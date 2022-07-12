Market NewsInvesting News

Ongoing Series of Product Collaborations With California's Craft Farmers Reflects Company's Commitment to Partnerships with Legacy Growers and Diverse Operators

Limited-Release Select Elite Live Partnership With Delighted Farms is Select's Second Collaboration

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading international provider of consumer cannabis products, today announced that its Select brand has launched "The Farmer's Select" program, an ongoing series of limited-edition collaborations with licensed legacy farmers and diverse operators in California . In celebration of launch, Select's second Elite Live collaboration is now available across the state in partnership with Delighted Farms a state-of-the-art indoor farm managed by a team of legacy California growers.

The Farmer's Select

The Farmer's Select program reaffirms Curaleaf's commitment to providing premium products to consumers while uplifting smaller craft operators across the Golden State. Select initiated its first Elite Live collaboration in April 2022 with Sonoma Hills Farm , a Sun+Earth certified cannabis farm nestled on 60-acres in Sonoma Valley. The limited-edition product line sold out in under two weeks and the partnership's success empowered Curaleaf to explore more ways to support craft genetics grown by farmers engrained in California's cannabis culture.

Select's latest product collaboration transforms Delighted Farms' top-quality, limited-batch cannabis flower into the same Select Elite Live Oil that customers know and love. The limited-edition product line is now available at dispensaries across California in three strains including Napali Sunrise (Sativa), Frozen Gushers (Hybrid) and Gas Pie (Indica).

"On behalf of the Select brand, we are proud to launch The Farmer's Select program and reaffirm our commitment to creating an equitable cannabis industry where all can participate and hopefully, partner together to strengthen the industry," said Matt Darin , CEO of Curaleaf. "This one-of-a-kind program not only connects cannabis industry leaders, but it also highlights skills of innovative growers, talented extractors and other vital figures that power California's cannabis ecosystem."

"Curaleaf and Select's commitment to providing quality products aligns with Delighted's commitment to producing premium, top-quality cannabis flower that honors the history and cannabis culture of California ," said Joshua Pritchard , Founder & CEO of Delighted Farms. "We're excited to introduce our collaboration with Select, and we're happy to help break the stigma of "us versus them" competition in the cannabis community. The spirit of the plant is about sharing and connecting, and partnerships based on quality lift up our industry. We look forward to crafting more premium products in the future."

The Select Elite Live Delighted Farms collaboration is now available at dispensaries across California while supplies last. For more information on product availability, visit www.selectbetter.com/find-us or visit one of the participating retailers below.

Northern California

Southern California

Delivery

About Curaleaf Holdings

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf") is a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis with a mission to improve lives by providing clarity around cannabis and confidence around consumption. As a high-growth cannabis company known for quality, expertise and reliability, the Company and its brands, including Curaleaf and Select, provide industry-leading service, product selection and accessibility across the medical and adult-use markets. In the United States , Curaleaf currently operates in 22 states with 134 dispensaries, 26 cultivation sites, and employs over 5,700 team members. Curaleaf International is the largest vertically integrated cannabis company in Europe with a unique supply and distribution network throughout the European market, bringing together pioneering science and research with cutting-edge cultivation, extraction and production. Curaleaf is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol CURA and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol CURLF. For more information, please visit https://ir.curaleaf.com .

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This media advisory contains forward–looking statements and forward–looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward–looking statements or information. Generally, forward-looking statements and information may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or, "proposed", "is expected", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases, or by the use of words or phrases which state that certain actions, events or results may, could, would, or might occur or be achieved. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward–looking statements and information concerning the Farmer's Select program and our second Elite Live collaboration with Delighted Farms. Such forward-looking statements and information reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the company with respect to the matter described in this new release. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, which are based on current expectations as of the date of this release and subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Additional information about these assumptions and risks and uncertainties is contained under "Risk Factors and Uncertainties" in the Company's latest annual information form filed March 9, 2022 , which is available under the Company's SEDAR profile at http://www.sedar.com , and in other filings that the Company has made and may make with applicable securities authorities in the future. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made only as to the date of this press release and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. We caution investors not to place considerable reliance on the forward looking statements contained in this press release. The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.

INVESTOR CONTACT
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.
Investor Relations
IR@curaleaf.com

MEDIA CONTACT
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.
Tracy Brady , SVP Corporate Communications
media@curaleaf.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/curaleafs-select-brand-announces-launch-of-the-farmers-select-program-301584521.html

SOURCE Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Curaleaf HoldingsCURA:CNXCURLFCannabis Investing
CURA:CNX,CURLF
X1 Esports & Entertainment

X1 Esports and Entertainment


Keep reading...Show less

Trulieve Opening New Medical Marijuana Dispensary in Hollywood, FL

New dispensary expands patient access to medical cannabis; grand opening specials available

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States today announced the opening of a new medical dispensary in Hollywood, Florida . Located at 2908 Hollywood Blvd., the Hollywood dispensary opens at 9am on Tuesday, July 12, 2022 with ongoing regular hours of 9am - 9pm from Monday through Saturday and 10am - 8pm on Sunday .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Avicanna Announces Date of Upcoming Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Avicanna Announces Date of Upcoming Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF UNITED STATES SECURITIES LAWS

Avicanna Inc. (" Avicanna " or the " Company ") (TSX: AVCN) (OTCQX: AVCNF) (FSE: 0NN) a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of plant-derived cannabinoid-based products is pleased to announce that its annual general and special meeting of shareholders will be held virtually on August 31, 2022 at 10:30 AM (Toronto Time) (the " Meeting ").

