4Front Ventures Secures Land and Funding for Massive New Cultivation and Production Facility in Illinois
4Front Ventures Corp. (CSE: FFNT) (OTCQX: FFNTF) (” 4Front ” or the ” Company “) announced today that it has entered into definitive agreements with both the land owner and an affiliate of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc., (” IIPR” ) to build an up to 558,000 square foot cultivation and production facility in Illinois . This would mark the largest such facility in the state to date. In summary, the agreements provide for IIPR to acquire the land for $6.5m and fund the approximately $45m buildout of phase one of the facility which will be leased back to 4Front in the form of a 20-year lease with two five-year extensions at the Company’s option. Closing of the transaction is subject to securing appropriate county and state incentives, completion of standard due diligence, and other customary closing conditions.
4Front continues to penetrate in key adult-use markets with its proven portfolio of high-quality, affordable products. While the Company has already experienced significant success in Illinois through their Mission-branded dispensaries and existing cultivation-only facility, it is excited with the scope and scale of this new facility which will enable it to now introduce its full array of products into the market and catapult it to a top player in the State.
“Our thesis is simple.” noted 4Front CEO Leo Gontmakher , “Bring tried-and-true cultivation and manufacturing methods from Washington State to large adult-use markets like Massachusetts , Illinois and California . Washington State was and is a highly competitive battleground in which our facilities, over a six year period, honed processes to achieve significant efficiencies and cost savings across a wide array of products. It is over this period that our facilities were forced to learn how to make high quality product at below industry cost, enabling significant profitability despite plummeting wholesale prices. Over the last 18 months, we have had significant success transitioning our three cultivation/manufacturing facilities in Illinois and Massachusetts into the ‘Washington Way’.” Gontmakher continued, “Cultivation yields now meet or exceed those from our Washington facilities (greater than 370 grams/square foot and as high as 500 grams/square foot in Worcester ) and our manufactured products have retained a similar cost structure to that of Washington . We are also thrilled with the demand for our high-quality, affordable manufactured products introduced in Massachusetts over the last year. We are incredibly excited and ready to compete at a larger scale in Illinois .”
The first phase of the buildout will constitute 258,000 square feet of building, comprising 65,000 square feet of flowering canopy and approximately 70,000 square feet of manufacturing space for the development of 4Front’s branded flower, edibles, tinctures, concentrates and other manufactured products. Phase 1 is expected to be operational by Q4 2022.
The subsequent phase(s) of the buildout will add an additional 300,000 square feet of facility to meet market demand. 4Front plans to hire more than 240 employees to its cultivation and production teams during Phase 1.
About 4Front Ventures Corp.
4Front (CSE: FFNT) (OTCQX: FFNTF) is a national multi-state cannabis operator and retailer, with a market advantage in mass-produced, low-cost quality branded cannabis products. 4Front manufactures and distributes a portfolio of over 25 cannabis brands including Marmas, Crystal Clear , Funky Monkey, Pebbles, and the Pure Ratios wellness collection, distributed through retail outlets and their chain of strategically positioned Mission branded dispensaries.
Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona , 4Front has operations in Illinois , Massachusetts , California , Michigan , and Washington state . From plant genetics to the cannabis retail experience, 4Front’s team applies expertise across the entire cannabis value chain. For more information, visit 4Front’s website www.4frontventures.com .
This news release was prepared by management of 4Front Ventures, which takes full responsibility for its contents. The Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”) has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy of this news release. Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of the securities in the United States . The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”) or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.
Forward Looking Statements
Statements in this news release that are forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties concerning the specific factors disclosed here and elsewhere in 4Front Ventures‘ periodic filings with securities regulators. When used in this news release, words such as “will, could, plan, estimate, expect, intend, may, potential, believe, should,” and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements.
Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements related to future developments and the business and operations of 4Front Ventures, statements regarding when transactions will close or if/when required approvals are attained or conditions to closing are satisfied, the timing of buildout and hiring of new employees, the introduction of product into markets, market conditions, the Company’s market share and demand for its products, the Company’s ability to enter into and be successful in other markets, and other statements regarding future developments of the business.
Although 4Front Ventures has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, there can be other factors that cause results, performance or achievements not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, including, but not limited to: dependence on obtaining regulatory approvals and satisfaction of conditions to closing; investing in target companies or projects which have limited or no operating history and are engaged in activities currently considered illegal under U.S. federal laws; change in laws; limited operating history; reliance on management; requirements for additional financing including in connection with subsequent phases of the buildout, the availability of employees, market acceptance of and demand for the Company’s products, the impact of COVID-19 on the proposed buildout and the Company’s operations; competition; hindering market growth and state adoption due to inconsistent public opinion and perception of the medical-use and adult-use marijuana industry and; regulatory or political change.
There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate or that management’s expectations or estimates of future developments, circumstances or results will materialize. As a result of these risks and uncertainties, the results or events predicted in these forward-looking statements may differ materially from actual results or events.
Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this news release are made as of the date of this release. 4Front Ventures disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise such information, except as required by applicable law, and 4Front Ventures does not assume any liability for disclosure relating to any other company mentioned herein.
SOURCE 4Front Ventures Corp.
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2021/16/c9767.html
News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia
4Front Ventures
Trulieve Expands C-Suite, Legal and Government Affairs Teams to Support Explosive Growth
Trulieve Promotes Eric Powers to Chief Legal Officer and Appoints Ronda Sheffield to Chief Human Resources Officer, Zachary Kobrin to General Counsel, Aaron Lopez to Director Government Affairs
Trulieve Cannabis Corp (CSE: TRUL) (OTC: TCNNF) (“Trulieve” or the “Company”), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States today announced the promotion of Eric Powers to Chief Legal Officer, and the appointments of Ronda Sheffield to Chief Human Resources Officer, Zachary Kobrin to General Counsel, and Aaron Lopez to Director Government Affairs effective March 15, 2021 . Building out Trulieve’s legal and human resources infrastructure and government affairs practice empowers the Company to meet growth more effectively.
Quizam Announces $808,500 Private Placement
(TheNewswire)
|
CSE Trading Symbol: QQ
CSE Trading Symbol: QQ

