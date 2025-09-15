Critical One Energy Appoints New Chief Financial Officer

Critical One Energy Inc. (formerly Madison Metals Inc.) (" Critical One " or the " Company ") (CSE: CRTL) (OTCQB: MMTLF) (FSE: 4EF0), a leading Canadian exploration company focused on critical metals and minerals, is pleased to announce the appointment of Robert Suttie as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective September 15, 2025.

Mr. Suttie brings more than 25 years of experience to Critical One, ten of which were in public accounting prior to his 19-year tenure with the financial reporting group Marrelli Support Services Inc. ("Marelli"), where he currently serves as President. He specializes in management advisory services, accounting and the financial disclosure needs of Marrelli's publicly traded client base. Mr. Suttie also serves as CFO to several junior mining companies listed on the TSX, TSX-V and CSE exchanges.

"We are pleased to welcome Rob to the Critical One management team in what will be a seamless transition," said Duane Parnham, Founder, Executive Chairman and CEO of Critical One. "Rob's experience will be invaluable as we advance our core Howells Lake Antimony-Gold Project in the Thunder Bay Mining Division of Ontario, Canada and support the development of uranium assets in Namibia as part of our strategic investment there."

Parnham added, "On behalf of the board, I would like to thank and extend our gratitude to the Company's outgoing CFO, Eric Myung, for his efforts on our behalf and wish him well in his future endeavours."

About Critical One Energy Inc.

Critical One Energy Inc. (formerly Madison Metals Inc.) is a forward-focused critical minerals and upstream energy company, powering the future of clean energy and advanced technologies. The addition of the Howells Lake Antimony-Gold Project broadens the Company's exposure to antimony, one of the most in-demand critical minerals. Backed by seasoned management expertise and prime resource assets, Critical One is strategically positioned to meet the rising global demand for critical minerals and metals. Its mine exploration portfolio is led by antimony-gold exploration potential in Canada and uranium investment interests in Namibia, Africa. By leveraging its technical, managerial, and financial expertise, the Company upgrades and creates high-value projects, thereby driving growth and delivering value to its shareholders.

Additional information about Critical One Energy Inc. can be found at criticaloneenergy.com and on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca .

For further information, please contact:

Duane Parnham
Executive Chairman & CEO
Critical One Energy Inc.
+1 (416) 489-0092
ir@criticaloneenergy.com

Media inquiries:

Adam Bello
Manager, Media & Analyst Relations
Primoris Group Inc.
+1 (416) 489-0092
media@primorisgroup.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor CIRO accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "will", "expect", "likely", "should", "would", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "potential", "proposed", "estimate", "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar words, expressions, and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy. Forward-looking information contained in this press release includes, but is not limited to, statements relating to the Company's business strategy and objectives.

Where the Company expresses or implies an expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation or belief is based on assumptions made in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. Such assumptions include, without limitation, that: the Company will have the resources required in order to conduct its business as currently operated.

However, forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed, projected, or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks include, but are not limited to, risks relating to the mining industry in general, and other risks as described in the Company's continuous disclosure record on SEDAR+.

Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements and the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained herein are made as at the date hereof and are based on the beliefs, estimates, expectations, and opinions of management on such date. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any such forward-looking statements or any forward-looking statements contained in any other documents whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required under applicable securities law. Readers are cautioned to consider these and other factors, uncertainties, and potential events carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Critical One EnergyCRTL:CCCSE:CRTLOTCQB:MMTLFEnergy Investing
CRTL:CC
The Conversation (0)
Stallion Uranium Announces Grant of Options

Stallion Uranium Announces Grant of Options

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Stallion Uranium Corp. (the " Company " or " Stallion " ) ( TSX-V: STUD ; OTCQB: STLNF ; FSE: FE0 ) is pleased to announce that under the Company's stock option plan dated October 8, 2024 (the " Plan "), the Company has granted a total of 3,100,000 stock options (" Options ") to certain directors, officers and consultants of the Company.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Purepoint Uranium Closes Final Tranche of $6 Million Private Placement

Purepoint Uranium Closes Final Tranche of $6 Million Private Placement

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU,OTC:PTUUF) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint" or the "Company") announces the closing of the final tranche of its previously announced private placement (the "Private Placement") comprising of a combination of:

  • 5,768,824 Saskatchewan charity flow through units (the "SK Flow Through Units") at a price of $0.65 per unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $3,749,735.60; and
  • 3,041,295 National charity flow through units (the "NT Flow Through Units", together with the SK Flow Through Units, the "Flow Through Units") at a price of $0.59 per unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,794,364.05.

