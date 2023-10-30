Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Crypto Market Update: Q3 2023 in Review

When is the Starlink IPO and Can You Invest? (Updated 2023)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2023)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Cybersecurity for SMBs an Untapped Market with Billion-dollar Potential, Integrated Cyber CEO Says

Top 10 Graphite-producing Countries (Updated 2023)

Is Now a Good Time to Invest in AI?

Investors’ Guide to AI-based Cybersecurity

Why is Cybersecurity Important? (Updated 2023)

Trending Press Releases

Volt Carbon Technologies and E-Power Resources Enter in Preliminary Graphite Mineral Processing Agreement

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Unaudited Interim Results

Canada Silver Cobalt Samples 12 of the Numerous New Pegmatites at the Ongoing St-Denis Lithium Exploration Program

ALX Resources Corp. Resumes Lithium Exploration at Hydra Lithium Project in James Bay Region, Quebec

Hertz Lithium Inc. Announces Acquisition of Canuck Lithium Corp.

Northwest Territories is a Prospective Region for Lithium Explorers, Says North Arrow Minerals CEO

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Integrated Cyber Solutions

ICS:CC

FPX Nickel

FPX:CA

Pure Life Healthcare Management

ARway.ai

ARWY:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 AI Outlook Report

2023 Copper Outlook Report

2023 Nickel Investor Report

2023 Lithium Investor Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
BRICS Currency
Tesla

Cronos Unveils its New THCV Products: Spinach FEELZ Full Tilt

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) (TSX: CRON) ("Cronos"), an innovative global cannabinoid company, announced the launch of two new THCV-infused products; Spinach FEELZ™ Full Tilt THCV vape and gummy. Cronos also plans to launch a THCV-infused pre-roll under the Spinach FEELZ™ brand, which will add an additional offering under its robust and growing pre-roll portfolio.

The Full Tilt THCV lineup is designed to give adult consumers an exciting new cannabis experience. The Spinach FEELZ™ Full Tilt product range includes:

  • Spinach FEELZ Full Tilt Blue Razz Durban 7:1 THC|THCV vape
    • 700mg of THC and 100mg of THCV per 1g cartridge
  • Spinach FEELZ Full Tilt Blue Raspberry Lemonade 1:2 THC|THCV gummies
    • 5 pieces/pack with 10mg of THC and 20mg THCV per pack

The THCV vape is now available in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario and the THCV edibles are available now in Ontario and British Columbia and will be available in Alberta by November 30. THCV infused pre-rolls are planned for launch in 2024.

"We're incredibly excited about the possibilities of THCV and these new products under the Spinach FEELZ™ Full Tilt lineup do not disappoint," said Mike Gorenstein, Chairman, President, and CEO, Cronos. " Full Tilt features the perfect products to boost your high, when you're looking to get more of what you want out of your favorite THC experiences. Our expertly-crafted formulation offers its own unique and differentiated experience, perfect for when you're in the mood to turn the world on its head and see where you end up."

Through Spinach FEELZ™, Cronos is committed to bringing a full line of products featuring rare cannabinoids to consumers in a wide range of product formats. Each product is designed to deliver unique and enhanced experiences made possible through proprietary blends of rare cannabinoids alongside more well-known cannabinoids, like THC and CBD. Each product is formulated to help adult consumers, "Feelz. The Way You Want."

For more information and availability, please visit spinachcannabis.com/feelz/full-tilt-feelz/

About Cronos Group Inc.
Cronos is an innovative global cannabinoid company committed to building disruptive intellectual property by advancing cannabis research, technology and product development. With a passion to responsibly elevate the consumer experience, Cronos is building an iconic brand portfolio. Cronos' diverse international brand portfolio includes Spinach®, PEACE NATURALS® and Lord Jones®. For more information about Cronos and its brands, please visit: thecronosgroup.com.

Forward-looking Statements
This press release may contain information that may constitute "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws and court decisions (collectively, "Forward-looking Statements"). All information contained herein that is not clearly historical in nature may constitute Forward-looking Statements. In some cases, Forward-looking Statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "potential", "estimate", "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar expressions intended to identify Forward-looking Statements. Some of the Forward-looking Statements contained in this press release include statements about anticipated product availability; anticipated product launches; the Spinach FEELZ™® product line; the advancement of cannabis research, technology and product development; and the Cronos brand portfolio. Forward-looking Statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive risks. Financial results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by those Forward-looking Statements are not guarantees of future performance. A discussion of some of the material risks applicable to the Company can be found in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2023, each of which has been filed on SEDAR and EDGAR and can be accessed at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov/edgar, respectively. Any Forward-looking Statement included in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, Cronos disclaims any obligation to update or revise any Forward-looking Statement. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on any Forward-looking Statement.

