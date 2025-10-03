CSE Bulletin: MOC Eligibility Update

CSE Bulletin: MOC Eligibility Update

The following CSE-Listed symbol will become MOC Eligible as detailed below.

Symbol Company Name Effective Date
AVE Aventis Energy Inc. Wednesday October 8, 2025
AXCP Axcap Ventures Inc.
BFG Giant Mining Corp.
DIGI Digital Commodities Inc.
PRME Prime Drink Group Corp.
RAIL Railtown AI Technologies Inc.
SPTZ Spetz Inc.

 

The full list of MOC-Eligible symbols is available at https://thecse.com/trading/trading-resources/#market-on-close.

For further information, please contact CSE Market Operations at Marketops@thecse.com or 416-306-0772.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

DigiMax Global SolutionsDIGI:CCCSE:DIGI
DIGI:CC
The Conversation (0)
DigiMax Global Solutions

DigiMax Global Solutions

Providing Clarity and Compliance for Digital Coin and Token Offerings

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Volt Resources Strengthens Critical Minerals Supply Chain Strategy: Joins DARPA-Supported Critical MineralsForum and Alabama Mobility & Power Consortium

Standard Uranium Announces Expansion of Davidson River Drill Program and Provides Update on Private Placement and LIFE Offering

Update On The Mosseau Drill Program And Details Of New Fall, 2025 Exploration Program

Locksley Advances Multiple Antimony & REE Workstreams

Related News

platinum investing

Platinum Price Surges Past US$1,600 Mark to Fresh 12 Year High

gold investing

Minera Alamos Closes Nevada Mine Acquisition, Expands US Gold Footprint

Battery Metals Investing

Volt Resources Strengthens Critical Minerals Supply Chain Strategy: Joins DARPA-Supported Critical MineralsForum and Alabama Mobility & Power Consortium

copper investing

BHP's 2026 Xplor Critical Minerals Accelerator Program Calls for Applications

Energy Investing

Standard Uranium Announces Expansion of Davidson River Drill Program and Provides Update on Private Placement and LIFE Offering

Precious Metals Investing

Update On The Mosseau Drill Program And Details Of New Fall, 2025 Exploration Program

Rare Earth Investing

Locksley Advances Multiple Antimony & REE Workstreams