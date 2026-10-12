Cyngn Launches DriveMod EasyLaunch to Accelerate Adoption of Autonomous Material Handling

New program enables manufacturers to automate a warehouse route with no upfront capital investment or long-term commitment
Cyngn (NASDAQ: CYN) today announced DriveMod EasyLaunch, a new commercial program designed to make it faster and easier for manufacturers and warehouses to deploy autonomous material handling.
EasyLaunch enables qualifying customers to automate a repetitive material movement route using Cyngn's DriveMod Autonomous Tugger through a monthly subscription. The program requires no upfront capital investment or long-term commitment, and can deploy in a matter of weeks.
"Industrial automation projects can become difficult before the technology ever reaches the floor," said Cyngn CEO, Lior Tal. "EasyLaunch is designed to remove much of that friction. Customers can identify a high-value route, deploy quickly, and evaluate automation within their actual operation."
The program is focused on repetitive indoor material movement applications such as moving carts, pallets, parts, and supplies between production, warehouse, and staging areas.
Cyngn handles vehicle deployment, autonomous configuration, and onboarding. Customers can manage missions and monitor vehicle activity through Cyngn Insight, the Company's fleet management software.
EasyLaunch also reflects Cyngn's broader focus on making industrial autonomy easier to adopt. By reducing upfront cost and implementation complexity, the Company aims to give manufacturers a more direct path from identifying an automation opportunity to putting autonomous vehicles into operation.
Qualifying organizations can learn more about DriveMod EasyLaunch at https://www.cyngn.com/easy-launch.
About Cyngn
Cyngn develops and deploys autonomous vehicle technology for industrial organizations like manufacturers and logistics companies. The Company addresses significant challenges facing industrial organizations today, such as labor shortages and costly safety incidents.
Cyngn's DriveMod technology empowers customers to seamlessly bring self-driving technology to their operations without high upfront costs or infrastructure installations. DriveMod is currently available on Motrec MT-160 Tuggers.
The DriveMod Tugger hauls up to 12,000 lbs, travels inside and out, and targets a typical payback period of less than 2 years.
Investor Contact:
Natalie Russell
CFO
investors@cyngn.com
Media Contact:
Luke Renner
Head of Marketing
media@cyngn.com
Where to Find Cyngn:
Website: https://cyngn.com
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LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/cyngn
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Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any statement that is not historical in nature is a forward-looking statement and may be identified by the use of words and phrases such as "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "will," "will likely result," "will continue," "plans to," "potential," "promising," and similar expressions. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, including the risk factors described from time to time in the Company's reports to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including, without limitation the risk factors discussed in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 27, 2026. Readers are cautioned that it is not possible to predict or identify all the risks, uncertainties and other factors that may affect future results. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual results may differ materially from those projected. Cyngn undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.
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SOURCE Cyngn