF | CSE: FIOR)
To facilitate investor relations scheduling, for more information about the program and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit
www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .
About Virtual Investor Conferences SM
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.
A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group’s suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.
About KCSA Strategic Communications
KCSA Strategic Communications ( www.kcsa.com ) is a fully-integrated communications agency specializing in public relations, investor relations, social media and marketing with expertise in financial and professional services, technology, healthcare, cannabis, media and energy companies. Since 1969, the firm has demonstrated strategic thinking and program execution that drives results for its clients in the ever-changing communications and digital landscape. The firm’s clients are its best references.
View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cannabis-industry-investor-conference-company-executives-present-april-20th-301268630.html
SOURCE VirtualInvestorConferences.com
News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia
4Front Ventures
Emerging Markets Report: The Sales Team
An Emerging Markets Sponsored Commentary
Health and wellness, beverage and natural products company BevCanna Enterprises Inc. (CSE:BEV, Q:BVNNF, FSE:7BC) recently announced that following the appointment of former Pepsi Co. executive, Melise Panetta to President of the organization. it has further bolstered its leadership team with veteran consumer packaged goods (“CPG”) expertise, which is anticipated to deepen and expand BevCanna’s existing sales and distribution network, and accelerate growth.
To that end, the announcement that it has added two veteran CPG (Consumer Packaged Goods) senior sales leaders to the organization is noteworthy. According to the release , Raffael Kapusty will join the company as Vice-President of Sales and Insights and Bill Niarchos will hold the role of Vice-President of Sales and Sales Operations.
Both executives have impressive resumes that dovetail nicely into BevCanna’s strategic growth and expansion trajectory. The release explains that the pair will work collaboratively to accelerate BevCanna’s transformation into a diversified beverage and natural products company with a multi-channel sales and distribution network.
Priorities will include further bolstering BevCanna’s white-label clientele and expanding its international CPG distribution network of U.S. and Canadian big box retailers.
To that end, Raffael Kapusty is an accomplished CPG industry leader with more than 25 years of experience in both the Canadian and U.S. retail spaces. Some of the big names she has worked with and for include ACNielsen Canada and over 100 leading Canadian & global CPG manufacturers. Notably, she has also held senior category and key account management roles at Kruger, SC Johnson and Unilever Canada.
Those relationships and expertise will be joined by Niarchos’ formidable CV which includes Director of Sales with Bayer Consumer Health and managing the strategic direction and growth of Loblaw & SDM. The veteran executive has held a number of progressive roles including Colgate Palmolive for more than 14 years and helped manage trade channels in various capacities, including as National Account Manager at Walmart and Costco.
The caliber of personnel and deep expertise in consumer-packaged goods is expected to add immense value that the Company believes will help make BevCanna a big name in its own right in the future.
About The Emerging Markets Report:
The Emerging Markets Report is owned and operated by Emerging Markets Consulting (EMC), a syndicate of investor relations consultants representing years of experience. Our network consists of stockbrokers, investment bankers, fund managers, and institutions that actively seek opportunities in the micro and small-cap equity markets.
For more informative reports such as this, please sign up at http://www.emergingmarketsllc.com/newsletter.php
Must Read OTC Markets/SEC policy on stock promotion and investor protection
- https://www.otcmarkets.com/learn/policy-on-stock-promotion
- https://www.otcmarkets.com/learn/investor-protection
- https://www.sec.gov/news/press-release/2017-79
- https://www.sec.gov/oiea/investor-alerts-bulletins/ia_promotions.html
Section 17(b) of the Securities Act of 1933 requires that any person that uses the mails to publish, give publicity to, or circulate any publication or communication that describes a security in return for consideration received or to be received directly or indirectly from an issuer, underwriter, or dealer, must fully disclose the type of consideration (i.e. cash, free trading stock, restricted stock, stock options, stock warrants) and the specific amount of the consideration. In connection therewith, EMC has received the following compensation and/or has an agreement to receive in the future certain compensation, as described below.
We may purchase Securities of the Profiled Company prior to their securities becoming publicly traded, which we may later sell publicly before, during or after our dissemination of the Information, and make profits therefrom. EMC does not verify or endorse any medical claims for any of its client companies.
