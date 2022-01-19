Market News Investing News
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis, today announced the completion of its previously announced acquisition of Bloom Dispensaries a vertically integrated, single state cannabis operator in Arizona . With the close of the Transaction, Curaleaf's retail footprint has reached 13 dispensaries in Arizona and 121 nationwide. Boris Jordan Executive Chairman of Curaleaf, ...

- Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis, today announced the completion of its previously announced acquisition of Bloom Dispensaries ("Bloom"), a vertically integrated, single state cannabis operator in Arizona (the "Transaction"). With the close of the Transaction, Curaleaf's retail footprint has reached 13 dispensaries in Arizona and 121 nationwide.

Boris Jordan , Executive Chairman of Curaleaf, stated, "Bloom is an excellent strategic fit for Curaleaf as it further expands our capacity and retail footprint in Arizona with an attractive set of assets, enabling us to better serve the state's US$1.4 billion -plus annual market opportunity. Adding to these benefits, Bloom will be immediately accretive to our adjusted EBITDA margins. On behalf of the Board of Directors and management team, I am pleased to officially welcome Bloom to the Curaleaf family."

Joseph Bayern , CEO of Curaleaf, stated, "We are very excited to complete our acquisition of Bloom. Bloom is an ideal asset to expand Curaleaf's presence in Arizona having built a strong and profitable business by consistently delivering the highest quality products to the market. Arizona represents a significant market opportunity with strong long-term growth potential, and we believe the combination of our two companies will enable Curaleaf to accelerate our growth strategy in the state."

Bloom Dispensaries Highlights:

  • 2021 revenue of approximately US$66 million and EBITDA margins of more than 40%.
  • Four retail dispensaries located in the cities of Phoenix , Tucson , Peoria , and the only dispensary currently in Sedona .
  • Two adjacent cultivation and processing facilities located in north Phoenix totaling approximately 63,500 sq. ft. of space.

Transaction Details:

Under the terms of the agreement, Curaleaf paid an aggregate purchase price of approximately US$211 million on a cash and debt free basis with target working capital.  The purchase price is subject to standard adjustments based on the actual working capital in the company at close.  The purchase price will be paid US$51 million in cash at close, with the remaining approximately US$160 million to be paid through the issuance three promissory notes of US$50 million , US$50 million , and US$60 million due, respectively, on the first, second and third anniversary of closing of the Transaction. At the option of the sellers of Bloom, the third promissory note may be paid by the Company by issuing up to 4,881,392 subordinate voting shares of Curaleaf Holdings at a fixed price of US$13.85 per share on the third anniversary of closing. The notes will be recourse only to shares and assets of Bloom and will not be guaranteed by any Curaleaf entity.

About Curaleaf Holdings

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf") is a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis with a mission to improve lives by providing clarity around cannabis and confidence around consumption. As a high-growth cannabis company known for quality, expertise and reliability, the Company and its brands, including Curaleaf and Select, provide industry-leading service, product selection and accessibility across the medical and adult-use markets. In the United States , Curaleaf currently operates in 23 states with 121 dispensaries, 25 cultivation sites, and employs over 5,200 team members. Curaleaf International is the largest vertically integrated cannabis company in Europe with a unique supply and distribution network throughout the European market, bringing together pioneering science and research with cutting-edge cultivation, extraction and production. Curaleaf is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol CURA and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol CURLF. For more information, please visit https://ir.curaleaf.com .

Curaleaf IR Twitter Account: https://twitter.com/Curaleaf_IR
Investor Toolkit: https://ir.curaleaf.com/investor-toolkit
Investor Relations Website: https://ir.curaleaf.com/

Forward Looking Statements

This media advisory contains forward–looking statements and forward–looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws.  These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward–looking statements or information. Generally, forward-looking statements and information may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects", "proposed", "is expected", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases, or by the use of words or phrases which state that certain actions, events or results may, could, would, or might occur or be achieved. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward–looking statements and information concerning the completion of the acquisition of Bloom Companies ("Bloom") and its impacts on the combined business of Curaleaf and Bloom, and the accretive nature of the acquisition of Bloom to Curaleaf's EBITDA margins. Such forward-looking statements and information reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the company with respect to the matter described in this new release. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, which are based on current expectations as of the date of this release and subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including, amongst other risk factors, the ability of Curaleaf to successfully complete the acquisition of Bloom and successfully integrate the business of Bloom and their respective corporate cultures; the potential delays or failures to receive required regulatory approvals; and the risks that actual financial results of Bloom will not meet expectations. Additional information about these assumptions and risks and uncertainties is contained under "Risk Factors and Uncertainties" in the Company's latest annual information form filed April 28, 2021, which is available under the Company's SEDAR profile at http://www.sedar.com, and in other filings that the Company has made and may make with applicable securities authorities in the future. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made only as to the date of this press release and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.  We caution investors not to place considerable reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.  The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.

Investor Contact:
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.
Carlos Madrazo , SVP Head of IR & Capital Markets
IR@curaleaf.com

Media Contact:
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.
Tracy Brady , VP Corporate Communications
Media@curaleaf.com

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/curaleaf-completes-acquisition-of-bloom-dispensaries-301463801.html

SOURCE Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Curaleaf Holdings CURA:CNX CURLF Cannabis Investing
CURA:CNX,CURLF
Tinley's Long Beach Facility to Produce 'Green Monké' Sodas on Can Line; Tinley's Closes First Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Tinley's Long Beach Facility to Produce 'Green Monké' Sodas on Can Line; Tinley's Closes First Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

The Tinley Beverage Company Inc. (CSE:TNY; OTC:TNYBF) ("Tinley's" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that international cannabis beverage brand ‘Green Monké' is scheduled to begin can line production of five planned flavours at Tinley's Long Beach Facility in Q1 2022, with production of full-batches expected to repeat near-monthly.