Telephone: (604) 683-0020

Email: ir@quizammedia.com

Facsimile: (604) 683-0045

Quizam Announces $808,500 Financing @ $0.33 with

18 months ½ warrant at $0.60

March 15th, 2021 – TheNewswire – Vancouver, BC – Quizam Media Corporation ("the Company") (CNSX:QQ.CN) (OTC:QQQFF) is pleased to announce that it has negotiated a non-brokered private placement of 2,450,000 units of the Company at a price of $0.33 per unit. Each unit will consist of one common share and a 1/2 share purchase warrant exercisable at $0.60 for 18 months.

About ontracktv and Quantum1 Cannabis

Quizam Media Corporation owns Quizam Entertainment, On-Track Corp. Training, OnTrackTV and Quantum 1 Cannabis. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries it is a producer, aggregator, marketer and broadcaster of movie entertainment and Online Virtual Learning. In addition, Quizam owns and operates a chain of BC Cannabis Dispensaries under the name Quantum1 (www.quantum1cannabis.com)

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This

news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and nature of

potential acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, business dealings and financings, etc. Forward-looking statements address future

events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements made in this Press Release.

Copyright (c) 2021 TheNewswire – All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia
Numinus Wellness Inc. Announces Upsized Bought Deal Public Offering to $35 million
March 15 | 2021
THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.
Numinus Wellness Inc. (“Numinus” or the “Company”) (TSXV: NUMI), a company creating an ecosystem of health solutions centered around developing and supporting the safe, evidence-based, accessible use of psychedelic-assisted psychotherapies, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a revised agreement with Eight Capital and Canaccord Genuity Corp. (the “Underwriters”). The Underwriters have now agreed to purchase, on a bought deal basis pursuant to the filing of a prospectus supplement to the Company’s short form base shelf prospectus dated March 12, 2021, an aggregate of 28,000,000 units (the “Units”) at a price of $1.25 per Unit (the “Offering Price”) for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of $35 million (the “Offering”).
<p align="justify"> Each Unit shall consist of one common share (each a “Common Share”) and one-half of one common share purchase warrant of the Company (each a “Warrant”). Each Warrant shall be exercisable to acquire one common share of the Company for a period of 24 months from closing of the Offering at an exercise price of $1.75 per Warrant. </p> <p align="justify"> The Company has granted the Underwriters an option (the “Over-Allotment Option”) to purchase up to an additional 4,200,000 Units at the Offering Price per Unit, exercisable at any time, for a period of 30 days after and including the Closing Date (as defined herein), which would result in additional proceeds of up to $5.25 million. The Over-Allotment Option is exercisable to acquire Units, Common Shares and/or Warrants (or any combination thereof) at the discretion of the Underwriters. </p> <p align="justify"> The Units will be offered by way of a prospectus supplement to the Company’s short form base shelf prospectus to be filed in all provinces and territories of Canada except Quebec. The Units may also be offered in the United States on a private placement basis pursuant to applicable exemptions from the registration requirements of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “1933 Act”) and applicable state securities laws, and in other offshore jurisdictions provided that no prospectus filing or comparable obligation arises. The Offering is expected to close on March 18, 2021 (the “Closing Date”) and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory and stock exchange approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”) and the applicable securities regulatory authorities. </p> <p align="justify"> The Company will use best efforts to obtain the necessary approvals to list the Common Shares, Warrants, and the Common Shares issuable upon exercise of the Warrants on the TSXV. </p> <p align="justify"> <strong> This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the 1933 Act and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the 1933 Act, and applicable state securities laws. </strong> </p> <p align="justify"> <a href="https://investingnews.com/company-profiles/numinus-tsxv:numi/">Numinus</a> intends to use the proceeds of the Offering for working capital and general corporate purposes. </p> <p align="justify"> ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF <a href="https://investingnews.com/company-profiles/numinus-tsxv:numi/">Numinus Wellness Inc.