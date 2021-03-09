Better Plant Appoints Branding Expert Perry Chua as Chief Creative Officer
Better Plant Sciences Inc. (CSE: PLNT) (OTCQB: VEGGF) (FSE: YG3) (“Better Plant” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Perry Chua as Chief Creative Officer of the Company. Mr. Chua previously held the position of Creative Director since 2019, and will assume duties as Chief Creative Officer immediately. In this role, Mr. Chua will be responsible for leading the creative team as Better Plant continues to expand.
“Perry is a highly driven creative leader, with a proven ability to deliver innovative and lasting brand designs in a short period of time,” said Penny White, CEO of Better Plant. “We look forward to seeing Perry use his exceptional creative ability and outside-of-the-box thinking to lead his team in the development and evolution of Better Plant’s brands.”
Mr. Chua is an internationally sought-after brand designer with over two decades of experience working with clients including Nokia, McDonald’s Restaurants, Mountain Equipment Co-op, Four Seasons Private Residences, Urban Barn and NGRAIN. Mr. Chua has consistently pushed to create clean, compelling, unforgettable designs. Mr. Chua has earned several awards from international entities including The One Show, Applied Arts, Lotus Awards, HOW International Design Awards, ADCC and Communication Arts, among others.
In addition to being interviewed by Inc. Magazine for his brand expertise, Mr. Chua’s work has been featured on CBS News’ Design Innovation and can also be found in international journals from Canada, the U.S., Spain, China and the UK. Mr. Chua is also the co-author of Logo Savvy: Top Brand-design Firms Share their Naming and Identity Strategies, and author of The Best of Brochure Design 10.
“I’m honoured to be appointed as Chief Creative Officer of Better Plant Sciences and to be given the opportunity to lead our extraordinary creative team, which is made up of some of the most talented people in the business,” said Chua. “This exciting, nascent industry has the ability to change lives and I look forward to working with the team to push the limits and question norms to deliver truly memorable brand experiences.”
About Better Plant
Better Plant offers plant-based products for optimum health and wellness. It is a vertically integrated company with a team whose complementary experience enables acquisition, development, manufacturing, and direct-to-consumer distribution of its products. Its all-natural products vary from juice cleanses to home products to personal care products, all without chemicals or harmful ingredients. It has an extensive catalogue of over 400 proprietary plant-based product formulas. Better Plant currently has over 70 plant-based products for sale through eCommerce and/or in retail stores under the brands Jusu, Urban Juve, and Wright & Well. Better Plant also offers operational and support services to companies in which it has an equity interest. Better Plant also owns approximately 27.7% of NeonMind Biosciences Inc. (CSE: NEON).
The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this news release.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes forward-looking information and statements (collectively, “forward looking statements”) under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates, forecasts, beliefs and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to: risks related to the development, testing, licensing, brand development, availability of packaging, intellectual property protection, reduced global commerce and reduced access to raw materials and other supplies due to the spread of COVID-19, the potential for not acquiring any rights as a result of the patent application and any products making use of the intellectual property may be ineffective or the company may be unsuccessful in commercializing them; and other approvals will be required before commercial exploitation of the intellectual property can happen. Demand for the company’s products, general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, delay or failure to receive board or regulatory approvals where applicable, and the state of the capital markets. Better Plant cautions readers not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements provided by Better Plant, as such forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future results or performance and actual results may differ materially. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and Better Plant expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements containing any forward-looking information, or the factors or assumptions underlying them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