"This final tranche not only completes our raise but strengthens our alignment with IsoEnergy and reinforces our shared commitment to long-term uranium discovery in the Basin," said Chris Frostad, President & CEO of Purepoint. "With exploration now underway across several properties, this financing ensures we can move into the fall and winter seasons with both momentum and flexibility."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Alvopetro Announces August 2025 Sales Volumes

Alvopetro Announces August 2025 Sales Volumes

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (TSXV: ALV,OTC:ALVOF) (OTCQX: ALVOF) announces August sales volumes of 2,375 boepd, based on field estimates. In Brazil August sales volumes averaged 2,257 boepd, including natural gas sales of 12.7 MMcfpd, associated natural gas liquids sales from condensate of 132 bopd and oil sales of 9 bopd. The large relative contribution of production from our 100% Murucututu field in August relates to the start of production from our 183-D4 well which commenced production later in August. From August 20 through September 3 the 183-D4 well produced at an average rate of 162 e 3 m 3 d (5.7 MMcfpd, 954 boepd) and we recovered 5,482 barrels of completions fluid and 1,033 barrels of natural gas liquids from condensate. Over the past 24 hours the well is producing through a constant 3664"choke at an average rate of 179 e 3 m 3 d (6.3 MMcfpd, 1,052 boepd) with a 1,015 psi flowing wellhead pressure and recovered 151 barrels of condensate (total well production 1,203 boepd) and 117 barrels of completions fluid. There are 10,322 barrels of 15,806 barrels of completions fluid left to recover. Given these extremely strong production results we are currently producing the Murucututu field from this single well as we are limited by our current facility capacity at Murucututu. As we continue to monitor these initial flow results, we will be evaluating options to improve production capacity of the system to allow for more production from the Murucututu field.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
High-Grade Uranium from drilling at Oasis

High-Grade Uranium from drilling at Oasis

Greenvale Energy (GRV:AU) has announced High-Grade Uranium from drilling at Oasis

Download the PDF here.

Stallion Uranium Completes Second and Final Tranche of Oversubscribed $15,000,000 Non-Brokered Private Placement

Stallion Uranium Completes Second and Final Tranche of Oversubscribed $15,000,000 Non-Brokered Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Stallion Uranium Corp. (the " Company " or " Stallion " ) ( TSX-V: STUD ; OTCQB: STLNF ; FSE: FE0 ) is pleased to announce that it has closed a second and final tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement of units and flow-through units (the " Offering "). This closing consisted of 22,305,600 units of the Company (each a " NFT Unit ") at a price of $0.20 per NFT Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $4,461,120 and 30,139,600 flow-through units (each a " FT Unit ") at a price of $0.20 per FT Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $6,027,920.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Commencement of Henbury Field Program

Commencement of Henbury Field Program

Greenvale Energy (GRV:AU) has announced Commencement of Henbury Field Program

Download the PDF here.

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Prince Silver: Advancing the Large-scale Prince Silver Project in Nevada

Cotec Holdings Corp. Notes Hypromag USA Project Update

Element79 Gold Corp. Announces Changes to Board of Directors with Eye to Drive Corporate Growth

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Receives Draft Mining Permit for Its Magnesium/Silica Project

Related News

gold investing

Gold Mining Consolidation Deepens with Newmont, Alamos and First Nordic Deals

Gold Investing

Prince Silver: Advancing the Large-scale Prince Silver Project in Nevada

gold investing

Zijin Gold Eyes US$40 Billion Valuation in Hong Kong IPO Amid Record Gold Rally

Gold Investing

What Was the Highest Price for Gold?

Cleantech Investing

Cotec Holdings Corp. Notes Hypromag USA Project Update

Precious Metals Investing

Element79 Gold Corp. Announces Changes to Board of Directors with Eye to Drive Corporate Growth

Critical Metals Investing

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Receives Draft Mining Permit for Its Magnesium/Silica Project

×