</a> <br/> Payton Nyquvest <br/> President, Chief Executive Officer and Chair </p> <p align="justify"> <strong> About <a href="https://investingnews.com/company-profiles/numinus-tsxv:numi/">Numinus</a> </strong> <br/><a href="https://investingnews.com/company-profiles/numinus-tsxv:numi/">Numinus Wellness Inc.</a> (TSXV: NUMI) is a mental health and wellness company creating an ecosystem of solutions centred around safe, evidence-based, accessible psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy to help people heal and be well. </p> <p align="justify"> <strong> <a href="https://investingnews.com/company-profiles/numinus-tsxv:numi/">Numinus</a> Health </strong> is dedicated to delivering innovative treatments to address physical, mental, and emotional health, through clinics and virtual services. </p> <p align="justify"> <strong> <a href="https://investingnews.com/company-profiles/numinus-tsxv:numi/">Numinus</a> R&D </strong> is conducting implementation science and leveraging partnerships to beta-test and refine optimal models of psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy delivery, setting the stage for approved routine use in mental health and wellness care. </p> <p align="justify"> <strong> <a href="https://investingnews.com/company-profiles/numinus-tsxv:numi/">Numinus</a> Bioscience </strong> is focused on developing testing methods and effective formulas for the evolving psychedelics space. Health Canada licences, scientific expertise, and new technologies facilitate ongoing innovation, and high-throughput contract services generate established revenue. </p> <p align="justify"> Learn more at <a href="https://investingnews.com/company-profiles/numinus-tsxv:numi/">Numinus</a>.ca, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. </p> <p align="justify"> <strong> <em> Forward Looking Statements </em> </strong> </p> <p align="justify"> This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, are “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “estimates”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, events or developments to be materially different from any future results, events or developments expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, dependence on obtaining and maintaining regulatory approvals, including acquiring and renewing federal, provincial, municipal, local or other licences and any inability to obtain all necessary governmental approvals licences and permits to operate and expand the Company’s facilities; regulatory or political change such as changes in applicable laws and regulations, including federal and provincial legalization, due to inconsistent public opinion, perception of the integrative mental health industry, including the use of psychedelic-assisted therapies, bureaucratic delays or inefficiencies or any other reasons; any other factors or developments which may hinder market growth; the Company’s limited operating history and lack of historical profits; reliance on management; the Company’s requirements for additional financing, and the effect of capital market conditions and other factors on capital availability; competition, including from more established or better financed competitors; and the need to secure and maintain corporate alliances and partnerships, including with research and development institutions, customers and suppliers. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risk factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other risk factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements. The Company has no obligation to update any forward looking statement, even if new information becomes available as a result of future events, new information or for any other reason except as required by law. SOURCE Numinus Wellness Inc.

