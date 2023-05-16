Power Expands Argentinian Lithium Asset Portfolio Via Ultra Lithium Acquisition

Lithium Investing News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.
Critical Elements Lithium: Rose Drilling Results and Corporate Update

Critical Elements Lithium: Rose Drilling Results and Corporate Update

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation (TSX-V:CRE)(OTCQX:CRECF)(FSE:F12) ("Critical Elements" or the "Corporation") is pleased to report results from the recent infill drill program completed on the Rose Lithium-Tantalum Project ("Rose Project", "Rose" or "Project"). The Corporation completed a 2,382-meter drill program, encompassing thirteen drillholes. The program was designed to collect more geotechnical information for the optimization of mining engineering and at the same time to better tighten the drilling resolution in the eastern part of the deposit. The best intercepts are presented in Table 1 and Figure 1

Selected drill intersection highlights include:

  • LR-22-188A: 1.33% Li2O and 66.41ppm Ta2O5 over 13.20 m
  • LR-22-189: 1.79% Li2O and 220.39 ppm Ta2O5 over 4.10 m and 1.66% Li2O and 85.91 ppm Ta2O5 over 5.20 m
  • LR-22-190: 1.78% Li2O and 205.62 ppm Ta2O5 over 7.60 m and 1.52% Li2O and 119.22 ppm Ta2O5 over 6.90 m
  • LR-22-192: 1.41% Li2O and 216.49 ppm Ta2O5 over 8.70 m
  • LR-22-193: 1.05% Li2O and 197.10 ppm Ta2O5 over 14.20 m
  • LR-22-194: 1.06% Li2O and 137.81 ppm Ta2O5 over 9.30 m
  • LR-22-195: 1.05% Li2O and 226.53 ppm Ta2O5 over 5.00 m
  • LR-22-196: 1.12% Li2O and 60.04 ppm Ta2O5 over 12.90 m
  • LR-22-197: 1.10% Li2O and 63.64 ppm Ta2O5 over 21.70 m

Table 1: Rose Project - Summary of lithium results from the recent drilling program

Hole #

UTM NAD 83 ZN18

Length

Azimuth

Dip

Number

From

To

Interval *

Li2O

Ta2O5

Easting

Northing

(m)

(°)

(°)

of samples

(m)

(m)

(m)

(%)

(ppm)

LR-22-188

420671

5763650

81.00

195

-80

10

25.10

28.00

2.90

0.72

243.46

36.80

39.40

2.60

1.22

252.89

LR-22-188A

420671

5763650

180.00

195

-70

34

33.70

36.70

3.00

0.94

261.15

133.40

146.60

13.20

1.33

66.41

LR-22-189

420770

5763687

180.00

195

-70

37

22.60

26.70

4.10

1.79

220.39

155.10

166.50

11.40

0.90

74.83

including

160.20

165.40

5.20

1.66

85.91

LR-22-190

420782

5763522

210.00

200

-70

32

51.80

59.40

7.60

1.78

205.62

126.70

133.60

6.90

1.52

119.22

including

129.40

133.60

4.20

1.85

147.75

LR-22-191

420828

5763610

192.00

200

-70

37

71.40

80.00

8.60

0.76

191.48

including

73.80

76.30

2.50

1.63

194.94

148.00

154.50

6.50

0.85

82.29

including

149.10

151.00

1.90

1.79

83.07

LR-22-192

420939

5763642

183.00

195

-70

42.00

50.70

8.70

1.41

216.49

including

43.90

50.00

6.10

1.91

207.71

101.00

109.00

8.00

1.09

128.09

LR-22-193

420883

5763535

171.00

195

-70

43

51.90

66.10

14.20

1.05

197.10

including

53.80

58.40

4.60

1.35

225.00

including

59.10

64.70

5.60

1.45

188.76

LR-22-194

420940

5763534

150.00

195

-70

24

20.90

27.70

6.80

0.78

196.62

76.50

85.80

9.30

1.06

137.81

including

77.40

85.20

7.80

1.25

148.81

LR-22-195

420975

5763579

180.00

195

-70

27

37.30

42.30

5.00

1.05

226.53

78.40

85.30

6.90

0.80

155.12

LR-22-196

420734

5763625

180.00

195

-70

58

19.60

23.50

3.90

1.56

249.48

57.40

60.50

3.10

0.78

266.99

138.00

150.90

12.90

1.12

60.04

LR-22-197

420648

5763696

225.00

160

-50

49

27.70

30.50

2.80

1.07

182.45

159.50

181.20

21.70

1.10

63.64

LR-22-198

420381

5763684

225.00

70

-52

19

195.30

199.80

4.50

0.49

100.63

LR-22-199

420904

5763728

225.00

310

-53

84

Pending results

* Interval length are all along drill core.

