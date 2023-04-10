Steppe Gold Ltd. Announces Private Placement

Curaleaf Completes Acquisition of Deseret Wellness

Transaction Bolsters Curaleaf's Presence in Utah as State's Largest Retail Operator

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading international provider of consumer cannabis products, today announced the completion of its previously announced acquisition of Deseret Wellness (" Deseret "), the largest cannabis retail operator in Utah (the "Transaction"). With the close of the Transaction, Curaleaf's retail footprint has increased to four dispensaries in Utah and 150 nationwide.

Boris Jordan , Executive Chairman of Curaleaf, stated, " Deseret is an excellent strategic fit for Curaleaf as we continue to expand our retail footprint in key emerging markets. This transaction enables to better serve Utah's rapidly expanding medical program, which recorded a record-breaking US$118.7 million in sales last year. On behalf of the Board of Directors and management team, I am pleased to officially welcome Deseret to the Curaleaf family."

Matt Darin , CEO of Curaleaf, stated, "We are excited to complete our acquisition of Deseret which bolsters Curaleaf's medical footprint in Utah with an attractive portfolio of retail assets. Utah represents an emerging market opportunity with long-term growth potential, and we look forward to serving an expanded base of Utah medical patients with high-quality cannabis products."

The cash and stock transaction, valued at approximately US$20 million , includes three retail dispensaries located in the cities of Park City , Provo and Payson with a combined annualized revenue run rate of US$14 million .

About Curaleaf Holdings
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf") is a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis with a mission to improve lives by providing clarity around cannabis and confidence around consumption. As a high-growth cannabis company known for quality, expertise and reliability, the Company and its brands, including Curaleaf, Select, and Grassroots provide industry-leading service, product selection and accessibility across the medical and adult-use markets. In the United States , Curaleaf currently operates in 19 states with 150 dispensaries and employs nearly 5,500 team members. Curaleaf International is the largest vertically integrated cannabis company in Europe with a unique supply and distribution network throughout the European market, bringing together pioneering science and research with cutting-edge cultivation, extraction and production. Curaleaf is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol CURA and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol CURLF. For more information, please visit https://ir.curaleaf.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This media advisory contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward–looking statements or information. Generally, forward-looking statements and information may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or, "proposed", "is expected", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases, or by the use of words or phrases which state that certain actions, events or results may, could, would, or might occur or be achieved. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements and information concerning the completion of the Deseret Wellness acquisition. Such forward-looking statements and information reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the company with respect to the matter described in this new release. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, which are based on current expectations as of the date of this release and subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Additional information about these assumptions and risks and uncertainties is contained under "Risk Factors and Uncertainties" in the Company's latest annual information form filed March 9, 2022 , which is available under the Company's SEDAR profile at http://www.sedar.com , and in other filings that the Company has made and may make with applicable securities authorities in the future. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made only as to the date of this press release and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. We caution investors not to place considerable reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.

TerrAscend Executive Chairman to Give Keynote at Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference

TerrAscend Corp. ("TerrAscend" or the "Company") (CSE: TER) (OTCQX: TRSSF), a leading North American cannabis operator, today announced that its executive management team will participate in the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference being held April 11-12, 2023 at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach, Florida .

TerrAscend Logo (CNW Group/TerrAscend)

Jason Wild , TerrAscend's Executive Chairman, will participate in a keynote presentation moderated by Tim Seymour of Seymour Asset Management on Tuesday, April 11, 2023 , at 9:30 AM ET .  Management will also host one-on-one meetings throughout the conference. For more information, please click here .

About TerrAscend

TerrAscend is a leading North American cannabis operator with vertically integrated operations in Pennsylvania , New Jersey , Maryland , Michigan and California and licensed production in Canada . TerrAscend operates The Apothecarium and Gage dispensary retail locations as well as scaled cultivation, processing, and manufacturing facilities in its core markets. TerrAscend's cultivation and manufacturing practices yield consistent, high-quality cannabis, providing industry-leading product selection to both the medical and legal adult-use markets. The Company owns several synergistic businesses and brands including Gage Cannabis, The Apothecarium, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Legend, State Flower, Valhalla Confections, and Arise Bioscience Inc. For more information visit www.terrascend.com .

Elevate the Journey with Dogwalkers' New Show Dog Infused Cannabis Pre-Rolls

Dogwalkers a premium cannabis pre-roll brand from Green Thumb Industries Inc. (Green Thumb) (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), today announced that it will launch Show Dogs, a new line of infused cannabis pre-rolls. Show Dogs will launch in the Illinois market on Thursday, April 20th, and will be sold exclusively at RISE Dispensaries for the first two weeks. The product line will expand to additional markets later this year, including Massachusetts, Maryland and Nevada.

Show Dog pre-rolls are crafted with premium cannabis flower that is harvested at peak freshness and infused with high-grade concentrate to provide top-class levels of potency, making them perfect for elevated journeys and new experiences.

Trulieve Announces April 2023 Event Participation

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., today announced planned event participation in April.

Trulieve logo (PRNewsfoto/Trulieve Cannabis Corp.)

  • Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, April 11-12, 2023: Chief Marketing Officer Gina Collins will participate in a panel discussion on Tuesday, April 11 th at 10:10 AM .

Information about our events, links to events where available, and slide presentations can be found at: https://investors.trulieve.com/events

About Trulieve
Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., with established hubs in the Northeast, Southeast, and Southwest, anchored by leading market positions in Arizona, Florida, and Pennsylvania. Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com .

Goodness Growth Holdings Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results

2022 revenue of $74.6 million increased 37.1% YOY and 57.8% excluding discontinued operations –

– Q4 revenue of $19.0 million increased 39.4% YoY and 55.8% excluding discontinued operations –

Goodness Growth Holdings Announces Amended Credit Facility and Governance Updates

Amended credit facility with Green Ivy removes amortization schedule and extends maturity date –

– Company in advanced discussions to finalize separate $10 million convertible loan financing –

cannabis leaves, shopper drug mart and avicanna logos

Cannabis Weekly Round-Up: Shoppers Drug Mart Closes Medical Cannabis Store

Shoppers Drug Mart, a Canadian pharmacy chain owned by Loblaw Companies (TSX:L,OTC Pink:LBLCF), announced this week that it is getting out of the medical cannabis dispensing industry.

Also in Canada, the cannabis industry was hoping for some relief from the country's new federal budget. However, after it was unveiled, a business association called it out for not doing enough for the sector.

Keep reading to find out about cannabis highlights from the past five days.

Keep reading...Show less

