Crestview Exploration Announces $500,000 Private Placement

Blockchain Investing News

CSE Bulletin: Consolidation - Cypher Metaverse Inc.

CSE Bulletin: Consolidation - Cypher Metaverse Inc.

Cypher Metaverse Inc. has announced a consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one (1) post-consolidated common share for every ten (10) pre-consolidated common shares.

As a result, the outstanding shares of the company will be reduced to approximately 14,697,906 common shares.

The name and symbol will not change.

Please note that all open orders will be canceled at the close of business on December 19, 2022. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders taking into account the share consolidation.

_________________________________

Cypher Metaverse Inc. a annoncé une consolidation de ses actions ordinaires émises et en circulation sur la base d'une (1) action ordinaire post-consolidée pour dix (10) actions ordinaires pré-consolidées.

En conséquence, les actions en circulation de la société seront réduites à environ 14 697 906 actions ordinaires.

Le nom et le symbole ne changeront pas.

Veuillez noter que tous les ordres ouverts seront annulés à la fermeture des bureaux le 19 décembre 2022. Il est rappelé aux concessionnaires de saisir à nouveau leurs ordres en tenant compte du regroupement d'actions.

Trading on a Consolidated Basis/Négociation sur une base consolidée:

le 20 décembre/December 2022

Record Date/Date d'enregistrement:

le 21 décembre/December 2022

Symbol/Symbole:

 CODE

NEW/NOUVEAU CUSIP:

 23267C 20 2

NEW/NOUVEAU ISIN:

 CA 23267C 20 2 2

Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN:

 23267C103/CA23267C1032

 

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com

Pour toute question ou information complémentaire, veuillez contacter Listings au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à: Listings@thecse.com

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Cypher MetaverseCSE:CODEEmerging Tech Investing
CODE:CC
Cypher Metaverse

Cypher Metaverse


Keep reading...Show less
Cypher Metaverse Inc. Announces Share Consolidation

Cypher Metaverse Inc. Announces Share Consolidation

Cypher Metaverse Inc., formerly Codebase Ventures Inc. ("Cypher" or the "Company") (CSE:CODE)(FSE:C5B)(OTCQB:BKLLF) ) announced it intends to proceed with a consolidation of its common shares (each, a "Share") on the basis of ten (10) pre-consolidation Shares for one (1) post-consolidation Share (the "Consolidation"). The Board of Directors approved the consolidation on December 8, 2022

The Company currently has 146,979,060 Shares issued and outstanding. Accordingly, once the Consolidation is effective, the Company will have 14,697,906 Shares issued and outstanding, assuming there are no other changes in the issued capital of the Company.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Arcology Launches New Website Aimed at Developers

Arcology Launches New Website Aimed at Developers

Arcology Network Takes Significant Step In Broadening Awareness with the Developer Community as per Update from Arcology's Leadership Team regarding Cypher's investment in Arcology parent, Capital Blocktech Inc.

Cypher Metaverse Inc. ("Cypher'' or the "Company") (CSE:CODE)(FSE:C5B)(OTCQB:BKLLF) is pleased to provide an update from Arcology's leadership team, as Arcology has launched a new website with advanced capabilities to spur the next phase of its growth. Arcology is owned by Capital Blocktech Inc., of which Cypher owns 30

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Arcology Engages Baker Tilly WM Advisory to Advance Business Plan

Arcology Engages Baker Tilly WM Advisory to Advance Business Plan

Baker Tilly to Assess the Arcology Network

Cypher Metaverse Inc. ("Cypher'' or the "Company") (CSE:CODE), (FSE:C5B), (OTCQB:BKLLF) is pleased to provide an update from Arcology's leadership team, as Arcology has engaged Baker Tilly WM Advisory (Baker Tilly) to review the Arcology platform. Arcology is owned by Capital Blocktech Inc., of which Cypher owns 30

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cypher Metaverse Inc. Announces Closing of Financing

Cypher Metaverse Inc. Announces Closing of Financing

Cypher Metaverse Inc. formerly Codebase Ventures Inc. ("Cypher" or the "Company") (CSE:CODE)(FSE:C5B)(OTCQB:BKLLF) announces it has completed its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Financing"). The Company raised proceeds on this final tranche of $178,500 through the sale of 2,550,000 Units. The Company paid finders fees to qualified finders of $14,280 and issued 204,000 broker warrants, which are on the same terms as the warrants forming part of the units

The Company raised a total of $1,102,499.95. A total of 15,749,999 Units and 649,714 broker warrants were issued pursuant to the Financing.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Codebase Rebrands as Cypher Metaverse Inc.

Codebase Rebrands as Cypher Metaverse Inc.

  • New Cypher Metaverse brand builds upon the Company's investment thesis and its current investment portfolio
  • Early-stage investments within emerging DeFi and Metaverse Ecosystems align with new identity - Trading symbol CSE: CODE remains the same
  • Extensive collaboration with Company advisors continues to identify leading edge investment opportunities guided by the positioning statements Digital. Connection. DeFi.

