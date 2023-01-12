Curaleaf Announces Opening of Palm Beach Gardens Dispensary and Launch of New BlueKudu Chocolates in Florida

Fabled Silver Gold Corp. Announces $1.5m Financing and Share Consolidation

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading international provider of consumer cannabis products, today announced the opening of its Palm Beach Gardens dispensary as well as the expansion of BlueKudu infused chocolate flavors available on Florida retail menus.

Located near Palm Beach Gardens at 3540 Northlake Blvd., West Palm Beach, FL 33403, the new 4,500 sq. ft. dispensary opens its doors to patients on Friday, January 13 at 9:00 a.m. , with ongoing operating hours of 9:00 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Sunday . A grand opening celebration is planned for Friday, January 20 , and will commence with a ribbon cutting at 10:00 a.m. followed by festivities throughout the day including swag giveaways, games, prizes and local vendors.

Beginning on Friday, January 13 , Florida patients will have access to two new flavors of BlueKudu artisanal infused chocolates: espresso dark chocolate and caramel milk chocolate. Both flavors will be available for preorder online, in-store, and via statewide delivery.

"We are thrilled to continue expanding access to medical cannabis for Florida's growing patient population and to bring more premium edibles to the state with our new BlueKudu products," said Matt Darin , CEO of Curaleaf. "We look forward to welcoming patients in the Palm Beach area with an unrivaled retail experience and the high-quality, trusted cannabis products they can rely on."

Curaleaf Palm Beach Gardens is dedicated to providing high-quality cannabis products and service to patients at all stages of their cannabis journey. The new location offers a broad selection of premium cannabis products, including high-quality flower and pre-rolls, BlueKudu Chocolate, Select Squeeze, Select X-Bites, Select Elite, Elite Live and Live Rosin vape cartridges, as well as other concentrates by Curaleaf.

For more information on Curaleaf's locations, patient resources and products in Florida , please visit: https://curaleaf.com/dispensary/florida .

About Curaleaf Holdings

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf") is a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis with a mission to improve lives by providing clarity around cannabis and confidence around consumption. As a high-growth cannabis company known for quality, expertise and reliability, the Company and its brands, including Curaleaf and Select, provide industry-leading service, product selection and accessibility across the medical and adult-use markets. In the United States , Curaleaf currently operates in 21 states with 146 dispensaries, 29 cultivation sites, and employs nearly 6,000 team members. Curaleaf International is the largest vertically integrated cannabis company in Europe with a unique supply and distribution network throughout the European market, bringing together pioneering science and research with cutting-edge cultivation, extraction and production. Curaleaf is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol CURA and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol CURLF. For more information, please visit https://ir.curaleaf.com .

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This media advisory contains forward–looking statements and forward–looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward–looking statements or information. Generally, forward-looking statements and information may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or, "proposed", "is expected", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases, or by the use of words or phrases which state that certain actions, events or results may, could, would, or might occur or be achieved. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward–looking statements and information concerning the opening of Curaleaf Northlake in Palm Beach Gardens . Such forward-looking statements and information reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the company with respect to the matter described in this new release. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, which are based on current expectations as of the date of this release and subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Additional information about these assumptions and risks and uncertainties is contained under "Risk Factors and Uncertainties" in the Company's latest annual information form filed March 9, 2022 , which is available under the Company's SEDAR profile at http://www.sedar.com , and in other filings that the Company has made and may make with applicable securities authorities in the future. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made only as to the date of this press release and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. We caution investors not to place considerable reliance on the forward looking statements contained in this press release. The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.

American Green Architectural Plans for Its 40,000 s.f. Cypress Chill Cannabis Grow are in the Final Review Phase

January 12, 2023 - Today American Green (ERBB:OTC) announced that it  has submitted architectural plans for its 40K sf Cypress Chill cannabis grow operation to the City of Phoenix and the plans are now in the final review phase. The Company purchased the building in May of 2022.  American Green plans to begin the full construction and renovation process once it gets final plan approval and the building receives its permits.

The Company hopes to receive that approval near the end of February 2023.

TerrAscend to Participate in the ATB Capital Markets 11th Annual Institutional Investor Conference

TerrAscend Corp. ("TerrAscend" or the "Company") (CSE: TER) (OTCQX: TRSSF), a leading North American cannabis operator, today announced that its executive management team will participate in the ATB Capital Markets 11th Annual Institutional Investor Conference being held January 10-12, 2023 .

TerrAscend Corp. Logo (CNW Group/TerrAscend)

Ziad Ghanem , President and Chief Operating Officer, will participate on the virtual panel, "Managing New Jersey's Crazy Traffic", at 11:10 AM ET on Thursday, January 12, 2023 . Mr. Ghanem and other members of management, including Jason Wild , Executive Chairman and Keith Stauffer , Chief Financial Officer, will also be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the day. Please contact your ATB representative if you have interest in scheduling a meeting.

About TerrAscend

TerrAscend is a leading North American cannabis operator with vertically integrated operations in Pennsylvania , New Jersey , Michigan and California , licensed cultivation and processing operations in Maryland and licensed production in Canada . TerrAscend operates The Apothecarium and Gage dispensary retail locations as well as scaled cultivation, processing, and manufacturing facilities in its core markets. TerrAscend's cultivation and manufacturing practices yield consistent, high-quality cannabis, providing industry-leading product selection to both the medical and legal adult-use markets. The Company owns several synergistic businesses and brands, including Gage Cannabis, The Apothecarium, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Prism, State Flower, Valhalla Confections, and Arise Bioscience Inc. For more information, visit www.terrascend.com .

Curaleaf Celebrates Launch of Adult-Use Cannabis Sales in Connecticut

Curaleaf products now available to adults 21 and over at approved dispensaries across Connecticut

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading international provider of consumer cannabis products, today announced that it has received its hybrid producer license from Connecticut's Department of Consumer Protection to supply cannabis to the state's adult-use market, which launches today.

Cannabis Weekly Round-Up: Analyst Not Counting on US Reform

Trulieve Announces January 2023 Event Participation

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., today announced planned participation in upcoming conferences in January.

  • ICR 25 th Anniversary Conference, January 10, 2023 : Founder and CEO Kim Rivers will participate in a fireside chat and investor meetings.
  • 25 th Annual Needham Growth Conference, January 11, 2023 : Founder and CEO Kim Rivers will participate in a fireside chat and investor meetings.
  • ATB Capital Markets 11 th Annual Institutional Investor Conference, January 12, 2023 : President Steve White will participate in a panel discussion and investor meetings.

About Trulieve
Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., with established hubs in the Northeast, Southeast, and Southwest, anchored by leading market positions in Arizona, Florida, and Pennsylvania. Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com .

Aurora Cannabis Announces Sale of Polaris Facility - Balance Sheet Remains Among Strongest in Industry

NASDAQ | TSX: ACB

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (the "Company" or "Aurora") (NASDAQ: ACB) (TSX: ACB), the Canadian company defining the future of cannabinoids worldwide, announced today that the Company has closed the sale of its Aurora Polaris facility for gross proceeds of approximately $15 million previously announced to be closing under the Company's ongoing transformation program.