EMC has been paid $350,000 by BevCanna Enterprises, Inc. for various marketing services including this report. EMC does not independently verify any of the content linked-to from this editorial. http://emergingmarketsllc.com/disclaimer.php
Emerging Markets Consulting, LLC
Florida Office
390 North Orange Ave Suite 2300,
Orlando, FL 32801
E-mail: jamespainter@emergingmarketsllc.com
News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia
BevCanna
Lexaria’s DehydraTECH Technology Utilized in Amari’s “Everyday Calm,” Named a Top CBD Product Pick by New Hope Network
-
– DehydraTECH TM Powers Amari’s Award-Winning Products
Kelowna, British Columbia TheNewswire – April 14, 2021 Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (Nasdaq:LEXX) (Nasdaq:LEXXW) (CSE:LXX) (CNSX:LXX.CN) (the “Company” or “Lexaria”), a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, announced that its corporate client Amari Corp.’s “Everyday Calm” CBD product was named a Top CBD Product Pick by New Hope Network host of the industry-leading Natural Products Expo conference events. Hundreds of CBD products competed to be among “New Hope Network editors’ Top Picks for 2020”.
Eric Gricus, CEO and Founder of Amari, commented, “ Amari went through an extensive selection process for our CBD technology supplier. Lexaria exceeded our expectations for product quality, service and pricing. We are thrilled to have the Lexaria team working with Amari to help us develop products our customers love and to win industry accolades.”
Lexaria’s DehydraTECH TM technology delivers CBD more quickly and effectively, as evidenced in repeated studies, to enhance consumer satisfaction and strengthen brand loyalty.
“Lexaria is delighted to have been able to work with Amari and their award-winning products,” said Chris Bunka, CEO of Lexaria. “DehydraTECH is gaining more widespread consumer support and we expect to see products utilizing DehydraTECH technology in more and more stores across America as the year unfolds.”
About Lexaria Bioscience Corp.
Lexaria Bioscience Corp.’s proprietary drug delivery technology, DehydraTECH™, improves the way active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) enter the bloodstream by promoting healthier oral ingestion methods and increasing the effectiveness of fat-soluble active molecules, thereby lowering overall dosing. The Company’s technology can be applied to many different ingestible product formats, including foods, beverages, oral suspensions, tablets, and capsules. DehydraTECH has repeatedly demonstrated since 2016 with cannabinoids and nicotine the ability to increase bio-absorption by up to 5-10x, reduce time of onset from 1 – 2 hours to minutes, and mask unwanted tastes; and is planned to be further evaluated for orally administered bioactive molecules, including anti-virals, cannabinoids, vitamins, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), and nicotine. Lexaria has licensed DehydraTECH to multiple companies including a world-leading tobacco producer for the development of smokeless, oral-based nicotine products and for use in industries that produce cannabinoid beverages, edibles, and oral products. Lexaria operates a licensed in-house research laboratory and holds a robust intellectual property portfolio with 18 patents granted and approximately 60 patents pending worldwide. For more information, please visit www.lexariabioscience.com .
About Amari
Founded in 2019, Amari was launched by outdoor enthusiast, Eric Gricus, for people like him. People who love to be active, but who may have noticed as they get older that the spirit is willing, but the body often has aches and pains and soreness after a day of hiking, skiing or rafting. To create the product, Eric leveraged his more than 10 years’ experience working with early-stage CPG companies and commercializing research from a university setting. Amari formulas blend science and technology to provide authentic, plant-based remedies that deliver tangible benefits to support a lifestyle of wellness and vitality, while being rooted in transparency and extensive quality controls.
CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release includes forward-looking statements. Statements as such term is defined under applicable securities laws. These statements may be identified by words such as “anticipate,” “if,” “believe,” “plan,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “could,” “should,” “will,” and other similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements by the company relating the Company’s ability to carry out research initiatives, receive regulatory approvals or grants or experience positive effects or results from any research or study. Such forward-looking statements are estimates reflecting the Company’s best judgment based upon current information and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that the Company will actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements. As such, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those estimated by the Company include, but are not limited to, government regulation and regulatory approvals, managing and maintaining growth, the effect of adverse publicity, litigation, competition, scientific discovery, the patent application and approval process, potential adverse effects arising from the testing or use of products utilizing the DehydraTECH technology, the Company’s ability to maintain existing collaborations and realize the benefits thereof, delays or cancellations of planned R&D that could occur related to pandemics or for other reasons, and other factors which may be identified from time to time in the Company’s public announcements and periodic filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on EDGAR. There is no assurance that any of Lexaria’s postulated uses, benefits, or advantages for the patented and patent-pending technology will in fact be realized in any manner or in any part. No statement herein has been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Lexaria-associated products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.