For media inquiries and further information:
May Lee, Communications Manager, Numinus, may@Numinus.ca.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia Only digits and space signs are allowed" type="tel" value=""/></div> <div class="form-column right"> <div class="extra-input"> <input id="AccreditedInvestor" name="accredited_investor" type="checkbox"/><label class="checkbox-label" for="AccreditedInvestor"> Include me in the <b>Accredited Investor</b> email list <span class="help"> <i aria-hidden="true" class="fa fa-question-circle"></i> <div class="help-box bigger"> Some investment opportunities are limited to accredited investors. Whether you are an accredited investor or not depends on where you live and other criteria. For full details go to https://investingnews.com/accredited-investor-definition/ or search for "accredited investor" in the search bar above. </div> </span> </label> </div> <div class="more"> <input class="btn btn-primary" type="submit" value="Get More information"/></div> <p class="legend">By completing this form, you are giving consent to receive communication from Numinus using the contact information you provide. And remember you can unsubscribe at any time.</p> </div> </form> </div>
Curaleaf Appoints Carlos Madrazo as Senior Vice President Investor Relations and Capital Markets
March 15 | 2021
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA OTCQX: CURLF) (“Curaleaf” or the “Company”) a leading U.S. provider of consumer products in cannabis, today announced that Mr. Carlos Madrazo has been appointed to the role of Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Capital Markets for Curaleaf, a new position.
Mr. Madrazo will work with Curaleaf’s Executive Leadership Team to help advance the knowledge and understanding of the Company’s strategic positioning within global cannabis and consumer packaged goods markets, the Company’s successful track record for growth and execution, as well as the value creation opportunity for shareholders. Mr. Madrazo will also assist in corporate finance and strategic planning matters.
<p> “We are truly excited to welcome Carlos to the Curaleaf team as we continue our expansion into new markets domestically as well as internationally following our recently announced agreement to acquire EMMAC Life Sciences Limited, the largest vertically integrated independent cannabis company in <span> Europe </span> ,” said <span> Joseph Bayern </span> , Chief Executive Officer of Curaleaf. “Carlos brings a global financial market mindset and a significant career experience to our team that will enhance our communications and engagements with investors around the world, particularly as we expand our shareholder base. Carlos joins us at a pivotal time for Curaleaf and the industry as consumer and political liberalization trends around cannabis continue to gain substantial momentum worldwide. I look forward to working closely with Carlos to propel Curaleaf forward in its next phase of growth.” </p> <p> “I am honored to join Curaleaf at such an important moment and to work with true pioneers and transformers in the industry,” said Mr. Madrazo. “Building on Curaleaf’s recently announced expansion into the international cannabis market, I am excited for what the future holds for the Company. It is my privilege to be a part of Curaleaf’s mission and to expand the knowledge among the financial community of the Company’s vision for the future and its extraordinary potential.” </p> <p> Mr. Madrazo has over 20 years of experience in investor relations, investment banking and operations at an international level. Most recently, he led Investor Relations and Sustainability for Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (“Televisa”), a media and telecommunications conglomerate trading on the NYSE. Prior to Televisa, Carlos held positions with Tutv Llc as CFO, where he launched and co-managed a new business venture and with ING Barings, where he led Latin American media and entertainment investment banking. Carlos also spent six years with Chase Securities in its Global Mergers and Acquisitions Group. He holds an MBA from the <span> University of Notre Dame </span> and a Bachelors of Arts degree in Economics. </p> <p> <b> About Curaleaf Holdings </b> </p> <p> Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) (“Curaleaf”) is a leading U.S. provider of consumer products in cannabis, with a mission to improve lives by providing clarity around cannabis and confidence around consumption. As a vertically integrated, high-growth cannabis operator known for quality, expertise and reliability, the company and its brands, including Curaleaf, Select and Grassroots, provide industry-leading service, product selection and accessibility across the medical and adult-use markets. Curaleaf currently operates in 23 states with 101 dispensaries, 23 cultivation sites and over 30 processing sites, and employs over 3,800 team members across <span> the United States </span> . Curaleaf is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol CURA and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol CURLF. For more information please visit <a href="https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3096463-1&h=3696043438&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.curaleaf.com%2F&a=www.curaleaf.com" rel="nofollow noopener noreferrer" target="_blank"> www.curaleaf.com </a> . </p> <p> <b> Forward Looking Statements </b> </p> <p> This media advisory contains forward–looking statements and forward–looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward–looking statements or information. Generally, forward-looking statements and information may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or, “proposed”, “is expected”, “intends”, “anticipates”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases, or by the use of words or phrases which state that certain actions, events or results may, could, would, or might occur or be achieved. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward–looking statements and information concerning the future role of the new Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Capital Markets. Such forward-looking statements and information reflect management’s current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the company with respect to the matter described in this new release. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, which are based on current expectations as of the date of this release and subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Additional information about these assumptions and risks and uncertainties is contained under “Risk Factors and Uncertainties” in the Company’s latest annual information form filed September 25, 2020, which is available under the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com, and in other filings that the Company has made and may make with applicable securities authorities in the future. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made only as to the date of this press release and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. We caution investors not to place considerable reliance on the forward looking statements contained in this press release. The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.

