Cystar, Incergo and Visual Semiconductor Collaborate on 65-Inch 8K GF3D Glasses-Free 3D Television

The Family Television That Finally Delivers Immersive 3D — Nothing to Wear, Nothing Watching You Back
Cystar, Incergo S.A. (Vienna MTF: ICG,OTC:ICGUF), and Visual Semiconductor, Inc. today announced they are collaborating on the upcoming release of a 65-inch 8K GF3D™ glasses-free 3D television for the home.
3D television failed the first time because it asked the audience to wear something. This one asks for nothing.
Combining Visual Semiconductor's proprietary GF3D™ technology with advanced plenoptic display technology, the television is designed to deliver immersive 3D to the naked eye from the sofa — no glasses, no headset, no privacy-invading eye-tracking. Everyone in the room sees immersive 3D from their own seat, with nobody stuck in a sweet spot and nothing to pair, charge or pass around.
What families can watch
- Films and episodic television in glasses-free 3D
- Streaming services and on-demand libraries
- Live sport and live events in immersive 3D
- Concerts, music and performance
- Documentary, nature and travel programming
- Console and cloud gaming
- Glasses-free 3D video calls with family and friends
- Personal photos and home video in immersive 3D
A new reason to upgrade
For the first time in a decade, the living-room screen is being developed to offer something other than more pixels — a premium home entertainment centerpiece that changes how a film feels rather than simply how sharp it looks.
Expected features
- 65-inch premium display, 8K Ultra HD resolution
- GF3D™ glasses-free 3D technology
- Advanced plenoptic display technology
- AI-enhanced image processing
- Whole-family glasses-free viewing
- No privacy-invading eye-tracking required
Specifications, demonstrations, availability and pricing are expected to be announced in the future.
About Cystar
Cystar develops advanced display and visualization technologies for next-generation consumer electronics.
About Incergo S.A.
Incergo S.A. is a Luxembourg-based technology company listed on the Vienna MTF, focused on bringing advanced display technologies to market.
About Visual Semiconductor, Inc.
Visual Semiconductor develops proprietary GF3D™ glasses-free 3D technology utilizing advanced plenoptic display technology for televisions, monitors, tablets, laptops, rolling smart displays and smartphones.
GF3D™ is a trademark of Visual Semiconductor, Inc.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260811420341/en/
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