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Trulieve Opening Apopka, FL Medical Marijuana Dispensary

New dispensary expands patient access to medical cannabis; grand opening specials available

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States today announced the opening of a new medical dispensary in Apopka, Florida . Located at 2121 W Orange Blossom Trail, the Apopka dispensary opens at 9am on Saturday, July 9, 2022 with ongoing regular hours of 9am - 9pm from Monday through Saturday and 10am - 8pm on Sunday .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Columbia Care Announces Approval of Business Combination with Cresco Labs at Special Meeting of Shareholders

Overwhelming Columbia Care shareholder support with 98.5% of votes cast in favor of the business combination

Columbia Care Inc. (NEO: CCHW) (CSE: CCHW) (OTCQX: CCHWF) (FSE: 3LP) ("Columbia Care" or the "Company"), one of the largest and most experienced cultivators, manufacturers and providers of cannabis products in the U.S., announced that at the special meeting (the "Meeting") of shareholders of the Company ("Shareholders") held today, July 8, 2022, the proposed business combination with Cresco Labs Inc. (CSE:CL) (OTCQX:CRLBF) ("Cresco Labs") was approved.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

CORRECTION: Trulieve Announces Registration Statement Filing

This press release corrects a prior version published on July 7, 2022 to update the timing for effectiveness of the registration statement. Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., announced that it filed a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (the Registration Statement) with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on July 7, 2022 to register a base shelf prospectus and to register for resale select subordinate voting shares of the Company. The Registration Statement is expected to become effective upon its acceptance by the SEC.

Trulieve logo (PRNewsfoto/Trulieve Cannabis Corp.)

The Company became eligible to file the S-3 registration statement following one year of reporting under the previously filed registration statement and associated amendments on Form S-1. The S-3 filing provides a shelf registration which may provide the Company with additional flexibility in its future financing opportunities. The specific terms of any securities to be offered pursuant to the base prospectus will be specified in a prospectus supplement. The resale prospectus covers the resale registration by Selling Shareholders of up to 72,288,199 subordinate voting shares. Selling Shareholders may offer, sell or distribute all or a portion of their Subordinate Voting Shares publicly or through private transactions at prevailing market prices or at negotiated prices. However, the registration of the securities covered by the Registration Statement does not necessarily indicate that the Company and/or Selling Shareholders will offer or sell any Subordinate Voting Shares in connection with such registration or within any specific timeframe.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities.

The Company has filed a registration statement (including a prospectus) with the SEC for the registration of shares to which this communication relates. You should read the prospectus in that registration statement and other documents the Company has filed with the SEC for more complete information about the Company and any applicable offering. You may get these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC Web site at www.sec.gov . Alternatively, the Company and any participant in any applicable offering will arrange to send you the prospectus if you request it by calling toll-free 1-844-878-5438.

About Trulieve
Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S. operating in 11 states, with leading market positions in Arizona , Florida , and Pennsylvania . Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com .

Facebook: @Trulieve
Instagram: @Trulieve _
Twitter: @Trulieve

Investor Contact
Christine Hersey , Executive Director of Investor Relations
+1 (424) 202-0210
Christine.Hersey@Trulieve.com

Media Contact
Rob Kremer , Executive Director of Corporate Communications
+1 (404) 218-3077
Robert.Kremer@Trulieve.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/correction--trulieve-announces-registration-statement-filing-301582947.html

SOURCE Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2022/08/c7003.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Trulieve Announces Registration Statement Filing

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., today announced that it publicly filed an automatically effective registration statement on Form S-3 (the Registration Statement) with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on July 7, 2022 to register a base shelf prospectus and to register for resale select Subordinate Voting Shares of the Company.

Trulieve logo (PRNewsfoto/Trulieve Cannabis Corp.)

The Company became eligible to file the S-3 registration statement following one year of reporting under the previously filed registration statement and associated amendments on Form S-1. The S-3 filing provides a shelf registration which may provide the Company with additional flexibility in its future financing opportunities. The specific terms of any securities to be offered pursuant to the base prospectus will be specified in a prospectus supplement. The resale prospectus covers the resale registration by Selling Shareholders of up to 72,288,199 subordinate voting shares. Selling Shareholders may offer, sell or distribute all or a portion of their Subordinate Voting Shares publicly or through private transactions at prevailing market prices or at negotiated prices. However, the registration of the securities covered by the Registration Statement does not necessarily indicate that the Company and/or Selling Shareholders will offer or sell any Subordinate Voting Shares in connection with such registration or within any specific timeframe.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities.

About Trulieve
Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S. operating in 11 states, with leading market positions in Arizona , Florida , and Pennsylvania . Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com .

Facebook: @Trulieve
Instagram: @Trulieve_
Twitter: @Trulieve

Investor Contact
Christine Hersey , Executive Director of Investor Relations
+1 (424) 202-0210
Christine.Hersey@Trulieve.com

Media Contact
Rob Kremer , Executive Director of Corporate Communications
+1 (404) 218-3077
Robert.Kremer@Trulieve.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trulieve-announces-registration-statement-filing-301582682.html

SOURCE Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2022/07/c7557.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×