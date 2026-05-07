CrowdStrike Announces Speaker Lineup for Day Zero Threat Research Summit

CrowdStrike's inaugural summit on emerging adversary tradecraft features original research from Amazon, Cisco, Google, Microsoft, Recorded Future, and more
CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) today announced the keynote and featured speaker lineup for its inaugural Day Zero Threat Research Summit . The summit will take place August 30 - September 1, 2026 at the Virgin Hotel in Las Vegas as part of Fal.Con 2026 , the premier cybersecurity event of the year.
Leading researchers from across the industry will deliver sessions spanning agentic AI weaponization, evolving China-nexus tradecraft and DPRK playbooks, the acceleration of vulnerability exploitation, and more. Day Zero will also feature a special session with John Hultquist, Chief Analyst, Google Threat Intelligence Group, and Sherrod DeGrippo, Director, Threat Intelligence Strategy, Microsoft.
"The lineup of research and presenters at Day Zero speaks for itself. We're bringing together the foremost authorities on adversary activity to deliver the research defenders need to match adversary speed and scale," said Adam Meyers, head of counter adversary operations, CrowdStrike. "When novel tradecraft and vulnerabilities get shared early, defenders detect sooner, respond faster, and put pressure back on the adversary."
Day Zero 2026 Keynote Speakers include:
[Mine the Gap] — Martin Wendiggensen, AI Research Scientist, Dreadnode: Examines the structural gap between AI implementation in offense and defense, and why reframing that gap as a measurable research problem changes how defenders can optimize against adversaries.
[Break the Silence: Tracking Silent Lynx Through Exposed Infrastructure] — Chi-en ( Ashley) Shen, Security Research Engineering Technical Leader, Cisco Talos and Julian-Ferdinand Vögele, Principal Threat Researcher, Recorded Future : Offers a deep technical analysis of Silent Lynx, a persistent threat actor targeting government ministries and diplomatic missions across Central Asia, including newly uncovered infrastructure, tools, and tradecraft.
Additional speakers include threat research leaders from: Amazon, Augur Security, Chainalysis, CrowdStrike, Macnica, MalwareTech, Mimecast, Proofpoint, and Rook9, delivering sessions on AI-enabled tradecraft, multinational takedowns, underground criminal syndicates, cyberespionage, cross-domain intrusion techniques, and vulnerability research. Day Zero will advance the technical foundation of modern cybersecurity by bringing together the greatest minds in the global threat research community to examine how modern adversaries operate.
Day Zero 2026 is invite-only, apply to attend today .
About CrowdStrike
CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with the world's most advanced cloud-native platform for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk – endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.
Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft, and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting, and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities.
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