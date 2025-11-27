CSE Bulletin: MOC Eligibility Update

The Conversation (0)
The following CSE-Listed symbol will become MOC Eligible as detailed below.
Effective date: December 2, 2025
|Symbol
|Name
|ADDY
|Adelayde Exploration Inc.
|AGN
|Algernon Health Inc.
|AIG
|Genesis AI Corp.
|BPAI
|BrandPilot AI Inc.
|BRAZ
|Canary Gold Corp.
|BUX
|BioMark Diagnostics Inc.
|BVCI
|Blockchain Venture Capital Inc.
|CDN
|CDN Maverick Capital Corp
|CFE
|Cartier Silver Corporation
|CQX
|Copper Quest Exploration Inc.
|CRIT
|Supreme Critical Metals Inc.
|CULT
|Cult Food Science Corp
|CUPA
|Cupani Metals Corp.
|CVGR
|City View Green Holdings Inc.
|DOSE
|Rapid Dose Therapeutics Corp.
|DRUG
|Bright Minds Biosciences Inc.
|DTR
|DiagnosTear Technologies Inc.
|EPR
|E-Power Resources Inc.
|ERTH
|Replenish Nutrients Holding Corp.
|FNDX
|FendX Technologies Inc.
|FOX
|Fox River Resources Corporation
|HML
|Heritage Mining Ltd.
|HVW
|Hi-View Resources Inc
|IP
|ImagineAR Inc.
|IRV
|Irving Resources Inc.
|LABZ
|Metasphere Labs Inc.
|LOBE
|Lobe Sciences Ltd.
|MBIO
|MindBio Therapeutics Corp.
|MOOD
|Doseology Sciences Inc
|MVMD
|Mountain Valley MD Holdings Inc.
|NEVI
|Nevis Brands Inc.
|NEXU
|Nexus Uranium Corp.
|NSG
|Northstar Gold Corp.
|NUKV
|Nuclear Vision Limited
|NURL
|Neural Therapeutics Inc.
|OILS
|Nextleaf Solutions Ltd.
|PHRX
|Pharmadrug Inc.
|RAIN
|Rain City Resources Inc.
|RFR
|Renforth Resources Inc.
|ROBO
|Humanoid Global Holdings Corp.
|SCM
|Steadright Critical Minerals Inc.
|SHOW
|Showcase Minerals Inc.
|SPAI
|Sparc AI Inc.
|SPRK
|Spark Energy Minerals Inc.
|SQX
|Squatex Energy and Ressources Inc.
|TEX
|Targa Exploration Corp.
|TGIF
|1933 Industries Inc.
|VLTA
|Volta Metals Ltd.
|VRDN
|Viridian Metals Inc.
|WIN
|Windfall Geotek Inc.
The full list of MOC-Eligible symbols is available at https://thecse.com/trading/trading-resources/#market-on-close.
For further information, please contact CSE Market Operations at Marketops@thecse.com or 416-306-0772.