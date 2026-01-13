CrowdStrike to Acquire Seraphic, Turning Any Browser into a Secure Enterprise Browser

CrowdStrike to Acquire Seraphic, Turning Any Browser into a Secure Enterprise Browser

CrowdStrike will fuse Seraphic's continuous in-session browser protection with SGNL's continuous identity to secure every interaction from the endpoint to the browser to the cloud

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) today announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Seraphic Security , the leader in browser runtime security. The web browser has become where work, communication, and productivity happen. It is where modern applications execute and AI agents operate. Extending the power of the Falcon® platform to the browser makes it off-limits to adversaries and safe for the human and agentic workforce.

By integrating Seraphic's browser-native protection with the Falcon platform's vast endpoint telemetry and threat intelligence and SGNL's continuous authorization technology, CrowdStrike will deliver a unified Next-Gen Identity Security strategy. This will create a seamless security fabric that protects every interaction from the endpoint, through the browser session, and into the cloud.

"Productivity requires flexibility and security; users want to work in their browser of choice. Seraphic delivers exactly that," said George Kurtz, CEO and founder of CrowdStrike. "By decoupling security from the browser itself, we can turn any browser into a secure enterprise browser, without forcing change or slowing productivity. With our vast endpoint signals combined with Seraphic's in-session visibility and SGNL's dynamic authorization, we are defining the future of Zero Standing Privilege for the modern agentic workforce."

Securing the New Front Door of the Enterprise

The browser remains a critical cybersecurity blind spot. Yet, 85% of the workday is spent there. 1 Existing security models either force users into "walled garden" enterprise browsers or rely on high-latency network routing. Seraphic disrupts this by enforcing security directly within any browser runtime – Chrome, Edge, Safari, Firefox, or agentic browsers on both managed and unmanaged devices.

The Power of Unified Signals: Endpoint to Browser

With Seraphic, CrowdStrike transforms the SOC by correlating trillions of endpoint signals with deep, in-session browser telemetry. This allows the Falcon platform to understand user intent, application context, and data flow in real time.

When paired with SGNL's continuous authorization, access decisions are no longer static. Permissions are dynamically granted per session and per risk signal – and immediately revoked as needed – stopping attacks before impact.

Key Advantages for the Agentic Era

The integration of Seraphic into the Falcon platform will deliver differentiated capabilities for the modern, AI-driven enterprise:

  • Protect Enterprise AI at the Browser Layer: Secure how GenAI applications and agents are accessed, preventing shadow AI from scraping or exfiltrating sensitive corporate data.
  • In-Session Zero Trust Enforcement: Move beyond the login screen with continuous, identity-driven verification and dynamic policy controls that follow the user through every tab.
  • Next-Gen Web DLP: Prevent the copying, uploading, or screen-grabbing of sensitive data using AI-based content filtering and granular execution-layer controls.
  • Disruption of Session-Based Threats: Stop session hijacking, sophisticated phishing, and man-in-the-browser attacks at the point of execution by randomizing the browser's JavaScript engine.
  • Unmanaged and BYOD Security: Provide "agentless-style" protection for contractors and third parties by securing the browser session without requiring a full endpoint agent.

"The browser is where modern work happens," said Ilan Yeshua, CEO and co-founder of Seraphic. "In joining CrowdStrike, we are bringing platform-level protection to the most important execution layer in the enterprise, ensuring that zero trust is a continuous reality, not just a gateway check."

Transaction Details

The purchase price is contemplated to be paid predominantly in cash and includes a portion to be delivered in the form of stock subject to vesting conditions. The proposed acquisition is expected to close during CrowdStrike's first quarter of FY'27, subject to customary closing conditions.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with the world's most advanced cloud-native platform for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk – endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.

Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft, and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting, and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities.

Purpose-built in the cloud with a single lightweight-agent architecture, the Falcon platform delivers rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity, and immediate time-to-value.

CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.

© 2026 CrowdStrike, Inc. All rights reserved. CrowdStrike and CrowdStrike Falcon are marks owned by CrowdStrike, Inc. and are registered in the United States and other countries. CrowdStrike owns other trademarks and service marks and may use the brands of third parties to identify their products and services.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding the benefits of the acquisitions of Seraphic and SGNL to CrowdStrike and its customers, CrowdStrike's plans to integrate Seraphic and SGNL's technology and operations, and the closing of the acquisitions. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those contemplated as a result of risks and uncertainties. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from statements made in this press release, including the satisfaction of conditions to closing the acquisitions, CrowdStrike's ability to integrate Seraphic and SGNL's technology and operations, and other risks described in the filings CrowdStrike makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including CrowdStrike's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and subsequent filings. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to CrowdStrike as of the date hereof, and CrowdStrike does not assume any obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

1 Source: 2025 Omdia Study

