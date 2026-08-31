Cybeats Technologies Corp. Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2026 Financial Results

Cybeats will host a conference call today at 4:30 PM ET
Cybeats Technologies Corp. (CSE: CYBT,OTC:CYBCF) (OTCQB: CYBCF) ("Cybeats" or the "Company"), a leading provider of software supply-chain security, announces its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026. Please refer to the unaudited Consolidated Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca for more information.
Financial Highlights for the three months ended June 30, 2026 ("Q2 2026") with comparatives for the three months ended June 20, 2025 ("Q2 2025")
- Revenue in Q2 2026 was $815,769, an increase of 9.5% or $71,105 over Q2 2025 revenue of $744,664. This growth was due to the addition of new customers and the expansion of our existing customers.
- Net loss in Q2 2026 was $764,074 versus a loss of $792,922 in Q2 2025, an improvement of 4% or $28,848. Cash expenses decreased slightly to $1,535,904 in Q2 2026 compared to $1,536,727 in Q2 2025.
- Cash at the end of the quarter was $261,643 compared to $1,072,900 at the end of Q1 2026. Subsequent to quarter end, the Company closed an oversubscribed non-brokered private placement for $1.9 million.
Financial Highlights for the six months ended June 30, 2026 ("H1 2026") with comparatives for the six months ended June 30, 2025 ("H1 2025"):
- Revenue in H1 2026 was $1,579,448, an increase of 11% or $153,656 over H1 2025 revenue of $1,425,792.
- Net loss in H1 2026 was $3,195,069, versus a loss of $2,008,285 in H1 2025, driven by a non-cash expense of $1,572,206 in option grants in Q1 2026.
The chart below shows revenue for the past 12 quarters (3 years), equating to a compounded annual growth rate of 37%. Quarterly revenue increased as a result of continued addition of new customers, and the expanded use of SBOM Studio / Consumer by existing customers. Management's objective is to continue to increase revenues to drive cash flow and profitability, which we believe will increase future Company value for shareholders.
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Q2 2026 Operational Highlights
- 06/04/26 - Secured a major enterprise agreement with a global leader in industrial software and critical infrastructure solutions: Further expanded Cybeats' presence within industrial and critical infrastructure markets and demonstrating the platform's scalability across complex enterprise environments.
Subsequent Events
- 07/27/26 - Closed $1.9M Financing: Completed oversubscribed non-brokered private placement offering of 11,562,14 units, providing growth capital to accelerate commercial scale-up, R&D, and working capital.
- 07/30/26 - Channel partnership delivered its first commercial win with a leading Japanese industrial control systems provider: Validating Cybeats' partner-led go-to-market strategy and its ability to leverage established enterprise relationships and global sales channels to expand into new customers and geographies.
- 08/06/26 - Introduced RAVEN, Cybeats' new Agentic AI intelligence layer, extending the Company's software supply chain security platform with AI-driven capabilities designed to help organizations analyze, prioritize, and act on software supply chain risk more efficiently. RAVEN enables organizations to automate vulnerability triage, reachability analysis and evidence generation while maintaining enterprise control and auditability.
Management Commentary
"We are seeing the business start to accelerate, and the opportunities in front of us today are larger and broader than they have ever been," said Justin Leger, CEO of Cybeats. "We are winning new enterprise customers, expanding into new markets, and most importantly, seeing our channel partners begin to convert opportunities into commercial business. This is exactly what we wanted to see as we built out our partner-led strategy: broader market reach, access to new customers and geographies, and another meaningful engine for growth alongside our direct sales efforts to scale efficiently. With demand building across regulated industries, a growing global pipeline, and several opportunities continuing to advance through the sales process, we believe Cybeats is very well positioned for a strong second half of the year."
Business Outlook
Demand for Cybeats' software supply chain security solutions remains strong, supported by increasing regulatory requirements, enterprise adoption, and the growing complexity and velocity of modern software development. The accelerating adoption of AI-assisted software development is further contributing to this trend, as organizations increasingly rely on AI tools to generate and modify code, introduce third-party components, and accelerate software release cycles. Management believes these practices are increasing the importance of software transparency, component traceability, and automated software supply chain risk management, creating an additional tailwind for SBOM adoption.
