Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

11 Canadian Crypto ETFs (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

$12M Proposed Cash Asset Sale to Strengthen Balance Sheet, with $2.2M of Earn Outs

Option to Acquire Niobium/REE Project in British Columbia, Canada

Silver Crown Royalties Commences Trading On Cboe Canada

Eric Sprott Announces Changes to His Holdings in Freegold Ventures Limited

New High-Grade Gold Discovery at Golden Ridge, NE Tasmania. ​Grades up to 99.4g/t Au Recorded

Wiluna Uranium Project Update

Ora Gold Limited

OAU:AU

Alvopetro Energy

ALV:CC

Silver Crown Royalties

SCRI:CC

Atlantic Lithium

A11:AU
2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Gold Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 Life Science Outlook Report

Cronos Group Inc. to Hold 2024 Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call on August 8, 2024

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) (TSX: CRON) ("Cronos" or the "Company") will hold its 2024 second quarter earnings conference call on Thursday, August 8, 2024 at 8:30 a.m. ET. Cronos' senior management team will discuss the Company's financial results and will be available for questions from the investment community after prepared remarks.

To attend the conference call or webcast, participants should register online at https://ir.thecronosgroup.com/events-presentations . To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. The webcast of the call will be archived for replay on the Company's website.

About Cronos
Cronos is an innovative global cannabinoid company committed to building disruptive intellectual property by advancing cannabis research, technology and product development. With a passion to responsibly elevate the consumer experience, Cronos is building an iconic brand portfolio. Cronos' diverse international brand portfolio includes Spinach ® , PEACE NATURALS ® and Lord Jones ® . For more information about Cronos and its brands, please visit: thecronosgroup.com .

Forward-looking Statements
This press release may contain information that may constitute "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws and court decisions (collectively, "Forward-looking Statements"). All information contained herein that is not clearly historical in nature may constitute Forward-looking Statements. In some cases, Forward-looking Statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "potential", "estimate", "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar expressions intended to identify Forward-looking Statements. Some of the Forward-looking Statements contained in this press release include statements about Cronos' intention to build an international iconic brand portfolio and develop disruptive intellectual property. Forward-looking Statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive risks, financial results, results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by those Forward-looking Statements and the Forward-looking Statements are not guarantees of future performance. A discussion of some of the material risks applicable to the Company can be found in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, each of which have been filed on SEDAR+ and EDGAR and can be accessed at www.sedarplus.ca and www.sec.gov/edgar, respectively. Any Forward-looking Statement included in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, Cronos disclaims any obligation to update or revise any Forward-looking Statement. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on any Forward-looking Statement.

Cronos Contact
Shayne Laidlaw
Investor Relations
Tel: (416) 504-0004
investor.relations@thecronosgroup.com


News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Cronos GroupCRON:CACRONCannabis Investing
Cannabis Investing

Ongoing Growth in North America’s Cannabis Space

An article curated by Bazinga highlighted the cannabis market trends from last week. Even though last week was short, the cannabis sector was a busy. The article went on to highlight a number of the cannabis companies looking preparing for their IPOs, among other cannabis related news.

The article went on to highlight the Flowr Corporation as one of numerous companies looking to go public by the end of the year. Flowr’s management team is responsible for the creation and success of MedReleaf, an R&D focused company in the medical cannabis space. In preparation for its RTO in Canada, the company has raised $36 million in financing.

Cronos Group Inc. Announces Results of Reconvened 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) (TSX: CRON) ("Cronos" or the "Company") announces that at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") reconvened July 19, 2024, approximately 98.6% of shareholders voting in person or by proxy approved the appointment of Davidson & Company LLP as the Company's independent auditor for fiscal year 2024 and authorized the Board of Directors of the Company to fix the independent auditor's remuneration.

For complete results on all matters voted on at the Meeting, please see the Report of Voting Results filed on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.com and the Company's Form 8-K filed on EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

U.S. Cannabis Market Soars Amid Legal Reforms, But Safety Concerns Persist

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Trulieve Announces Opening of Affiliated Medical Marijuana Dispensary in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania

New dispensary expands patient access to medical marijuana with ribbon cutting and pop-up event

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing marijuana company in the U.S., today announced the opening of a new Trulieve-affiliated medical marijuana dispensary in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Trulieve to Open Medical Cannabis Dispensary in Gulf Breeze, Florida

New Santa Rosa County location will host grand opening celebration Friday, July 12th

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., today announced the opening of a new medical cannabis dispensary in Gulf Breeze, Florida .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. to Hold Second Quarter 2024 Results Conference Call on August 6, 2024

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., will hold a conference call on Tuesday, August 6, 2024 at 8:30 AM Eastern Time following the release of its second quarter 2024 financial results.

Chairman, Founder, and Chief Executive Officer Kim Rivers and Chief Financial Officer Wes Getman will participate on the call to review Trulieve's financial and operating results.

Interested parties can join the conference call by dialing in as directed below. Please dial in 15 minutes prior to the call and ask to join the Trulieve Cannabis Corp. call.

North American toll free: 1-844-824-3830

Passcode:

1732811

International: 1-412-542-4136

Passcode:

1732811

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available at:
Trulieve Second Quarter 2024 Results Call

An archived replay of the webcast will be available at:
https://investors.trulieve.com/events

About Trulieve
Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., with leading market positions in Arizona, Florida, and Pennsylvania. Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com .

Facebook: @Trulieve
Instagram: @Trulieve _
X: @Trulieve

Investor Contact
Christine Hersey , Vice President of Investor Relations
+1 (424) 202-0210
Christine.Hersey@Trulieve.com

Media Contact
Phil Buck , APR, Corporate Communications Manager
+1 (406) 370-6226
Philip.Buck@Trulieve.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trulieve-cannabis-corp-to-hold-second-quarter-2024-results-conference-call-on-august-6-2024-302191314.html

SOURCE Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2024/09/c4702.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Hygrovest Limited

HGV Appendix 4D - Half Year Report

Hygrovest Limited (ASX:HGV) ("HGV")is an Australian-listed specialist investment company which concentrates on producing capital growth for shareholders over the medium to long term from investments in listed and unlisted equities and other financial assets.

HGV encloses the Appendix 4D and financial statements in respect of the half year ended 31 December 2021 lodged in accordance with ASX LR4.2B.

Keep reading...Show less

Silver Crown Royalties Commences Trading On Cboe Canada

RUA GOLD Closes C$8 Million Brokered Offering and Announces Commencement of Trading on the TSX Venture Exchange

Element79 Gold Corp Provides Update on Chachas Community Charter and Revenue Generation, M&A Activities

PROSPECT RIDGE ANNOUNCES FINAL CLOSING OF ITS OVERSUBSCRIBED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

Potash Investing

Stage 1 of BHP's Jansen Potash Project Hits Halfway Mark

Precious Metals Investing

RUA GOLD Closes C$8 Million Brokered Offering and Announces Commencement of Trading on the TSX Venture Exchange

Precious Metals Investing

Element79 Gold Corp Provides Update on Chachas Community Charter and Revenue Generation, M&A Activities

Precious Metals Investing

PROSPECT RIDGE ANNOUNCES FINAL CLOSING OF ITS OVERSUBSCRIBED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

Precious Metals Investing

Silver Crown Royalties Goes Public on Cboe Canada

Base Metals Investing

Heritage Mining Zone 3 Successful SGH Soil Survey

Base Metals Investing

The Falco Horne 5 Project in Front of the BAPE

×