For further information, please contact:

Media Relations Contact:
Emily Whalen
Communications
Tel: (416) 504-0004
media.relations@thecronosgroup.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Shayne Laidlaw
Investor Relations
Tel: (416) 504-0004
investor.relations@thecronosgroup.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/29bbc966-0a99-4a83-a2ce-91f1b4d0c699

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/59936ec2-9ff2-4025-9363-d202f461f57a


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Cronos GroupCRON:CACRONCannabis Investing
CRON:CA,CRON
The Conversation (0)
Cannabis Investing

Ongoing Growth in North America’s Cannabis Space

An article curated by Bazinga highlighted the cannabis market trends from last week. Even though last week was short, the cannabis sector was a busy. The article went on to highlight a number of the cannabis companies looking preparing for their IPOs, among other cannabis related news.

The article went on to highlight the Flowr Corporation as one of numerous companies looking to go public by the end of the year. Flowr’s management team is responsible for the creation and success of MedReleaf, an R&D focused company in the medical cannabis space. In preparation for its RTO in Canada, the company has raised $36 million in financing.

Keep reading...Show less
cannabis leaf and gavel

Cannabis Weekly Round-Up: SAFER Banking Act Faces Uncertainty, Curaleaf Announces More Layoffs

The newly elected speaker for the US House of Representatives has a track record of voting against cannabis reform, throwing the future of the SAFER Banking Act into uncertainty once again.

Meanwhile, a US multi-state operator has confirmed its third round of layoffs since March of this year.

Keep reading to learn more about these developing stories and more recent cannabis industry events.

Keep reading...Show less

Trulieve Opening Medical Cannabis Dispensary in Marianna, Florida

Company celebrates grand opening, improves patient access in Florida's north panhandle

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States today announced the opening of a new medical dispensary located at 4256 Lafayette Street in Marianna, Florida .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
cannabis leaves

Cannabis Market Update: Q3 2023 in Review

After a rough first half of 2023, the cannabis industry didn't feel much relief in Q3. Despite calls for tax relief in Canada and reform in the US, governments on both sides of the border have been slow to respond.

However, there have been some indications that changes may be on the horizon. Here's what industry insiders had to say about trends in the space during the quarter and how they may impact investors moving forward.

Keep reading...Show less
Melodiol Global Health Limited

Capital Raising & Corporate Update

Melodiol Global Health Limited (ASX:ME1) (‘Melodiol’ or ‘the Company’) is pleased to advise it has received firm commitments to raise approximately $1m (before costs) through the issue of approximately 200,000,000 new fully paid ordinary shares (‘Shares’) at an issue price of $0.005 per Share (the ‘Placement’). The Company has also agreed with creditors to convert $724,206 of amounts outstanding to equity, via the issuance of 157,339,296 Shares at an issue price of $0.005 per Share, with the Shares having a dollar value of $786,696, on the same terms as the Placement (‘Debt Conversions').

Keep reading...Show less

Cronos Group Inc. to Hold 2023 Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call on November 8, 2023

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) (TSX: CRON) ("Cronos" or the "Company") will hold its 2023 third quarter earnings conference call on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. ET. Cronos' senior management team will discuss the Company's financial results and will be available for questions from the investment community after prepared remarks.

To attend the conference call or webcast, participants should register online at https://ir.thecronosgroup.com/events-presentations . To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. The webcast of the call will be archived for replay on the Company's website.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
cannabis plant

Cannabis Stocks: 10 Biggest Companies in 2023

The cannabis industry is facing similar worrying trends and patterns in 2023 as it did throughout 2022.

In the US market, investors are eagerly awaiting the potential enactment of policies that would aid the financial reality of the market. The level of optimism surrounding this event varies from moderately cautious to doom and gloom on any given day. Meanwhile, in Canada, investors are expected to continue seeing strategic closures and shifts as operators pursue cost-cutting measures.

With the first half of the year behind us, here the Investing News Network recounts the performance of some of the largest cannabis stocks out there. This list was put together based on the top-weighted pure cannabis stocks included in the AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (ARCA:MSOS) and the Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (TSX:HMMJ) as of October 17, 2023. Share information for companies is accurate as of October 19.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Nextech3D.ai to Present at the AI and Big Data Virtual Investor Conference November 2nd

Argentina Lithium Engages Market One Media Group for Marketing Contract

Baselode Releases More Uranium Assay Results from ACKIO

Quarterly Activities Report for the Period Ended 30 September 2023

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

Argentina Lithium Engages Market One Media Group for Marketing Contract

Energy Investing

Baselode Releases More Uranium Assay Results from ACKIO

Lithium Investing

Quarterly Activities Report for the Period Ended 30 September 2023

Resource Investing

Quarterly Cash Flow Report September 2023

Resource Investing

Quarterly Activities Report September 2023

Cobalt Investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Uranium Investing

Quarterly Report for the Period Ending 30 September 2023

×