Investor Contact:
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.
Carlos Madrazo, SVP
IR@curaleaf.com

Media Contact:
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.
Tracy Brady, VP Corporate Communications
Media@curaleaf.com

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/curaleaf-appoints-carlos-madrazo-as-senior-vice-president-investor-relations-and-capital-markets-301247077.html

SOURCE Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia
Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. Announces Settlement With Falcon International Corp.
March 15 | 2021
Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. (“Harvest”) (CSE: HARV, OTCQX: HRVSF), a vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., today announced the settlement of its dispute with Falcon International Corp. (“Falcon”) and its affiliates on mutually agreeable terms.
</div> <p> On <span> February 14, 2019 </span> , Harvest announced a definitive agreement to acquire Falcon. In <span> January 2020 </span> , the merger agreement was terminated and the parties entered arbitration to resolve disputes related to the merger agreement. The parties have reached a mutually agreeable resolution of their disputes and have agreed to a final dismissal of all litigation and arbitration between them arising out of the 2019 merger agreement. In accordance with the settlement terms, Harvest now owns 10% of Falcon. Each share comes with a 10-year warrant entitling Harvest to two (2) common shares of Falcon at an exercise price of US$1.91, subject to customary anti-dilution adjustments. </p> <p> “We are pleased to settle this dispute and continue to focus on our core business operations,” said Chief Executive Officer <span> Steve White </span> . </p> <p> <b> <i> About Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. <br/></i> </b> <i> Headquartered in Tempe, <span> Arizona </span> , Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. is a vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator. Since 2011, Harvest has been committed to expanding its retail and wholesale presence throughout the U.S., acquiring, manufacturing, and selling cannabis products for patients and consumers in addition to providing services to retail dispensaries. Through organic license wins, service agreements, and targeted acquisitions, Harvest has assembled an operational footprint spanning multiple states in the U.S. Harvest’s mission is to improve lives through the goodness of cannabis. We hope you’ll join us on our journey: </i> <i> <u> <a href="https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3096357-1&h=4273652286&u=https%3A%2F%2Fharvesthoc.com%2F&a=https%3A%2F%2Fharvesthoc.com" rel="nofollow noopener noreferrer" target="_blank"> https://harvesthoc.com </a> </u> </i> <i> </i> </p> <p> <b> Facebook: </b> <u> <a href="https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3096357-1&h=4121499142&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2FHarvestHOC&a=%40HarvestHOC+" rel="nofollow noopener noreferrer" target="_blank"> @HarvestHOC </a> <br/></u> <b> Instagram: </b> <u> <a href="https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3096357-1&h=577769038&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.instagram.com%2Fharvesthoc%2F&a=%40HarvestHOC+" rel="nofollow noopener noreferrer" target="_blank"> @HarvestHOC </a> <br/></u> <b> Twitter: </b> <u> <a href="https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3096357-1&h=4038792373&u=https%3A%2F%2Ftwitter.com%2Fharvesthoc&a=%40HarvestHOC" rel="nofollow noopener noreferrer" target="_blank"> @HarvestHOC </a> </u> </p> <p> <b> Forward-looking Statements <br/></b> <i> This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” regarding