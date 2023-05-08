Energy Fuels Announces Q1-2023 Results, Including Net Income of $114.26 million, $143.61 million of Working Capital, $19.34 million of Uranium and Vanadium sales and Commencement of Development of Rare Earth Separation Capabilities in Utah

CSE Bulletin: Suspensions - AOC, BHNG, LQID, PKB, PHRX, PLAY, SHFT, SOLV, SPO, TNY, WIB, YOOM

CSE Bulletin: Suspensions - AOC, BHNG, LQID, PKB, PHRX, PLAY, SHFT, SOLV, SPO, TNY, WIB, YOOM

Effective immediately, the following companies are suspended pursuant to CSE Policy 3. The suspensions are considered Regulatory Halts as defined in National Instrument 23-101 Trading Rules. Cease Trade Orders have been issued by one or more securities commissions.

For more information about Cease Trade Orders, visit the Canadian Securities Administrators Cease Trade Order database at www.securities-administrators.ca.

En vigueur immédiatement, les sociétés suivantes sont suspendues conformément à la politique 3 du CSE. Les suspensions sont considérées comme des arrêts réglementaires au sens du Règlement 23-101 sur les règles de négociation. Un ordre d'interdiction d'opérations a été émis par une ou plusieurs commissions des valeurs mobilières.

Pour en savoir plus sur les ordonnances d'interdiction d'opérations, visitez la base de données des ordonnances d'interdiction d'opérations des Autorités canadiennes en valeurs mobilières à www.securities-administrators.ca.

Company Name/Nom de la compagnie :

Symbol/

Symbole:

Securities Commission/Commission des Valeurs Mobilières
Advantagewon Oil Corp. AOC Ontario Securities Commission
Bhang Inc. BHNG Ontario Securities Commission
Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc. LQID Ontario Securities Commission
Peakbirch Commerce Inc. PKB British Columbia Securities Commission and Ontario Securities Commission
Pharmadrug Inc. PHRX Ontario Securities Commission
Playground Ventures Inc. PLAY Ontario Securities Commission
ShiftCarbon Inc. SHFT Ontario Securities Commission
SoLVBL Solutions Inc. SOLV Ontario Securities Commission
SponsorsOne Inc. SPO Ontario Securities Commission
The Tinley Beverage Company Inc. TNY Ontario Securities Commission
West Island Brands Inc. WIB Ontario Securities Commission
Yooma Wellness Inc. YOOM Ontario Securities Commission

 

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com.

Si vous avez des questions ou si vous avez besoin d'informations supplémentaires, veuillez contacter le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel l'adresse: Listings@thecse.com.

Tinley's Provides Corporate Updates; Announces Cost Cutting Initiatives, Board & Management Changes

Tinley's Provides Corporate Updates; Announces Cost Cutting Initiatives, Board & Management Changes

The Tinley Beverage Company Inc. (CSE: TNY) (OTCQB: TNYBF) ("Tinley's" or the "Company") provides update on the status of the previously announced decommissioning of its Long Beach manufacturing facility and relocation of its bottling and related assets to the new Blaze Life Holdings, LLC ("BLH") 45,000 square foot cannabis manufacturing and distribution facility located in Canoga Park, California, and on related measures being immediately implemented to facilitate the relocation including, but not limited to, substantive cost cutting initiatives and changes to the board and management teams.

Corporate Updates

Tinley's Announces Plans for Own-Brand Expansion to Accelerate Revenue Growth

Tinley's Announces Plans for Own-Brand Expansion to Accelerate Revenue Growth

Provides Corporate Updates

The Tinley Beverage Company Inc. (CSE: TNY) (OTCQB: TNYBF) ("Tinley's" or the "Company") is pleased to provide updates on Company initiatives aimed to achieve revenue growth through the expansion of the Tinley's and Beckett's brands.

Tinley's Enters into Management Services Agreement

Tinley's Enters into Management Services Agreement

Expected to Save Approximately USD $1 Million in Annual Operating Expenses

The Tinley Beverage Company Inc. (CSE: TNY) (OTCQB: TNYBF) ("Tinley's" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a management services agreement (the "MSA") with Blaze Life Holdings, LLC ("BLH") and its wholly-owned subsidiary, ILLA Canna LLC, effective January 23, 2023.