The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
INVESTOR CONTACT:
Copyright (c) 2021 TheNewswire – All rights reserved.
News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia
Lexaria Bioscience
Lexaria’s DehydraTECHTM Technology Utilized in Amari’s “Everyday Calm,” Named a Top CBD Product Pick by New Hope Network
- DehydraTECHTM Powers Amari’s Award-Winning Products
Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX)(NASDAQ:LEXXW)(CSE:LXX) (the “Company” or “Lexaria”), a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, announced that its corporate client Amari Corp.’s “Everyday Calm” CBD product was named a Top CBD Product Pick by New Hope Network, host of the industry-leading Natural Products Expo conference events. Hundreds of CBD products competed to be among “New Hope Network editors’ Top Picks for 2020
Eric Gricus, CEO and Founder of Amari, commented, “Amari went through an extensive selection process for our CBD technology supplier. Lexaria exceeded our expectations for product quality, service, and pricing. We are thrilled to have the Lexaria team working with Amari to help us develop products our customers love and to win industry accolades.”
Lexaria’s DehydraTECHTM technology delivers CBD more quickly and effectively, as evidenced in repeated studies, to enhance consumer satisfaction and strengthen brand loyalty.
“Lexaria is delighted to have been able to work with Amari and their award-winning products,” said Chris Bunka, CEO of Lexaria. “DehydraTECH is gaining more widespread consumer support, and we expect to see products utilizing DehydraTECH technology in more and more stores across America as the year unfolds.”
About Lexaria Bioscience Corp.
Lexaria Bioscience Corp.’s proprietary drug delivery technology, DehydraTECH™, improves the way active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) enter the bloodstream by promoting healthier oral ingestion methods and increasing the effectiveness of fat-soluble active molecules, thereby lowering overall dosing. The Company’s technology can be applied to many different ingestible product formats, including foods, beverages, oral suspensions, tablets, and capsules. DehydraTECH has repeatedly demonstrated since 2016 with cannabinoids and nicotine the ability to increase bio-absorption by up to 5-10x, reduce time of onset from 1 – 2 hours to minutes, and mask unwanted tastes; and is planned to be further evaluated for orally administered bioactive molecules, including anti-virals, cannabinoids, vitamins, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), and nicotine. Lexaria has licensed DehydraTECH to multiple companies, including a world-leading tobacco producer, for the development of smokeless, oral-based nicotine products and for use in industries that produce cannabinoid beverages, edibles, and oral products. Lexaria operates a licensed in-house research laboratory and holds a robust intellectual property portfolio with 18 patents granted and approximately 60 patents pending worldwide. For more information, please visit www.lexariabioscience.com.
About Amari
Founded in 2019, Amari was launched by outdoor enthusiast Eric Gricus for people like him. People who love to be active, but who may have noticed as they get older that the spirit is willing, but the body often has aches and pains and soreness after a day of hiking, skiing, or rafting. To create the product, Eric leveraged his more than 10 years’ experience working with early-stage CPG companies and commercializing research from a university setting. Amari formulas blend science and technology to provide authentic, plant-based remedies that deliver tangible benefits to support a lifestyle of wellness and vitality while being rooted in transparency and extensive quality controls.
CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release includes forward-looking statements. Statements as such term is defined under applicable securities laws. These statements may be identified by words such as “anticipate,” “if,” “believe,” “plan,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “could,” “should,” “will,” and other similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements by the company relating the Company’s ability to carry out research initiatives, receive regulatory approvals or grants, or experience positive effects or results from any research or study. Such forward-looking statements are estimates reflecting the Company’s best judgment based upon current information and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that the Company will actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements. As such, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those estimated by the Company include, but are not limited to, government regulation and regulatory approvals, managing and maintaining growth, the effect of adverse publicity, litigation, competition, scientific discovery, the patent application, and approval process, potential adverse effects arising from the testing or use of products utilizing the DehydraTECH technology, the Company’s ability to maintain existing collaborations and realize the benefits thereof, delays or cancellations of planned R&D that could occur related to pandemics or for other reasons, and other factors which may be identified from time to time in the Company’s public announcements and periodic filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on EDGAR. There is no assurance that any of Lexaria’s postulated uses, benefits, or advantages for the patented and patent-pending technology will, in fact, be realized in any manner or in any part. No statement herein has been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Lexaria-associated products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances, or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.
