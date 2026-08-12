Cystar, Incergo and Visual Semiconductor Collaborate on 65-Inch 8K GF3D Glasses-Free 3D Television

The Family Television That Finally Delivers Immersive 3D — Nothing to Wear, Nothing Watching You Back

Cystar, Incergo S.A. (Vienna MTF: ICG,OTC:ICGUF), and Visual Semiconductor, Inc. today announced they are collaborating on the upcoming release of a 65-inch 8K GF3D™ glasses-free 3D television for the home.

3D television failed the first time because it asked the audience to wear something. This one asks for nothing.

Combining Visual Semiconductor's proprietary GF3D™ technology with advanced plenoptic display technology, the television is designed to deliver immersive 3D to the naked eye from the sofa — no glasses, no headset, no privacy-invading eye-tracking. Everyone in the room sees immersive 3D from their own seat, with nobody stuck in a sweet spot and nothing to pair, charge or pass around.

What families can watch

  • Films and episodic television in glasses-free 3D
  • Streaming services and on-demand libraries
  • Live sport and live events in immersive 3D
  • Concerts, music and performance
  • Documentary, nature and travel programming
  • Console and cloud gaming
  • Glasses-free 3D video calls with family and friends
  • Personal photos and home video in immersive 3D

A new reason to upgrade

For the first time in a decade, the living-room screen is being developed to offer something other than more pixels — a premium home entertainment centerpiece that changes how a film feels rather than simply how sharp it looks.

Expected features

  • 65-inch premium display, 8K Ultra HD resolution
  • GF3D™ glasses-free 3D technology
  • Advanced plenoptic display technology
  • AI-enhanced image processing
  • Whole-family glasses-free viewing
  • No privacy-invading eye-tracking required

Specifications, demonstrations, availability and pricing are expected to be announced in the future.

About Cystar

Cystar develops advanced display and visualization technologies for next-generation consumer electronics.

About Incergo S.A.

Incergo S.A. is a Luxembourg-based technology company listed on the Vienna MTF, focused on bringing advanced display technologies to market.

About Visual Semiconductor, Inc.

Visual Semiconductor develops proprietary GF3D™ glasses-free 3D technology utilizing advanced plenoptic display technology for televisions, monitors, tablets, laptops, rolling smart displays and smartphones.

GF3D™ is a trademark of Visual Semiconductor, Inc.

Investor Relations
INCERGO S.A.
Investors@visualsemi.com

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