Figure 2: Localisation map of Drill Results of Rose Property

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation, Tuesday, May 16, 2023, Press release picture

This phase of drilling has been valuable in providing more geotechnical data that will be incorporated into the final mine plan. The tightened drill resolution has provided greater confidence in the resource block model on the eastern portion of the Rose deposit. Additional drilling is planned later this year to test the northern extension of the deposit, as well as potential satellite spodumene-bearing pegmatites within 10 km.

A 5,554-meter, 31-hole winter drill program was conducted on the Lemare zone and data is being compiled. Critical Elements intends to pursue further work on Lemare over the summer with surface mapping and a sampling program follow by drilling. Lemare is well-situated within 3 km of road access and is an excellent candidate for initial technical studies.

Quality assurance/quality control

Quality assurance and quality control procedures were implemented to ensure best practices in sampling and analysis of the core samples. The drill core was logged and then split, with one-half sent for assay and the other retained in the core box as a witness sample. Duplicates, standards, and blanks were regularly inserted into the sample stream. The core samples were delivered, in secure tagged bags, directly to the ALS Minerals laboratory facility in Val-d'Or, Quebec. The samples are weighed and identified prior to sample preparation. The samples are crushed to 70% minus 2 mm, then separated and pulverized to 85% passing 75 μm. All samples are analyzed using sodium peroxide fusion ME-MS-89L, with full analysis for 52 elements. Value over 25,000 ppm Li were re-assays using Li-ICP-82b and value over 2,500 ppm Ta2O5 were re-assays using Ta-XRF10.

Rose Lithium-Tantalum Project update:

The Corporation is pleased to report that the front-end engineering design ("FEED") and value engineering studies for the process plant and associated infrastructure were completed during the first quarter of 2023. Bumigeme Inc. performed a gap analysis of the process plant, focusing on design review, optimization, and risk mitigation for any potential issues with the process flowsheet developed during the feasibility study. During the same period, WSP completed the FEED study for the infrastructure, surface water management, mine water treatment plant, installation of the final effluent, main electrical station, 25 kV distribution, utilities, service buildings and mining support facilities. Bumigeme Inc. and WSP completed these mandates on schedule and within budget.

On completion of the gap analysis, Bumigeme Inc., BBA, WSP and other specialists in planning and industrial processes commenced a new study with the aim of improving and freezing the 3D model layout for all equipment and defining data sheets to fulfill long lead time equipment orders. WSP-Golder was mandated to complete the detailed engineering design of the co-disposal facility for the filtered mill tailings and waste rock from the open pit. Over 40% of WSP-Golder's mandate has been completed with completion expected by the end of Q2 2023. Engineering work includes hazard classification, laboratory testing of tailings, staging and placement, water management design, hydrogeological modeling, seepage collection, stability assessment and an instrumented monitoring plan.

Furthermore, the Corporation announces the awarding of the detailed engineering mandate for the process plant and the main electrical station to the BBA team. It is important to note that BBA is very familiar with the Rose lithium and tantalum concentrator project. They carried out several audit and optimization mandates on our project originally developed by Bumigeme Inc. and WSP. Thus, BBA will be able to ensure a smooth transition to the execution of the detailed engineering phases. In addition, BBA has extensive multidisciplinary experience on previous mining projects, including several projects in northern Quebec. BBA will be an important player in the success of our project.

The Corporation is also proud to announce that all detailed engineering mandates have now been granted to our partners WSP, BBA and InnovExplo. Critical Elements has all the necessary funds to complete the detailed engineering phase. Overall engineering is progressing well, and we are over 35% complete. Key engineering deliverables will be completed during the summer period to allow, if project financing and building permits are in place, to begin deforestation and initial preparation work by the end of the year.