During and subsequent to the quarter, the Company added new enterprise business and continued to advance opportunities across medical devices, industrial automation, defence, healthcare, telecom, automotive, and critical infrastructure.
Cybeats is also seeing growing traction from its channel and OEM strategy, with partner-generated opportunities progressing through the sales cycle and converting into commercial engagements. As of August 14, 2026, the Company had 8 active POCs and a further 6 scheduled for Q3 and Q4, providing a growing pipeline of potential recurring revenue opportunities across direct enterprise, existing customer expansion, and partner-led channels.
Management believes Cybeats enters the second half of 2026 with the strongest commercial opportunity set in its history, supported by increasing partner activity, a growing ARR base, and continued regulatory and geopolitical tailwinds. Governments around the world are placing increasing emphasis on the security and resilience of critical national infrastructure and the software supply chains that underpin it, while regulatory frameworks are increasingly translating these priorities into concrete cybersecurity, vulnerability management, software transparency, and incident reporting requirements. These trends are creating sustained demand for technologies that provide organizations with greater visibility and control over their software supply chains, including SBOM management. Regulatory momentum includes the EU Cyber Resilience Act, with vulnerability and incident reporting obligations beginning September 11, 2026.
Conference Call Reminder
Cybeats CEO Justin Leger will host a live webinar today at 4:30 PM ET to review the Company's financial results followed by a live question-and-answer session.
Cybeats welcomes shareholders, analysts, investors, media representatives, and other stakeholders to attend our upcoming webinar to discuss second quarter fiscal 2026 results.
Conference Call Registration
Date: Monday, August 31, 2026
Time: 4:30 PM ET
Link: REGISTER
About Cybeats Technologies Corp.
Cybeats Technologies Corp. (CSE: CYBT,OTC:CYBCF) (OTCQB: CYBCF) is a cybersecurity company providing Software Bill of Material (SBOM) management and software supply chain intelligence technology, helping organizations to manage risk, meet compliance requirements, and secure their software from procurement to development and operation. Cybeats platform gives customers comprehensive visibility and transparency into their software supply chain, enabling them to improve operational efficiency, increase revenue, and align organizations with current and future regulations. Cybeats. Software Made Certain. Website: www.cybeats.com.
About Cybeats SBOM Studio
Cybeats SBOM Studio is the management solution for your software security lifecycle. SBOM Studio is an enterprise-class solution that helps you understand and track third-party components that are an integral part of your own software. Use SBOM Studio to document what you have and where it came from, and plan for the maintenance that will prevent security posture degradation over the life of your software. Features include:
- Quality Analysis & Auto-Correction of Data: AI-Driven SBOM Enrichment automates software transparency, making SBOMs more structured, actionable, and machine-readable. Reclassify software components and applications for accuracy, verification, and enhanced usability.
- Real-Time Vulnerability Monitoring: Continuous tracking of security risks from discovery to resolution, enhancing software supply chain resilience.
- Regulatory Compliance & Secure Distribution: Streamlines adherence to cybersecurity mandates, simplifies audits, ensures structured data management, and enables secure SBOM sharing across stakeholders.
- Scalable Enterprise Deployment: Support seamless integration across multi-tenant environments and complex supply chains, improving visibility from procurement to deployment.
- Enhanced Security & Asset Visibility: Provides structured way to ingest, machine-readable SBOMs that strengthen software risk assessment for critical infrastructure, including energy, healthcare, and defense sectors.
Contact:
Justin Leger, CEO
Phone: 1-888-713-SBOM (7266)
Email: ir@cybeats.com
Sean Peasgood, Investor Relations
Phone: (905) 667-6761
Email: Sean@SophicCapital.com
Forward-Looking Information Cautionary Statement
Except for statements of historic fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information relating to, among other things, the Company's expectations with respect to the use of proceeds and the use of the available funds following completion of the Offering, and the completion of the Offering. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to delays or uncertainties with regulatory approvals, including that of the CSE. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the commercialization plans for the products described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Company filings are available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.
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