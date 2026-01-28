CrowdStrike Named a Customers' Choice in the 2026 Gartner® Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer' for Endpoint Protection Platforms Report

CrowdStrike has the most 5-star ratings of any Customers' Choice vendor and is the only vendor named a Customers' Choice in every iteration of the Voice of the Customer for EPP report since its launch
CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) today announced it has been named the Customers' Choice in the 2026 Gartner Peer Insights™ ‘Voice of the Customer' for Endpoint Protection Platforms report . 1 CrowdStrike received the most 5-star ratings of any Customers' Choice vendor with a 97% Willingness to Recommend score, based on 800 overall responses as of November 2025. CrowdStrike is the only vendor named a Customers' Choice in every iteration of the Voice of the Customer for Endpoint Protection Platforms report since its launch, earning this recognition six times.
"The strongest validation in cybersecurity comes from customers," said Elia Zaitsev, chief technology officer at CrowdStrike. "To me, this recognition reflects what teams value most in endpoint security: simple deployment, low operational overhead, and protection they can rely on to stop breaches. That day-to-day experience is why organizations continue to trust CrowdStrike."
What Customers Are Saying
Here is a sampling of our reviews :
- Best in Class Detection and Ease of Use : "The tool is the best on the market and does exactly what is expected… easy to deploy and maintain." – System Security Manager, Services (non-Government) Industry
- CrowdStrike Offers Strong Threat Protection with Simple Deployment and Low CPU Usage : "I decided that we needed the best protection in the market and it made sense to select CrowdStrike. Very easy to deploy and also low CPU demand. High protection levels from new threats." – Director, IT Security and Risk Management, Retail Industry
- Seamless Deployment and Strong Detection Capabilities Highlight CrowdStrike Experience : "My overall experience has been excellent. As a previous customer for several years, I have brought CrowdStrike into several organizations. The main need has been to detect novel malicious and anomalous endpoint behavior. After evaluating several vendors, CrowdStrike was the clear winner… As a CISO, I have peace of mind knowing I can verify its monitoring and blocking." – CISO, IT Services Industry
Additional Resources
- To learn more about CrowdStrike's recognition in the 2026 Gartner Peer Insights™ ‘Voice of the Customer' for Endpoint Protection Platforms report, visit our website and read our blog .
- To learn about CrowdStrike's recognition as a Leader for the sixth consecutive time in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Endpoint Protection Platforms, visit our website and read our blog .
- To learn more about CrowdStrike Falcon Endpoint Security, visit our website .
GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark, and MAGIC QUADRANT and PEER INSIGHTS are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.
Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences, and should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
About CrowdStrike
CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with the world's most advanced cloud-native platform for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk – endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.
Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities.
Purpose-built in the cloud with a single lightweight-agent architecture, the Falcon platform delivers rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity and immediate time-to-value.
CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.
Learn more: https://www.crowdstrike.com/
Follow us: Blog | X | LinkedIn | Instagram
Start a free trial today: https://www.crowdstrike.com/trial
© 2026 CrowdStrike, Inc. All rights reserved. CrowdStrike and CrowdStrike Falcon are marks owned by CrowdStrike, Inc. and are registered in the United States and other countries. CrowdStrike owns other trademarks and service marks and may use the brands of third parties to identify their products and services.
|_________________________
|
1 Gartner, Voice of the Customer for Endpoint Protection Platforms, Peer Contributors, January 23, 2026
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260128334127/en/
Media Contact
Jake Schuster
CrowdStrike Corporate Communications
press@crowdstrike.com