Project Financing update:

As noted earlier this year (see press release dated February 1st, 2023) Critical Elements commenced a formal process to receive and analyze multiple expressions of interest in participating in the financing and development of the Rose Project. This process has advanced such that multiple parties have provided comprehensive, non-binding expressions of interest to participate that compare favourably to the initial capital estimate outlined in the Project's 2022 Feasibility Study (see press release dated June 13, 2022). Critical Elements will continue to progress discussions with the leading parties, subject to negotiating acceptable financing terms and conditions, as well as satisfactory due diligence and entering into the required definitive documentation. Updates on this matter will be provided as appropriate.

The Corporation's long-term strategy of avoiding Memorandum of Understandings for offtake arrangements leaves the Rose Project's planned production unencumbered in a tight market for spodumene concentrate, both for chemical conversion for the burgeoning EV battery market and for the higher margin glass and ceramics industry. Despite the recent correction in spot lithium markets, underlying market demand remains robust in the face of supply-side sovereign, financial, and execution risks over the next several years. Conventional lithium concentrate projects in a top tier mining jurisdiction with major environmental permits and an existing Impact and Benefits Agreement remain exceedingly rare.

Québec is recognized as a top mining jurisdiction with access to excellent infrastructure, as well as strong financial and human capital. This makes the Rose Project's metallurgically attractive spodumene concentrate highly desirable. Management is actively engaged in identifying the optimal strategic partner or partners to maximize benefits for all the Corporation's stakeholders, but at this time, there can be no guarantees as to the timing and outcome of this process.

Federal Budget:

Critical Elements expresses its satisfaction that the Government of Canada has acknowledged the significance of clean technology manufacturing by introducing a 30% investment tax credit (ITC) in its 2023 Budget, which can be refunded. The Corporation believes that a significant portion of the equipment included in the 2022 Feasibility Study capital expenditures will be qualified for the newly introduced federal tax credit.

Qualified persons

Yves Perron, Eng. MBA, Vice-President Engineering, Construction and Reliability and Paul Bonneville, Eng, are the qualified persons that have reviewed and approved the technical contents of this news release on behalf of the Corporation.

About Critical Elements Lithium Corporation

Critical Elements aspires to become a large, responsible supplier of lithium to the flourishing electric vehicle and energy storage system industries. To this end, Critical Elements is advancing the wholly owned, high purity Rose lithium project in Québec, the Corporation's first lithium project to be advanced within a land portfolio of over 1,000 square kilometers. On June 13th, 2022, the Corporation announced results of a feasibility study on Rose for the production of spodumene concentrate. The after-tax internal rate of return for the Project is estimated at 82.4%, with an estimated after-tax net present value of US$1.9 B at an 8% discount rate. In the Corporation's view, Québec is strategically well-positioned for US and EU markets and boasts good infrastructure including a low-cost, low-carbon power grid featuring 94% hydroelectricity. The project has received approval from the Federal Minister of Environment and Climate Change on the recommendation of the Joint Assessment Committee, comprised of representatives from the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada and the Cree Nation Government and also received the Certificate of Authorization pursuant to section 164 of Québec's Environment Quality Act from the Québec Minister of the Environment, the Fight against Climate Change, Wildlife and Parks.

For further information, please contact:

Patrick Laperrière
Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Development
514-817-1119
plaperriere@cecorp.ca
www.cecorp.ca

Jean-Sébastien Lavallée, P. Géo.
Chief Executive Officer
819-354-5146
jslavallee@cecorp.ca
www.cecorp.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is described in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary statement concerning forward-looking statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian Securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "scheduled", "anticipates", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "scheduled", "targeted", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information contained herein include, without limitation, statements relating to the results and completion of the 2023 exploration program, the permitting process, the results and outcome of the Front-End Engineering Design Study, eligibility of equipment required for the Rose Project to the 30% investment tax credit (ITC) announced by the Federal government in its last budget, as well as the outcome of the formal process launched by the Corporation in connection with the Project financing. Forward-looking information is based on assumptions management believes to be reasonable at the time such statements are made. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Although Critical Elements has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from expected results described in forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: final and complete results of the Corporation's 2023 exploration program, the final outcome of the permitting process and the Corporation's ability to meet all conditions imposed thereunder, the final results of the Front-End Engineering Design Study and its effects on the development of the Rose Project, the formal process launched in connection with the Project financing not producing the anticipated and expected results, the criteria for eligibility to the 30% investment tax credit (ITC) announced in the last federal budget not being those expected, as well as those risk factors set out in the Corporation's Management Discussion and Analysis for its most recent quarter ended February 28, 2023 and other disclosure documents available under the Corporation's SEDAR profile. Forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this news release and Critical Elements disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws

SOURCE: Critical Elements Lithium Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/755193/Critical-Elements-Lithium-Rose-Drilling-Results-and-Corporate-Update

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Critical Elements Lithium CorporationTSXV:CREBattery Metals Investing
CRE:CA
The Conversation (0)
Critical Elements Lithium Corporation (TSXV:CRE)

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation


Keep reading...Show less
Critical Elements Lithium Recognized as a Top 10 Ranked Company in the Mining Sector by TSX Venture 50 for 2023

Critical Elements Lithium Recognized as a Top 10 Ranked Company in the Mining Sector by TSX Venture 50 for 2023

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation (TSXV:CRE)(OTCQX:CRECF)(FSE: F12) ("Critical Elements" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce it has ranked in the top 10 performing mining stocks in the 2023 TSX Venture 50™, which is comprised of the top 50 from over 1,713 companies on the TSX Venture Exchange

"it's a great honor to be included in the Venture 50 ranking. It's a great testament to the progress being made over the year on the Rose Lithium-Tantalum project as it accelerates toward a Final Investment Decision" says CEO, Jean-Sebastien Lavallée. "2023 should be an exciting year as we advance detailed engineering toward construction and continue an active drilling campaign on the Corporation's prospective 1,050 square kilometer exploration portfolio," he concluded.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Critical Elements Lithium Announces Appointment of Mr. Michel Clément, P.Eng., PMP as Senior Project Control Director

Critical Elements Lithium Announces Appointment of Mr. Michel Clément, P.Eng., PMP as Senior Project Control Director

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation (TSXV:CRE)(OTCQX:CRECF)(FSE:F12) ("Critical Elements" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Michel Clément, P. Eng., PMP as Senior Project Control Director

Mr. Michel Clément, P.Eng., PMP brings to the Corporation a vast experience in project control and risk analysis acquired in Québec and internationally. Mr. Clément has more than 25 years of experience in engineering, construction, project management and control, as well as project risk analysis in the industrial and mining sectors. He has been involved in numerous projects, notably with Stornoway Diamonds, Rio Tinto Alcan, the Iron Ore Company of Canada, and Mason Graphite (Lac Guéret, Québec). He also held different engineering positions, including Project Leader, with Rolls-Royce. Mr. Clément holds a bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from the Université de Sherbrooke and also holds the Project Management Professional certification from the Project Management Institute.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Critical Elements Grants Stock Options, RSUs and DSUs

Critical Elements Grants Stock Options, RSUs and DSUs

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation (TSXV:CRE)(OTCQX:CRECF)(FSE:F12) ("Critical Elements" or the "Corporation")is announcing the grant of stock options and restricted share units ("RSUs") to management as part of a short and long-term incentive program as determined by the Board, and deferred share units ("DSUs") to the independent directors in accordance with the Corporation's Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan adopted at the last annual and special meeting of shareholders

The Board has approved the grant of an aggregate of 279,475 RSUs, 78,603 DSUs, and 504,332 stock options to the independent directors and management of the Corporation. The Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan's objective is to create an incentive compensation program that is aligned with the Corporation's long-term objectives.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Critical Elements Lithium Announces appointment of Mr. Hughes Périgny as Senior Project Manager

Critical Elements Lithium Announces appointment of Mr. Hughes Périgny as Senior Project Manager

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation (TSXV:CRE)(OTCQX:CRECF)(FSE:F12) ("Critical Elements" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Hughes Périgny as Senior Project Manager

