Cronos launches leading medical brand PEACE NATURALS® in Germany

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) (TSX: CRON) ("Cronos" or the "Company") announced today that it shipped its first order of bulk cannabis, which will be sold under the PEACE NATURALS® brand in Germany. In July, Cronos signed a distribution agreement with Cansativa Group ("Cansativa"), one of the leading distributors of medical cannabis in Germany. Cansativa is a market leader in the medical cannabis market and is a driving force in the German cannabis industry. Cansativa has a network of approximately 2,000 pharmacies domestically; they currently supply around 300,000 patients in Germany's medical market.

"Re-entering the German market, which has about 83 million people, is a significant milestone for Cronos and we look forward to expanding our reach and brand awareness in Germany with the help of Cansativa," said Mike Gorenstein, Chairman, President, and CEO, Cronos. "We intend to establish our PEACE NATURALS ® brand as a top medical brand, similar to the brand's reputation in Israel. We will continue to push forward on new market growth opportunities and expand our portfolio of borderless products."

The recently announced regulatory changes in Germany, to reschedule cannabis and no longer label cannabis as a narcotic, are expected to unlock significant growth in the market. Cansativa's wide distribution network of pharmacies provides Cronos access to patients in Germany, including those with insurance coverage for medical cannabis. Additionally, in August 2023, a bill was introduced in the German parliament to legalize adult-use cannabis. Re-establishing Cronos and its PEACE NATURALS ® brand in the German market will position the Company to capitalize on this growing market, fueled by potential future legislative changes.

About Cronos Group Inc.
Cronos is an innovative global cannabinoid company committed to building disruptive intellectual property by advancing cannabis research, technology and product development. With a passion to responsibly elevate the consumer experience, Cronos is building an iconic brand portfolio. Cronos' diverse international brand portfolio includes Spinach ® , PEACE NATURALS ® and Lord Jones ® . For more information about Cronos and its brands, please visit: thecronosgroup.com.

Forward-looking Statements
This press release may contain information that may constitute "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws and court decisions (collectively, "Forward-looking Statements"). All information contained herein that is not clearly historical in nature may constitute Forward-looking Statements. In some cases, Forward-looking Statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "potential", "estimate", "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar expressions intended to identify Forward-looking Statements. Some of the Forward-looking Statements contained in this press release include statements about the Company's plans to re-enter the German market and grow its PEACE NATURALS ® brand in that market, its expectations about the legal and regulatory changes in the German market with respect to cannabis and the effect such changes could have on the growth of the market and the Company's sales, the positioning of the PEACE NATURALS ® brand relative to competing brands, and its plans with respect to new market growth opportunities and its product portfolio. Forward-looking Statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive risks, financial results, results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by those Forward-looking Statements and the Forward-looking Statements are not guarantees of future performance. A discussion of some of the material risks applicable to the Company can be found in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2023, each of which has been filed on SEDAR and EDGAR and can be accessed at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov/edgar, respectively. Any Forward-looking Statement included in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, Cronos disclaims any obligation to update or revise any Forward-looking Statement. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on any Forward-looking Statement.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations Contact:
Shayne Laidlaw
Investor Relations
Tel: (416) 504-0004
investor.relations@thecronosgroup.com

Media Relations Contact:
Emily Whalen
Communications
Tel: (416) 504-0004
media.relations@thecronosgroup.com


Cannabis Investing

Ongoing Growth in North America’s Cannabis Space

An article curated by Bazinga highlighted the cannabis market trends from last week. Even though last week was short, the cannabis sector was a busy. The article went on to highlight a number of the cannabis companies looking preparing for their IPOs, among other cannabis related news.

The article went on to highlight the Flowr Corporation as one of numerous companies looking to go public by the end of the year. Flowr’s management team is responsible for the creation and success of MedReleaf, an R&D focused company in the medical cannabis space. In preparation for its RTO in Canada, the company has raised $36 million in financing.

Trulieve Opening Medical Cannabis Dispensary in Pace, Florida

Company celebrates grand opening and expands medical cannabis access to patients in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States today announced the opening of a new medical dispensary located at 5037 Hwy 90, Pace, Fla. The new location will be open 9 a.m. 8:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. 8 p.m. on Sundays .

Trulieve Employee Training Program Earns Multiple Gold Awards for Excellence

Leading cannabis multi-state operator recognized for innovative, best in class human capital management ("HCM") strategy via implementation of its TruU-GROW Employee Training Program

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States today announced its TruU-GROW cultivation training program has received six Gold awards for excellence in the 2023 Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence Awards™. The awards recognize best practices for initiatives in Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Talent Acquisition, Human Resources, Sales Performance, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, and the Future of Work. Prior gold medal award winners include leading multinational companies such as Merck & Co., Kraft Heinz, IBM, Chevron, and Deloitte.

Trulieve Announces September 2023 Event Participation

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., today announced planned event participation in September.

Trulieve logo (PRNewsfoto/Trulieve Cannabis Corp.)

  • ATB Capital Markets 2023 Life Sciences Institutional Investor Conference, September 20, 2023 : Founder and CEO Kim Rivers will participate in a fireside chat and investor meetings.

  • Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, September 27 - 28, 2023 : Founder and CEO Kim Rivers will give a keynote speech on September 27 , Director of Digital Marketing Iram Cesani will participate in a panel discussion on September 27 , and Board Member Susan Thronson will participate in a panel discussion on September 28 .

Information about our events, links to events where available, and slide presentations can be found at: https://investors.trulieve.com/events

About Trulieve
Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., with leading market positions in Arizona , Florida , and Pennsylvania . Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com.

Facebook: @Trulieve
Instagram: @Trulieve_
Twitter: @Trulieve

Investor Contact
Christine Hersey , Vice President of Investor Relations
+1 (424) 202-0210
Christine.Hersey@Trulieve.com

Media Contact
Phil Buck , Corporate Communications Manager
+1 (406) 370-6226
Philip.Buck@Trulieve.com

Australia Cannabis Investing: What You Need to Know

Australia Cannabis Investing: What You Need to Know

Since the legalisation of medical cannabis in 2016, Australia has been steadily developing its marijuana industry — and it’s been attracting attention from international players and investors.

With a quickly growing population of over 27 million people and a robust agricultural industry, the country could be positioned to mould itself into a major force in the international cannabis space.

Here, the Investing News Network takes a look at how the cannabis industry in Australia has been shaping up since legalisation, and what these developments could mean for investors. Read on to see what you need to know about investing in cannabis down under.

Melodiol Global Health Limited

Debt Restructure Update

Melodiol Global Health Limited (ASX:ME1, FRA:1X8) (‘Melodiol’ or ‘the Company’) is pleased to provide the following updates on its agreements with La Plata Capital, LLC (‘La Plata’) which considerably strengthens the Company’s balance sheet ahead of its next phase of growth.

Keep reading...Show less
Melodiol Global Health Limited

Results For Announcement To The Market For The Half-Year Ended 30 June 2023

Melodiol Global Health Limited (ASX:ME1, FRA:1X8) (‘Melodiol’ or ‘the Company’) is pleased to present its Half Year Report.


×