Cypher Metaverse Inc., formerly Codebase Ventures Inc. ("Cypher" or the "Company") (CSE:CODE)(FSE:C5B)(OTCQB:BKLLF) is excited to announce that the Company has rebranded as Cypher Metaverse Inc., which better represents its updated investment thesis

Working extensively with the Company's advisors to shape the investment thesis and identify key early-stage investments including those within the DeFi and Metaverse ecosystems, leadership determined that the Company would be better suited to an identity that aligns with those investments.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Prophecy DeFi Announces New Appointment to Board of Directors

Prophecy DeFi Announces New Appointment to Board of Directors

Prophecy DeFi Inc. (CSE: PDFI) ("Prophecy DeFi" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has appointed Mr. Andy Dayes to the Company's Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Mr. Dayes has 30 years' experience in the financial services industry as an entrepreneur, a company principal, and a senior executive working with large financial institutions such as Wells Fargo and entrepreneurial firms such as Next Edge Capital and Efficient Capital in the institutional capital-raising space.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
GMG Invests $AU 600,000 to Accelerate Battery Pouch Cell Customer Testing & Development in 2023

GMG Invests $AU 600,000 to Accelerate Battery Pouch Cell Customer Testing & Development in 2023

Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd. (TSXV: GMG) ("GMG " or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its ongoing investment in the Company's Battery Development Centre ("BDC"). The GMG Board has approved an additional $AU 600,000 in capital expenditure, to accelerate the progress of semi-automatic pouch cell prototype production in the BDC for customer trials and Graphene Aluminium Ion (G+AI) Battery cell development. The Company has also successfully increased its organisational capacity by attracting new staff experienced in pouch cell manufacturing, thereby enabling the acceleration of its battery performance optimisation programme.

GMG believes its pouch cells could be used in a wide range of potential applications, including:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
BriaCell Announces Positive Clinical and Quality of Life Data in Advanced Metastatic Breast Cancer at 2022 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium®

BriaCell Announces Positive Clinical and Quality of Life Data in Advanced Metastatic Breast Cancer at 2022 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium®

  • Positive clinical data reported includes tumor shrinkage, disease control, progression free survival, and potential long term survival benefit in advanced metastatic breast cancer patients treated with the Bria-IMT™ combination regimen.
  • "Better quality of life" and "less pain" reported by many gravely ill advanced metastatic breast cancer patients treated with the Bria-IMT™ combination regimen.
  • Notably, many patients remained in our study longer than other prior therapies, suggesting excellent tolerability and clinical effectiveness of the Bria-IMT™ combination regimen.
  • More positive data is expected as patients remain on the study.
  • Treatment remained well-tolerated with no dose-limiting toxicities.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX: BCT) ("BriaCell" or the "Company") a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapies for cancer, presented positive safetytolerability and efficacy data from its lead product candidate, Bria-IMT™, summarized in three poster sessions during the 2022 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium ® (SABCS).

Mayo Clinic Professor and Principal Clinical Investigator, Saranya Chumsri, M.D., stated in an audio summary of the poster: "First, this is a heavily pretreated group of end-stage metastatic breast cancer ("MBC") patients. For many of these patients, other therapies don't exist or cannot be tolerated. Bria-IMT™ does not have any theoretical cross-resistance or overlapping toxicity with other MBC treatments, which is why it is so encouraging to see responses across all MBC subtypes and a very manageable adverse event experience."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Quality Foods and CASECO to Carry Plantein Products

Quality Foods and CASECO to Carry Plantein Products

Quality Foods and CASECO to Carry Plantein Products

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. ("Naturally Splendid", "NSE" or "the Company") (FRANKFURT:50N) (TSX-V:NSP)(OTC PINK:NSPDF) is pleased announce that all Quality Foods Ltd. on Vancouver Island have received a selection of Plantein™ products in all their stores. Additionally, CASECO a Vancouver Island focused distributor, and affiliated company with Quality Foods Ltd., will be distributing the same Plantein™ products through their established network of one hundred (100) retail outlets

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from its Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference held on December 1 st are now available for online viewing.

REGISTER NOW AT : https://bit.ly/3H26Z7H

The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors, and analysts may download
investor materials from the company's resource section.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Graphene Manufacturing Group Announces Closing of $5.7M Bought Deal Offering

Graphene Manufacturing Group Announces Closing of $5.7M Bought Deal Offering

Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd. (TSXV: GMG) ("GMG" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company closed its previously announced bought deal prospectus offering of units (the "Units") of the Company, including exercise in full of the over-allotment option (the "Offering"). A total of 2,091,850 Units were sold at a price of C$2.75 per Unit (the "Offering Price") for gross proceeds of approximately C$5.75 million.

Each Unit is comprised of one ordinary share in the capital of the Company (each, an "Ordinary Share") and one Ordinary Share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Ordinary Share at a price of C$3.35, at any time until November 30, 2026. The Offering was completed pursuant to an underwriting agreement dated November 14, 2022 among the Company and Eight Capital, as lead underwriter and sole bookrunner, and a syndicate of underwriters including Raymond James Ltd., H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC, Leede Jones Gable Inc., PI Financial Corp., and Research Capital Corporation (collectively, the "Underwriters").

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Renforth's Successful Surimeau Drill Program Intersects Nickel in All Drill Holes

Bathurst Metals Announces Financing

Optimum Ventures Ltd. Announces Filing of NI 43-101 Technical Report and Closing of Definitive Agreement to Acquire Alaska Mineral Claims

Firefox Gold Closes Successful First Tranche and Provides Update on Second Tranche of Upsized $1.069M Non-Brokered Private Placement

Related News

Copper Investing

Hispania Resources Announces Opening of the Stock Market with the TSX Venture Exchange

Precious Metals Investing

Haldane Silver Project Trenching Outlines 1.4 km of Strike length potential at Bighorn Target, Keno Hill District, Yukon

Base Metals Investing

Pan Global Expands La Romana Deposit and Intersects 3.9 Meters of 1.04% Copper and 5.2 g/t Silver in New Upper Horizon

Resource Investing

Altiplano Reports on Establishing New 344 m Mining Level at Farellon

Base Metals Investing

Platinex Announces Acquisition of the Muskrat Dam Critical Minerals Project in Northwestern Ontario

Precious Metals Investing

NV Gold Identifies Four Gold Targets Based on Positive Mercury Vapor Test Results at the SW Pipe Gold Project

×