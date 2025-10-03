CSE Bulletin: MOC Eligibility Update

The Conversation (0)
The following CSE-Listed symbol will become MOC Eligible as detailed below.
|Symbol
|Company Name
|Effective Date
|AVE
|Aventis Energy Inc.
|Wednesday October 8, 2025
|AXCP
|Axcap Ventures Inc.
|BFG
|Giant Mining Corp.
|DIGI
|Digital Commodities Inc.
|PRME
|Prime Drink Group Corp.
|RAIL
|Railtown AI Technologies Inc.
|SPTZ
|Spetz Inc.
The full list of MOC-Eligible symbols is available at https://thecse.com/trading/trading-resources/#market-on-close.
For further information, please contact CSE Market Operations at Marketops@thecse.com or 416-306-0772.