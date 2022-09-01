Market NewsInvesting News

Shareholders are reminded to vote their shares prior to the proxy voting deadline of 2:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on September 6, 2022

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. ("Curaleaf" or the "Company") (CSE: CURA OTCPX: CURLF), a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis, reminds its shareholders that its annual meeting (the "Meeting") will be held on September 8, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. (Eastern time), solely by means of remote communication via live webcast, rather than in person, at the time and for the purposes set forth in the Notice of Meeting and Management Information Circular of the Company dated July 28, 2022 available under Curaleaf's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

Curaleaf shareholders are encouraged to read the Management Information Circular (the "Circular") filed in connection with the Meeting in detail and cast their votes prior to the proxy voting deadline.

Curaleaf's board of directors and management recommend that shareholders VOTE FOR all proposed resolutions.

How to participate and vote during the live webcast at the Meeting

Registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders can virtually attend, participate, vote or submit questions at the virtual Meeting online via webcast at the following link https://web.lumiagm.com/271030391 .

To ensure a smooth process, the Company is asking registered participants to log in to the Meeting by 01:45 p.m. (Eastern time) on September 8, 2022. To access the Meeting, use the link above, click on "I have a login" and enter the username, being the control number located on the form of proxy (or in the email notification received prior to the Meeting), along with the password "curaleaf2022" (case sensitive).

You are encouraged to vote your shares by proxy prior to the proxy voting deadline.

Non-registered (beneficial) shareholders who have not duly appointed themselves as proxyholder will be able to attend the Meeting as a guest but will not be able to participate or vote at the Meeting. If you are a non-registered (beneficial) shareholder and wish to vote at the Meeting, you have to appoint yourself as proxyholder, by inserting your own name in the space provided on the voting instruction form sent to you, and must follow all of the applicable instructions provided by your intermediary.

Please refer to the Circular for detailed instructions, including the sections titled "Voting at the Meeting", "Attendance and Participation at the Meeting" and "Appointment of Proxy".

How to vote online

Registered shareholders can vote online in advance of the meeting at https://login.odysseytrust.com/pxlogin prior to 2:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on September 6, 2022 , by entering their control number located on the form of proxy, followed by clicking "Log In".

Non-registered (beneficial) shareholders are encouraged to contact their intermediary for voting instructions.

Shareholder Questions

Shareholders who have questions about the meeting resolutions or need assistance voting may contact the Company's investor relations department at IR@curaleaf.com .

About Curaleaf Holdings

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf") is a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis with a mission to improve lives by providing clarity around cannabis and confidence around consumption. As a high-growth cannabis company known for quality, expertise and reliability, the Company and its brands, including Curaleaf and Select, provide industry-leading service, product selection and accessibility across the medical and adult-use markets. In the United States , Curaleaf currently operates in 21 states with 136 dispensaries, 26 cultivation sites, and employs over 6,000 team members. Curaleaf International is the largest vertically integrated cannabis company in Europe with a unique supply and distribution network throughout the European market, bringing together pioneering science and research with cutting-edge cultivation, extraction and production. Curaleaf is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol CURA and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol CURLF. For more information, please visit https://ir.curaleaf.com .

For further information contact:

Investor Contact
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.
Camilo Lyon , Chief Investment Officer
IR@curaleaf.com

Media Contacts
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.
Tracy Brady , SVP Corporation Communications
Media@curaleaf.com

Notice regarding forward-looking statements:

This media advisory contains forward–looking statements and forward–looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward–looking statements or information. Generally, forward-looking statements and information may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or, "proposed", "is expected", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases, or by the use of words or phrases which state that certain actions, events or results may, could, would, or might occur or be achieved. Such forward-looking statements and information reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the company with respect to the matter described in this new release. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, which are based on current expectations as of the date of this release and subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Additional information about these assumptions and risks and uncertainties is contained under "Risk Factors and Uncertainties" in the Company's latest annual information form filed March 9, 2022 , which is available under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com , and in other filings that the Company has made and may make with applicable securities authorities in the future. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made only as to the date of this press release and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. We caution investors not to place considerable reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/curaleaf-annual-meeting-of-shareholders-reminder-301616759.html

SOURCE Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Curaleaf HoldingsCURA:CNXCURLFCannabis Investing
CURA:CNX,CURLF
Avicanna Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

Avicanna Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

Avicanna Inc. (" Avicanna " or the " Company ") (TSX: AVCN) (OTCQX: AVCNF) (FSE: 0NN), a commercial stage, international biopharmaceutical company focused on the commercialization of evidence-based, cannabinoid-based products, is pleased to announce that all of management's nominees listed in the Company's management information circular dated July 28, 2022 (the " Circular ") were elected as directors of the Company at Avicanna's annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on August 31, 2022 (the " Meeting ").

The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Meeting are set out below.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Green Thumb Industries Announces Conference Participation for September 2022

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (Green Thumb) (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), a leading national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and owner of RISE Dispensaries today announced its executive team will participate in the following conferences in September 2022:

3 rd Annual Needham Cannabis Conference (Virtual), September 7, 2022: Management will participate in one-on-one meetings.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
cannabis buds in jar

Ways to Invest in Cannabis

Cannabis legalization in Canada has helped kickstart a brand-new investment landscape. As the global cannabis market matures, are you thinking about investing in cannabis companies?

A wide spectrum of marijuana stocks, from small to large cap, have made their mark on the industry as recreational and medical markets emerge and develop across the world. Increased attention from established industries, including from pharmaceutical and beverage companies, has also helped make cannabis mainstream.

What’s to come is anyone’s guess, but it seems this burgeoning industry still has room to grow, with diverse nations beginning to move forward with plans for legalizing cannabis.

Keep reading...Show less
Adastra Receives Controlled Substances Dealer's License

Adastra Receives Controlled Substances Dealer's License

Adastra Holdings Ltd. (CSE:XTRX) (FRA:D2EP) ("Adastra" or the "Company"), a leading cannabis company focused on processing, adult-use and medical sales, organoleptic testing and analytical testing, is pleased to announce that the Company has received its Controlled Drug and Substances Dealer's License ("Dealer's License") on August 24, 2022. This license allows Adastra to process psilocybin and psilocin, the active compounds derived from psychedelic mushrooms

"This is another significant step forward in the next phase of Adastra's goal to become a leader in alternative, plant-based treatments and remedies for physical, mental health and optimal functioning," said Michael Forbes, Chief Executive Officer of Adastra. "The medically regulated psychedelics market is just beginning to lay its foundation in North America; receiving this license enables us to process, formulate and perform scientific tests to verify the active ingredient and its stability for use in products once the market matures."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Cresco Labs Announces Three New Sunnyside Dispensaries in Florida

Cresco Labs (CSE:CL) (OTCQX:CRLBF) ("Cresco" or "the Company"), a vertically integrated multistate operator and the No. 1 U.S. wholesaler of branded cannabis products, today announced the expansion of its Sunnyside retail brand in Florida with three new dispensaries in Cape Coral, Tampa and Panama City Beach, Florida. These additional stores bring Cresco's store network to 19 locations in Florida and 53 total in the U.S.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220830005370/en/

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
How to Invest in a Cannabis Stock

How to Invest in a Cannabis Stock

The cannabis sector has experienced highs and lows over the past few years.

More widespread legalization of the drug has opened the doors for both new and sophisticated investors looking to expand their portfolios by accessing a budding market.

But some cannabis stocks have performed better than others, and before any investor makes the decision to buy shares, there are a number of key decisions that need to be made.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×