Mr. Hughes Périgny, P.Eng. brings to the Corporation a vast experience in engineering and construction acquired in Quebec and internationally. Mr. Périgny has over 29 years of experience in engineering, construction and project management in the industrial and mining sectors. He has participated in several industrial and mining projects with IAMGOLD (Boto project, Senegal), Mason Graphite (Lac Guéret, Quebec) as well as several projects with the Rio Tinto group (QMM Madagascar, QMP Metal Powders Suzhou, China and QMP, Sorel-Tracy). He also participated in the construction of the Renard mine with Stornoway from 2014 to 2019. He held the position of France & Asia Project Director for Loop Industries from 2021 to present. Mr. Périgny holds a Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from École Polytechnique de Montréal.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Critical Elements Lithium Announces the Continued Strengthening of its Board of Directors with Two New Appointments

Critical Elements Lithium Announces the Continued Strengthening of its Board of Directors with Two New Appointments

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation (TSXV:CRE)(OTCQX:CRECF)(FSE:F12) ("Critical Elements" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce the appointments of Ms. Maysa Habelrih and Ms. Vanessa Laplante to its Board of Directors

Ms. Maysa Habelrih is a result-oriented executive and board director leveraging global experience and a track record of delivering operational excellence and transforming business objectives into bottom line growth within complex environments. She has expertise in international joint ventures management and board oversight with solid knowledge of environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) business practices. Over the past year, Maysa has been the CEO of Mouvement Québécois de la Qualité, a non-profit focused on increasing the competitiveness and productivity of Quebec organizations. From 1989 to 2019, she worked for Alcan, which company became Rio Tinto Aluminium in 2007. Maysa ending as General Manager / Vice-President Joint Ventures with full governance and fiscal accountability for nine joint venture operations globally, featuring $2 billion in revenues, $400 million in EBITDA and 1,900 direct and indirect employees. This included the oversight of the successful design and implementation of an $850 million mine expansion project in Guinea. Maysa holds Bachelor and Master degrees in Chemical Engineering from McGill University in Montréal, as well as an International Masters Program in Practicing Management (IMPM) which is offered in partnership by INSEAD, McGill University, and 3 others universities.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Beyond Minerals Completes Name Change to Beyond Lithium and Announces AGM Results

Beyond Minerals Completes Name Change to Beyond Lithium and Announces AGM Results

Beyond Lithium Inc. (CSE: BY) (OTCQB: BYDMF) (the "Company" or "Beyond Lithium")  is pleased to announce that, at the annual general and special meeting of the shareholders of the Company held on May 15, 2023 (the "Meeting"), shareholders voted in favour and approved all items of business.

The Company's shareholders elected all director nominees, being Allan Frame, Craig Gibson, Tom Provost, James Campbell, and Michelle DeCecco. The shareholders also re-appointed Clearhouse LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditor of the Company; approved a special resolution to change the name of the Company from "Beyond Minerals Inc." to "Beyond Lithium Inc." (the "Name Change"); and adopted an ordinary resolution, approved by a vote of disinterested shareholders, to ratify and confirm the Company's new omnibus equity incentive plan to replace its current incentive stock option plan.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nevada Sunrise Announces 2023 Exploration Program Plans at the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Announces 2023 Exploration Program Plans at the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corp. ("Nevada Sunrise", or the " Company ") (TSXV: NEV) (OTC: NVSGF) is pleased to report that its joint venture partner, Copaur Minerals Inc. (" Copaur ") (TSXV: CPAU) has finalized plans for the 2023 drilling program at the Kinsley Mountain Gold Project ("Kinsley Mountain") located near Wendover, Nevada . The 2023 exploration plan calls for a combined 3,500 metres (11,480 feet) of reverse circulation ("RC") and diamond drilling.  Nevada Sunrise holds a 20.01% interest in the Kinsley Mountain joint venture, with Copaur, as operator, holding a 79.99% interest.

Kinsley Mountain hosts current indicated mineral resources comprising a National Instrument 43-101 compliant gold resource consisting of 418,000 indicated ounces of gold grading 2.63 g/t Au (4.95 million tonnes), and 117,000 inferred ounces of gold averaging 1.51 g/t Au (2.44 million tonnes), at cut-off grades ranging from 0.2 to 2.0 g/t Au 1 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ALX Resources Corp. Samples 1.77% U3O8 in Outcrop at the Bradley Lake Uranium Project, Saskatchewan

ALX Resources Corp. Samples 1.77% U3O8 in Outcrop at the Bradley Lake Uranium Project, Saskatchewan

ALX Resources Corp. (TSXV: AL) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF) ("ALX" or the "Company") is pleased to update its shareholders on exploration activities carried out on its Athabasca Basin area uranium projects in late 2022 and early 2023.

Bradley Lake Uranium Project ("Bradley Lake")

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
VICTORY COMPLETES MAG SURVEY OF ITS TAHLO LAKE PROPERTY IN THE BABINE COPPER-GOLD PORYPHYRY DISTRICT

VICTORY COMPLETES MAG SURVEY OF ITS TAHLO LAKE PROPERTY IN THE BABINE COPPER-GOLD PORYPHYRY DISTRICT

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
  • Victory has completed its initial mag survey of its 1,688-hectare Tahlo Lake Property
  • Findings confirm that historic copper (Cu) in soil anomaly overlies one of the linear mag highs and that the Northwest striking Morrison Fault is clearly shown by the mag survey and runs immediately west of the aforementioned copper anomaly
  • British Columbia's Babine Copper-Gold Porphyry District contains American Eagle Gold Corp.'s (TSXV: AE)'s NAK property, the Morrison deposit and the historical Bell & Granisle mines

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA (May 16 th 2023) Victory Battery Metals Corp. (CSE: VR) (FWB: VR61) (OTC: VRCFF) ("Victory" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has completed its initial mag survey of its recently expanded Tahlo Lake Property in British Columbia's prolific Babine Copper-Gold Porphyry District. The Tahlo Lake property is 8 km northwest of American Eagle Gold's (TSXV: AE) NAK Property.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Critical Elements Lithium Résultats de Forage et Mise a Jour Corporative

Critical Elements Lithium Résultats de Forage et Mise a Jour Corporative

MONTRÉAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / Le 16 mai 2023 / Corporation Lithium Éléments Critiques (TSX-V:CRE)(US OTCQX:CRECF)(FSE:F12) (« Critical Elements» ou la « Société ») est heureuse de rapporter les résultats de forage effectués sur le projet Rose lithium-tantale (« Projet Rose », « Rose » ou « Projet »). Treize sondages ont été effectués sur le Projet Rose pour un total de 2 382 mètres de forage complétés. Cette campagne avait pour but d'obtenir de l'information géotechnique supplémentaire pour l'optimisation de l'ingénierie minière et par la même occasion mieux resserrer la maille de forage dans la partie est du dépôt. Les meilleurs résultats sont présentés au tableau 1 et la figure 1.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nevada Silver Corporation Announces Effective Date of Name Change to Electric Metals Limited

Nevada Silver Corporation Announces Effective Date of Name Change to Electric Metals Limited

Nevada Silver Corporation (TSXV: NSC) (OTCQB: NVDSF) ("NSC" or the "Company"), further to its press release of 8th May 2023, is pleased to announce that the effective date of its change of name to "Electric Metals (USA) Limited" will be 16th May 2023 (the "Effective Date"). On that date, the Company will begin trading at the open on the TSX Venture Exchange under its new name and ticker symbol "EML". On the Effective Date, the new ISIN number for the Company will be CA28489D1024 and the new CUSIP number will be 28489D102. The Company is intending that its new ticker symbol on the OTCQB will be "EMUSF".

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Beyond Minerals Completes Name Change to Beyond Lithium and Announces AGM Results

Aclara Wins Sustainable Innovation Award

IIROC Trade Resumption - PWWR

ScreenPro Announces Name Change to Justera Health Ltd.

Related News

Critical Metals Investing

Aclara Wins Sustainable Innovation Award

Base Metals Investing

Canadian North Resources Awarded $250,000 Nunavut's Discovery Program Grant for Exploration Project

Energy Investing

GoviEx's Muntanga Project in Zambia Ramps Up for 2023

Base Metals Investing

1844 Appoints Dr. Larry Hulbert and Mr. Louis-David Gauthier to the Advisory Board

Gold Investing

More High-Grade Assays From Never Never Highlight Significant Growth Potential

Copper Investing

Sale Of East Tennant Project

×