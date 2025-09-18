CrowdStrike Delivers Unified Data Protection for the AI Era

Falcon Data Protection expands GenAI data protection to local apps and runtime cloud environments; unveils new innovations to replace legacy data loss and posture management tools with real-time, unified protection across endpoint, cloud, SaaS, and GenAI

Fal.Con 2025, Las Vegas CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) today announced new Falcon® Data Protection innovations that deliver real-time, unified security built for how data moves in the AI era. By addressing the rising risks of GenAI data leaks, insider threats, and sensitive data in motion across hybrid environments, CrowdStrike is defining the future of data protection and driving consolidation of legacy, fragmented tools at scale.

"AI has reshaped how data is created and shared, but legacy data loss prevention and posture management tools weren't built to secure data in the modern era," said Elia Zaitsev, chief technology officer at CrowdStrike. "Falcon Data Protection follows sensitive data everywhere it moves, across devices, cloud services, SaaS applications, and GenAI workflows. By delivering the real-time visibility and enforcement customers need, we're making it easier to consolidate cybersecurity at scale and securely innovate with AI."

GenAI Data Protection

GenAI tools are transforming how work gets done, accessing and moving data on endpoints, in the cloud, and across SaaS environments. Legacy protections stop at the browser, require cumbersome network appliances, or are easily thwarted by encryption, leaving gaps in local applications and runtime cloud environments. Falcon Data Protection expands coverage with runtime protection for local applications and cloud environments, preventing inadvertent exposure and blocking data leakage across both managed and unmanaged GenAI tools. Unlike browser-only tools, Falcon provides comprehensive coverage across all GenAI paths, allowing organizations to securely innovate with AI.

Consolidating Legacy DLP and DSPM

Legacy tools weren't built for the modern data environment. Data Loss Prevention (DLP) was designed for static endpoints, Data Security Posture Management (DSPM) for snapshots in the cloud – neither can keep up with the use of GenAI or the constant motion of data across hybrid systems. Falcon Data Protection replaces these fragmented approaches with unified visibility and enforcement across endpoint, cloud, GenAI, and SaaS. New innovations include:

  • Complete GenAI Data Protection: Extend coverage beyond browsers with real-time protection for sensitive data shared through local applications and runtime cloud environments. Prevent inadvertent exposure while blocking data leakage across both managed and unmanaged GenAI tools, wherever they're used.
  • Falcon Exposure Management AI Discovery: Detect LLMs, AI applications, and agents running on managed endpoints to eliminate blind spots from shadow AI tools that may expose confidential data. Combined with existing cloud AI discovery and Falcon Data Protection controls, organizations gain unified visibility and protection across hybrid environments.
  • AI-powered Data Classification: Apply LLMs to accurately identify sensitive data types such as credentials, secrets, and passwords, reducing false positives and enhancing data protection control enforcement.
  • Insider Threat Dashboard and Detections : Correlate identity, HR, and data movement signals in a unified dashboard to detect and respond to malicious, negligent, or compromised insider activity faster.
  • Unified Detections and Cross-Domain Visibility: Boost detection coverage by 10x 1 with new out-of-the-box detections for data loss, GenAI misuse, and insider threats across endpoint, cloud, GenAI, and SaaS environments.

To learn more about CrowdStrike's unified data protection for the AI era, read our blog and visit here .

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with the world's most advanced cloud-native platform for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk – endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.

Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities.

Purpose-built in the cloud with a single lightweight-agent architecture, the Falcon platform delivers rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity and immediate time-to-value.

CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.

© 2025 CrowdStrike, Inc. All rights reserved. CrowdStrike and CrowdStrike Falcon are marks owned by CrowdStrike, Inc. and are registered in the United States and other countries. CrowdStrike owns other trademarks and service marks and may use the brands of third parties to identify their products and services.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes descriptions of products, features, or functionality which may not currently be generally available. Any such references are provided for informational purposes only. The development, release, and timing of all features or functionality remain at our sole discretion and may change without notice. These statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Customers should make purchasing decisions based only on services and features that are currently generally available. For more information on our existing offerings please talk to your CrowdStrike representative.

1 Compared to current Falcon Data Protection detection offering.

The Conversation (0)
CrowdStrike Holdings provides cybersecurity products and services aimed at protecting organizations from cyberthreats. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, identity protection, and log management. CrowdStrike went public in 2019 and serves customers worldwide.

