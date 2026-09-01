CrowdStrike Extends Falcon Platform Capabilities Across Google Cloud's Enterprise AI Ecosystem

New innovations designed to enhance security for organizations operationalizing enterprise AI on Google Cloud
Fal.Con 2026 - CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) today announced new Falcon® platform capabilities across Google Cloud's enterprise AI ecosystem to help support organizations building, deploying, and operating enterprise AI on Google Cloud.
CrowdStrike is expanding Falcon® Guardian through Google Agent Gateway, bringing AI runtime protection to enterprise AI applications built on Google Cloud. The integration helps organizations identify and stop AI runtime risks, including prompt injection, sensitive data leakage, and malicious AI activity, while providing continuous visibility across AI agents and applications.
CrowdStrike is also extending the Falcon platform to Gemini Enterprise through Falcon MCP , Charlotte AI , and Falcon® Shield , bringing CrowdStrike intelligence into workflows supported by Google Gemini's models, enabling AI-native security operations, and strengthening AI governance through Google Cloud's Agent Registry.
In addition, CrowdStrike is building the Falcon platform on regional Google Cloud infrastructure , helping organizations consolidate on CrowdStrike while aligning with hyperscaler preferences and operational requirements.
"Enterprise AI needs an enterprise cybersecurity platform," said Daniel Bernard, chief business officer at CrowdStrike. "Organizations shouldn't have to choose between accelerating AI adoption and reducing risk. Through our collaboration with Google Cloud, we're extending the Falcon platform across the enterprise AI stack, helping customers run AI securely at scale in the location of their choice."
As organizations move enterprise AI from experimentation into production, security must evolve from protecting cloud infrastructure to securing the AI platforms where intelligent agents are built, deployed, and operated. New Falcon platform capabilities include:
- Protect AI applications at runtime: Falcon Guardian through Agent Gateway extends AI runtime protection across enterprise AI applications built on Google Cloud, helping organizations identify and stop AI runtime risks – including prompt injection, sensitive data leakage, and malicious AI activity – while maintaining continuous visibility across AI agents and applications.
- Embed Falcon intelligence into enterprise AI workflows: Falcon MCP for Gemini Enterprise brings CrowdStrike threat intelligence, detections, and security context directly into Gemini-enabled workflows, helping developers embed security into AI application development.
- Operationalize AI-native security: Charlotte AI for Gemini Enterprise extends AI-native security operations into Gemini Enterprise, helping security teams investigate threats, automate workflows, and accelerate response using natural language.
- Strengthen AI governance: Falcon Shield for Agent Registry helps organizations discover, govern, and secure AI agents in SaaS environments while enforcing consistent security policies across enterprise AI deployments.
"Enterprise AI is rapidly becoming a new operating layer for the enterprise, making security foundational to every AI application and agent," said Brian Goldstein, vice president, Strategic AI and ISV, at Google Cloud. "Integrating CrowdStrike's AI security capabilities with Gemini Enterprise further strengthens our native protections, helping customers scale enterprise AI on Google Cloud with comprehensive, defense-in-depth security."
About CrowdStrike
CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with the world's most advanced cloud-native platform for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk – endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.
Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft, and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting, and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities.
Purpose-built in the cloud with a single lightweight-agent architecture, the Falcon platform delivers rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity, and immediate time-to-value.
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