Harvest’s business strategies or prospects, which may be identified by the use of words such as, “may”, “would”, “could”, “will”, “likely”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “believe, “intend”, “plan”, “forecast”, “project”, “estimate”, “outlook” and other similar expressions. Such statements include, but are not limited to, the following: our growth potential in our core cannabis markets and the sustainability of such growth; our ability to successfully and timely execute our business and operational plans; the development of favorable federal and state cannabis regulatory frameworks in <span> the United States </span> applicable to multi-state cannabis operators; and adverse changes in the public perception of cannabis. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and are based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management in light of management’s experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances, including assumptions in respect of current and future market conditions. Actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from that expressed in, or implied. </i> </p> <div id="DivAssetPlaceHolder2"> </div> <p id="PURL"> <img alt="Cision" class="lazy" data-src="https://c212.net/c/img/favicon.png?sn=LA09044&sd=2021-03-15" data-srcset="" height="12" src="https://c212.net/c/img/favicon.png?sn=LA09044&sd=2021-03-15" srcset="" title="Cision" width="12"/> View original content to download multimedia: <a href="http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/harvest-health--recreation-inc-announces-settlement-with-falcon-international-corp-301246953.html" id="PRNURL" rel="nofollow noopener noreferrer" target="_blank"> http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/harvest-health–recreation-inc-announces-settlement-with-falcon-international-corp-301246953.html </a> </p> <p> SOURCE Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. </p> </div> <p> <img alt="" class="lazy" data-src="https://rt.prnewswire.com/rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA09044&Transmission_Id=202103150800PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA09044&DateId=20210315" data-srcset="" src="https://rt.prnewswire.com/rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA09044&Transmission_Id=202103150800PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA09044&DateId=20210315" srcset=""/></p></div> <p>News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia</p> <p></p><div class="cp-text-ad"><div class="row text-ad-ofie"> <div class="ad-image large-4 medium-4 small-12 columns"><a href="https://investingnews.com/free-report-online/investing-in-medical-cannabis-and-legal-cannabis-stocks/" id="Type: Outlook, Category: Cannabis Investing"> <img alt="Cannabis Free Report Cover" class="hide-for-small-only" src="https://cdn.investingnews.com/app/uploads/2020/05/Profiting-from-Cannabis-Industry-3D.jpg" title="Profiting from the Cannabis Industry"/></a></div> <div class="ad-copy large-8 medium-8 small-11 columns"><a href="https://investingnews.com/free-report-online/investing-in-medical-cannabis-and-legal-cannabis-stocks/" id="Type: Outlook, Category: Cannabis Investing"> <h2 align="center" class="ofie">Find out what experts say about profiting from the cannabis market in 2021!</h2></a> <h5 align="center" class="subheadline">Read our FREE 2021 cannabis outlook report!</h5> <div align="center"><a class="button red radius" href="https://investingnews.com/free-report-online/investing-in-medical-cannabis-and-legal-cannabis-stocks/" id="Type: Outlook, Category: Cannabis Investing"> Give me my free report! </a></div> </div> <!-- end large-8 --> </div></div>
