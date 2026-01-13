CrowdStrike to Acquire Seraphic, Turning Any Browser into a Secure Enterprise Browser

CrowdStrike will fuse Seraphic's continuous in-session browser protection with SGNL's continuous identity to secure every interaction from the endpoint to the browser to the cloud
CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) today announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Seraphic Security , the leader in browser runtime security. The web browser has become where work, communication, and productivity happen. It is where modern applications execute and AI agents operate. Extending the power of the Falcon® platform to the browser makes it off-limits to adversaries and safe for the human and agentic workforce.
By integrating Seraphic's browser-native protection with the Falcon platform's vast endpoint telemetry and threat intelligence and SGNL's continuous authorization technology, CrowdStrike will deliver a unified Next-Gen Identity Security strategy. This will create a seamless security fabric that protects every interaction from the endpoint, through the browser session, and into the cloud.
"Productivity requires flexibility and security; users want to work in their browser of choice. Seraphic delivers exactly that," said George Kurtz, CEO and founder of CrowdStrike. "By decoupling security from the browser itself, we can turn any browser into a secure enterprise browser, without forcing change or slowing productivity. With our vast endpoint signals combined with Seraphic's in-session visibility and SGNL's dynamic authorization, we are defining the future of Zero Standing Privilege for the modern agentic workforce."
Securing the New Front Door of the Enterprise
The browser remains a critical cybersecurity blind spot. Yet, 85% of the workday is spent there. 1 Existing security models either force users into "walled garden" enterprise browsers or rely on high-latency network routing. Seraphic disrupts this by enforcing security directly within any browser runtime – Chrome, Edge, Safari, Firefox, or agentic browsers on both managed and unmanaged devices.
The Power of Unified Signals: Endpoint to Browser
With Seraphic, CrowdStrike transforms the SOC by correlating trillions of endpoint signals with deep, in-session browser telemetry. This allows the Falcon platform to understand user intent, application context, and data flow in real time.
When paired with SGNL's continuous authorization, access decisions are no longer static. Permissions are dynamically granted per session and per risk signal – and immediately revoked as needed – stopping attacks before impact.
Key Advantages for the Agentic Era
The integration of Seraphic into the Falcon platform will deliver differentiated capabilities for the modern, AI-driven enterprise:
- Protect Enterprise AI at the Browser Layer: Secure how GenAI applications and agents are accessed, preventing shadow AI from scraping or exfiltrating sensitive corporate data.
- In-Session Zero Trust Enforcement: Move beyond the login screen with continuous, identity-driven verification and dynamic policy controls that follow the user through every tab.
- Next-Gen Web DLP: Prevent the copying, uploading, or screen-grabbing of sensitive data using AI-based content filtering and granular execution-layer controls.
- Disruption of Session-Based Threats: Stop session hijacking, sophisticated phishing, and man-in-the-browser attacks at the point of execution by randomizing the browser's JavaScript engine.
- Unmanaged and BYOD Security: Provide "agentless-style" protection for contractors and third parties by securing the browser session without requiring a full endpoint agent.
"The browser is where modern work happens," said Ilan Yeshua, CEO and co-founder of Seraphic. "In joining CrowdStrike, we are bringing platform-level protection to the most important execution layer in the enterprise, ensuring that zero trust is a continuous reality, not just a gateway check."
Transaction Details
The purchase price is contemplated to be paid predominantly in cash and includes a portion to be delivered in the form of stock subject to vesting conditions. The proposed acquisition is expected to close during CrowdStrike's first quarter of FY'27, subject to customary closing conditions.
About CrowdStrike
CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with the world's most advanced cloud-native platform for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk – endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.
Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft, and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting, and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities.
Purpose-built in the cloud with a single lightweight-agent architecture, the Falcon platform delivers rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity, and immediate time-to-value.
CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.
