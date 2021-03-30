Canbud’s Subsidiary, Empathy Plant Co. Appoints Certified Plant-Based Expert as Official Spokesperson and Explores Plant-Based Drink Options
Canbud Distribution Corporation (CSE: CBDX) (FSE: CD0) (“Canbud” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce its subsidiary, Empathy Plant Co. has signed certified plant-based nutritionist, Melissa Melnychuk as their official spokesperson.
Melissa is a Certified Holistic Health Coach (CHHC) and is also a Plant-Based Certified expert from Cornell University. Melissa started her practice in 2010 and has worked with women from all walks of life including entrepreneurs, traveling executives, stay-at-home moms, former fitness competitors, professional athletes and more. As a mother of 3 and former fitness athlete, Melissa understands how to balance a holistic and busy lifestyle. As an advocate for body positivity and the ‘diet culture dropout’ movement, she reflects the Empathy Plant Co. culture and messaging tone of inclusivity and change through thoughtful conversations.
Melissa Melnychuk
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7448/78826_1e283885c445f8a9_001full.jpg
Melissa comments: “When I was approached to help support and build the Empathy Plant Co. brand I jumped at the opportunity.”
“Not only am I familiar with the entrepreneurial team behind the brand, but their character and vision are something I am completely aligned with.”
“Other current plant-based protein offerings are not speaking to the largest target market and the team has given me the opportunity to do so. The more people I can turn on to the plant-based lifestyle, the more people I can help and that fuels my soul.”
“With the Canbud and Empathy team by my side I’m stoked to help people live healthier and happy lives.”
As part of Empathy Plant Co.’s marketing strategy, Melissa will be responsible for speaking to and influencing the largest segment in the plant-based space, 18 to 24-year-old females who account for 48% of the market (PLANT-BASED FOOD & DRINK CANADA, MAY 2019).
Melissa will take an active role in promoting the benefits of incorporating plant-based into people’s dietary habits and help champion the movement. As Empathy Plant Co. pushes to commercialize, the credibility of her accomplishments will help build consumer confidence, trust, drive recurring sales and bring value to the end user.
Canbud VP of Marketing and CPG (Consumer Packaged Goods) expert, Adrian Burke comments: “I have known Melissa for over a decade and have watched her execute at a high level as a savvy business person. Her passion for helping others is something that stands out the most, along with her caring and nurturing qualities, she has given me all the confidence she’ll appeal greatly to the largest segment of plant-based consumers.”
Empathy will also be leveraging Melissa’s experience and insight in exploring plant-based drink options further enriching their innovation pipeline. With the production of their Complete Plant Protein well under way, Empathy Plant Co. is strongly positioned in the plant-based product segment which is anticipated to witness the fastest growth in the protein market over the forecasted period (2020-2027).
According to a new market research report titled, “Plant Based Protein Supplements Market by Type (Soy Protein, Rice Protein), Form (Powder, RTD), Application (Sport Nutrition, Additional Nutrition), and Distribution Channel (Hypermarket/Supermarket, E-Commerce, Pharmacies) – Global Forecast to 2027”, published by Meticulous Research®, the plant-based protein supplements market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2020 to 2027 to reach $9.57 billion by 2027.
Follow all Empathy Plant Co. developments by entering your email at empathyplantco.com or following on Instagram.com/empathyplantco.
Consulting Options:
The Corporation has granted 600,000 incentive stock options to 2 consultants of the Corporation. The options have an exercise price of 22 cents and a term of four years expiring on March 30, 2025.