Tinley's Provides Answers to Frequent Shareholder Questions

Tinley's Provides Answers to Frequent Shareholder Questions

The Tinley Beverage Company Inc. (CSE: TNY) (OTCQX: TNYBF) ("Tinley's" or the "Company") is pleased to provide answers to questions received from shareholders about the Company's operations and its recent announcements to the markets.

Why isn't Beckett's available in Ontario? When will it be available?

Tinley's Announces Results of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders and Election of New Directors, and Provides Corporate Updates

Tinley's Announces Results of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders and Election of New Directors, and Provides Corporate Updates

The Tinley Beverage Company Inc. (CSE: TNY) (OTCQX: TNYBF) ("Tinley's" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that each of the resolutions put to shareholders ("Shareholders") of the Company at Tinley's annual and special meeting (the "Meeting") of Shareholders held on October 27, 2022 has been approved by Shareholders, including the election of management's five director nominees. In addition to the re-election of Ted Zittell and David Ellison as directors, each of whom has served as a director of the Company since 2016, Shareholders elected three new directors of the Company, including Paul Burgis, Anthony (Tony) Yanow and Kirsten Chapman.

us congress

Cannabis Weekly Round-Up: SAFE Banking Act Hearing Scheduled for Next Week, Senator Says

A Senate hearing for the Secure and Fair Enforcement (SAFE) Banking Act, a bipartisan cannabis banking reform policy, could come as early as next week, according to one key senator.

Meanwhile, the first earnings results for the latest reporting period have come in from US cannabis companies.

Keep reading to find out more cannabis highlights from the past five days.

cannabis plant

Cannabis Stocks: 10 Biggest Companies in 2023

The cannabis industry is facing similar worrying trends and patterns in the first half of 2023 as it did all throughout 2022.

In the US market, investors are eagerly awaiting the potential enactment of policies that would aid the financial reality of the market. The level of optimism surrounding this event varies from moderately cautious to doom and gloom on any given day. Meanwhile in Canada investors are expected to continue seeing strategic closures and shifts as operators pursue cost cutting measures.

With the first calendar quarter of the year behind us, here the Investing News Network recounts the performance of some of the largest cannabis stocks out there. This list was put together based on the top-weighted pure cannabis stocks included in the AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (ARCA:MSOS) and the Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (TSX:HMMJ) as of April 28, 2023.

Trulieve Announces May 2023 Event Participation

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., today announced planned event participation in May.

Trulieve logo (PRNewsfoto/Trulieve Cannabis Corp.)

  • Wolfe Research Virtual May Consumer Conference, May 12, 2023 : President Steve White will participate in investor meetings.
  • Canaccord Genuity 7 th Annual Global Cannabis Conference, May 18, 2023 : Founder and CEO Kim Rivers will participate in a fireside chat and investor meetings.

Information about our events, links to events where available, and slide presentations can be found at: https://investors.trulieve.com/events

About Trulieve
Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., with established hubs in the Northeast, Southeast, and Southwest, anchored by leading market positions in Arizona, Florida, and Pennsylvania. Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com .

Facebook: @Trulieve
Instagram: @Trulieve _
Twitter: @Trulieve

Investor Contact
Christine Hersey , Vice President of Investor Relations
+1 (424) 202-0210
Christine.Hersey@Trulieve.com

Media Contact
Nicole Yelland , Executive Director of Corporate Communications
+1 (248) 219-9234
Nicole.Yelland@Trulieve.com

Goodness Growth Holdings Closes on Initial $2.0 Million Tranche of $10.0 Million Financing Commitment

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. ("Goodness Growth" or the "Company") (CSE: GDNS; OTCQX: GDNSF), a cannabis company committed to providing safe access, quality products and great value to its customers, today announced that on April 28, 2023 it closed on a U.S. $2.0 million tranche of a new convertible debt facility which enables the Company to access up to U.S. $10.0 million in aggregate principal amount of convertible notes (the "Convertible Notes"). This facility is being funded by a separate affiliate of the Company's senior secured lender and was previously announced as in final discussions on March 31, 2023.

Interim Chief Executive Officer Josh Rosen commented, "We are pleased to close this convertible loan as we anticipated in late March. We appreciate the collaborative nature of our relationship with Chicago Atlantic, who have patiently supported our business improvement plans subsequent to Verano's decision to wrongfully terminate our merger transaction last year. This gives us additional flexibility to execute our strategy for the year ahead, which encompasses a focus on producing and selling higher quality products more efficiently, with the underlying measuring stick of improving cash flow from operations."