‘Green Monké' Happy Sodas are cannabis-infused sparkling drinks in tropical flavours, formulated with a fast-release microencapsulation emulsion, and only 25 calories per can. ‘Green Monké' THC-infused beverages are currently available in the State of California, and Green Monké THC-infused beverages launched in Canada in October 2021. ‘Green Monké' is owned by St. Peter's Spirits. The Tinley Beverage Company Inc. (CSE:TNY; OTC:TNYBF) ("Tinley's" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that international cannabis beverage brand ‘Green Monké' is scheduled to begin can line production of five planned flavours at Tinley's Long Beach Facility in Q1 2022, with production of full-batches expected to repeat near-monthly.

Keep reading... Show less

Curaleaf Opens Two New Florida Dispensaries in Tampa Bay and Largo

Company now has 44 dispensaries in Florida and 119 nationwide

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis, today announced plans to open two new dispensaries in Florida by the end of this month. The expansion will increase the Company's retail footprint to 44 dispensaries statewide and 119 across the country.

Keep reading... Show less
Numinus Announces Key Milestones in MAPS-Sponsored MDMA-Assisted Therapy for PTSD Clinical Trial

Numinus Announces Key Milestones in MAPS-Sponsored MDMA-Assisted Therapy for PTSD Clinical Trial

Numinus has received approvals from Health Canada and the Institutional Ethics Review Board

Numinus Wellness Inc. ("Numinus" or the "Company") (TSX: NUMI), a leader in psychedelics-focused mental healthcare, is pleased to announce that it has completed key steps to prepare to enroll participants at its clinics participating in "A multi-site open-label extension study of MDMA-assisted psychotherapy for PTSD (MAPPUSX)", sponsored by the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS).

Keep reading... Show less

Cresco Labs Announces Termination of Blair Wellness Acquisition

Cresco Labs (CSE:CL) (OTCQX:CRLBF) ("Cresco Labs" or "the Company"), a vertically integrated multistate operator and the number one U.S. wholesaler of branded cannabis products, announced today the termination of the previously announced definitive agreement to acquire 100% of the outstanding equity interest in Blair Wellness, LLC ("Blair Wellness"), a Baltimore Maryland medical cannabis dispensary (the "Transaction").

"We have terminated the purchase agreement with Blair Wellness due to the failure of certain closing conditions to be met prior to our specified termination date," said Charlie Bachtell, Cresco Labs' CEO & Co-founder. "We will continue to look for other avenues to expand our footprint in Maryland, and execute our strategy of going deep in meaningful, material states."

Keep reading... Show less

Martha Stewart CBD Launches its First-Ever Category Expansion with New Line of CBD Wellness Topicals

New Super Strength CBD Cream, Sleep Science CBD Cream and Daily De-Stress CBD Cream Add to Martha's Wellness Portfolio

 Today, Martha Stewart CBD unveiled Martha Stewart CBD Wellness Topicals, marking the brand's first-ever category expansion in its growing CBD portfolio. Martha Stewart CBD provides consumers with an easy way to manage their needs throughout the day with convenient and trusted CBD products including gummies, oils, softgels and the new CBD Wellness Topicals. Martha Stewart CBD Wellness Topicals offer simple solutions that are easy to use, easy to love, and are a part of Martha's wellness portfolio.

Keep reading... Show less
Lakewood issued Distribution License at Tinley's Long Beach Facility; Tinley's Brand Product Clears State Testing Onsite; Client Batches Set to Follow This Month

Lakewood issued Distribution License at Tinley's Long Beach Facility; Tinley's Brand Product Clears State Testing Onsite; Client Batches Set to Follow This Month

The Tinley Beverage Company Inc. (CSE:TNY; OTC:TNYBF) ("Tinley's" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, for the first time, a batch of product manufactured at Tinley's Long Beach Facility has successfully completed the State of California's testing, quarantine and lab sampling processes onsite under the distribution licence (the "Distribution Licence") granted to Lakewood Libations, Inc. ("Lakewood"). While the Distribution Licence was issued to Lakewood in August 2021, it could not be utilized until Lakewood received its distribution business licence (the "Business Licence") from the City of Long Beach ("City"), which was issued earlier this month. As previously announced, the Company has entered into a purchase agreement to acquire all of the equity interests in Lakewood, the closing of which is subject to certain standard conditions precedent including applicable regulatory approvals.

Receipt of the Distribution Licence and Business Licence is expected to expedite the testing and delivery of manufactured products, as brands will now be able to benefit from a new onsite ‘first-mile' distribution option adjacent to Lakewood's licensed manufacturing space at Tinley's Long Beach Facility. The Business Licence was issued following months of extensive permitting work and inspections and marked the final step allowing Tinley's Long Beach Facility to activate the state Distribution Licence. This ‘first-mile' distribution capability is expected to increase efficiency and speed to market by allowing the transfer of manufactured product from Tinley's Long Beach Facility's manufacturing area to the immediately adjacent licensed distribution space operating under the Distribution Licence. The first batch of product transferred, tested and cleared for market under the newly activated Distribution Licence was the Company's own Tinley's™ '27 Coconut Cask Elixir.

Keep reading... Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News
×