The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
INVESTOR CONTACT:
ir@lexariabioscience.com
Phone: 866-221-3341
SOURCE: Lexaria Bioscience Corp.
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/640240/Lexarias-DehydraTECHTM-Technology-Utilized-in-Amaris-Everyday-Calm-Named-a-Top-CBD-Product-Pick-by-New-Hope-Network
News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia
Lexaria Bioscience
Canbud’s Subsidiary, Empathy Plant Co. Expands Their Product Development Pipeline
Canbud Distribution Corporation (CSE: CBDX) (FSE: CD0) (“Canbud” or the “Corporation”) provides update on subsidiary, Empathy Plant Co. developmental pipeline and momentum to date.
Taste Great Complete Plant Protein with 100% Compostable Packaging
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7448/80293_c9990cbc64c3eb0e_001full.jpg
Canbud’s subsidiary – Empathy Plant Co. has recently submitted the first production order for its Complete Plant Protein product line scheduled to hit the market. Empathy Plant Co. has recently finalized the formulation for 8 additional flavours which are scheduled. The flavours include:
- Strawberry & Cream
- Chocolate Peanut Butter
- Chocolate Hazelnut
- Banana Bread
- Peanut Butter & Jam
- Pralines & Cream
- Shamrock Shake
- Chocolate Covered Strawberry
To recap, all Empathy Plant Co.’s Complete Plant Protein are plant-based, a blend of pea and hemp protein, have no artificial colouring or flavours, are non-GMO, gluten-free, soy-free and especially free of any chalk-like taste. To further position the brand strongly in the market, all Empathy Plant Co. CPG (Consumer Packaged Goods) offerings will showcase 100% compostable packaging (a first mover in the plant-based space), supporting the Company’s ecocentric approach, sensibility and brand messaging.
Additionally, Empathy Plant Co. has finalized the formulation for a new product offering called Green Energy Powder. This innovation provides an industry first converging a greens superfood complex with natural caffeine sources, aimed to support the needs and preferences of the brand’s 18-24 year old female target market.
Taste Great Plant-Based Energy and Natural Caffeine Drink
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7448/80293_c9990cbc64c3eb0e_002full.jpg
This innovation was developed based on insight collected by the R&D team, which perfectly supports Empathy Plant Co.’s ethos. The Green Energy Powder remains proprietary at this time, with further details to be released as development continues, featured in the following 3 flavours:
- Natural
- Mixed Berry
- Strawberry Kiwi
Canbud’s CEO, Steve Singh comments: “The Empathy Plant Co. team is executing in a very timely and methodical manner and market conditions are primed for the new innovations and offerings. These developments push us closer to meaningful commercialization.”
The time of market release will be announced at a further date once production timelines are finalized.
Follow all Empathy Plant Co. developments by entering your email at empathyplantco.com or following on Instagram.com/empathyplantco.
About Canbud Distribution Corporation
Canbud Distribution Corporation is a science and technology health and wellness company that encompasses plant-based, psychedelic pharmaceutical and non-psychedelic nutraceutical, and hemp cannabinoids (CBD) verticals.
www.canbudcorp.com
https://www.instagram.com/canbudcorp/?hl=en
https://twitter.com/canbudcorp
https://www.linkedin.com/company/canbud-distribution-corp/?viewAsMember=true
https://www.instagram.com/empathyplantco/?hl=en
For further information, please contact:
ir@canbudcorp.com
or
Robert Tjandra, President and COO
Tel: 1 416 847 7312
Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This news release is not an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell, any securities of the Corporation and may not be relied upon in connection with the purchase or sale of any such security.
This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of the Corporation as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Forward-looking information includes information including statements with respect to the future exploration performance of the Corporation. Forward-looking information is based on, among other things, opinions, assumptions, estimates and analyses that, while considered reasonable by the Corporation at the date the forward-looking information is provided, are inherently subject to significant risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other factors that may cause actual results and events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. The risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information may include, but are not limited to (i) adverse market conditions; (ii) risks inherent in the CBD, psychedelics and vegan protein industries in general or (iii) risks generally associated with the Corporation’s business, as described in the Corporation’s public filings on SEDAR, which readers are encouraged to review in detail prior to any transaction involving the securities of the Corporation. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking information are based on estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. Except as required by law, the Corporation does not intend to update these forward-looking statements. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date.
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/80293
News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia