CrowdStrike Named Frost & Sullivan's 2026 Global Enabling Technology Leader in Zero Trust Browser Security

Enforcing continuous in-session protection across any browser on managed and unmanaged devices establishes Falcon Secure Access as the new standard for browser security
CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) today announced it has been named Frost & Sullivan's 2026 Global Enabling Technology Leader in Zero Trust Browser Security .
The browser has become the operating environment for modern work, where employees access email, SaaS applications, collaboration tools, customer data, and AI services. All this activity makes the browser a high-value target for attackers sitting between users, identities, applications, and sensitive enterprise data. Existing security models either force users into ‘walled garden' enterprise browsers or rely on high-latency network routing.
Powered by technology from CrowdStrike's acquisition of Seraphic , Falcon Secure Access defines a new model for secure access, enforcing protection directly within any browser runtime. This allows users to work in their browser of choice while eliminating the latency of network routing – turning any browser into a secure enterprise browser without forcing change or slowing productivity.
"This disruptive model redefines browser security, and positions CrowdStrike as a catalyst for change in the global Zero Trust Browser Security market," the report stated.
"Forcing users into a dedicated browser or routing traffic through a proxy is not a security strategy; it's a tax on productivity," said Elia Zaitsev, chief technology officer, CrowdStrike. "By enforcing protection directly within any browser runtime, Falcon Secure Access delivers the flexibility the workforce demands and the security the business requires. This is browser security built for the modern enterprise."
Combined with technology from CrowdStrike's acquisition of SGNL , Falcon Secure Access advances CrowdStrike's Next-Gen Identity Security strategy, creating a seamless security fabric that protects every interaction from the endpoint, through the browser session, and into the cloud.
Key report findings include:
Making Any Browser a Secure Enterprise Browser
"CrowdStrike delivers unparalleled visibility and control across all browser types, including Chrome, Edge, Safari, Firefox, and emerging AI browsers."
A New Model for Security and Productivity
"The cybersecurity industry has long grappled with the challenge of securing browser-based activity without degrading performance or user experience. Falcon Secure Access addresses this challenge through a groundbreaking innovation: a JavaScript runtime security module injected at the engine level, rather than relying on traditional browser extensions."
Securing Enterprise AI
CrowdStrike secures how GenAI applications and agents are accessed through the browser, preventing shadow AI from scraping or exfiltrating sensitive data. Frost noted how the "ability to secure AI browsers and Electron apps (e.g., VS Code GPT integration) at the engine level addresses blind spots in traditional SASE/CASB models."
Security Wherever the Workforce Works
CrowdStrike provides protection for contractors and third parties, and everywhere employees work: "Falcon Secure Access secures both managed and unmanaged devices, and supports mobile and desktop environments."
Unified Architecture
CrowdStrike closes the gaps fragmented security stacks create: "Falcon Secure Access and the Falcon platform deliver on the company's vision of stopping breaches by integrating with its Zero Trust Score, malware scanning, SaaS Security (SSPM), identity security, and SIEM telemetry."
To learn more about CrowdStrike's recognition as Frost & Sullivan's 2026 Global Enabling Technology Leader in Zero Trust Browser Security, visit here .
About CrowdStrike
CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with the world's most advanced cloud-native platform for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk – endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.
Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft, and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting, and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities.
Purpose-built in the cloud with a single lightweight-agent architecture, the Falcon platform delivers rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity, and immediate time-to-value.
CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.
Learn more: https://www.crowdstrike.com/
Follow us: Blog | X | LinkedIn | Instagram
Start a free trial today: https://www.crowdstrike.com/trial
© 2026 CrowdStrike, Inc. All rights reserved. CrowdStrike and CrowdStrike Falcon are marks owned by CrowdStrike, Inc. and are registered in the United States and other countries. CrowdStrike owns other trademarks and service marks and may use the brands of third parties to identify their products and services.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260701869182/en/
Media Contact
Jake Schuster
CrowdStrike Corporate Communications
press@crowdstrike.com