Cresco Labs Welcomes Patients to 22nd Sunnyside Dispensary in Florida

Cresco Labs (CSE:CL) (OTCQX:CRLBF) ("Cresco" or "the Company), a vertically integrated multistate cannabis operator and the No. 1 U.S. wholesaler of branded products, today announced the opening of a new Sunnyside dispensary in Lutz, Florida. Sunnyside Lutz joins its sister locations in Tampa, Clearwater and St. Petersburgh in serving patients residing around the Tampa Bay area. The new store is Cresco Labs' 22 nd dispensary in Florida and 56 th dispensary nationwide.

Cresco Labs opened its newest Sunnyside dispensary in Lutz, Florida. (Photo: Business Wire)

"We are pleased to expand the reach of Sunnyside and Cresco Labs' leading portfolio of products to another group of patients residing in the Tampa region," said Charles Bachtell, Cresco Labs' CEO & Co-Founder. "We have plans to continue expansion in 2023, and we are excited to continue winning over more patients through a combination of excellent service, approachable prices and top-quality products."

Sunnyside Lutz is located at 21708 FL-54 on State Road 54, an east/west throughfare and convenient access point for customers. The store offers a variety of cannabis products from Cresco Labs' branded portfolio that includes Cresco, One Plant, Supply, Good News, Remedi and Sunnyside. The store also has a curated selection of accessories.

Patients can place orders today in store and online through the Sunnyside.shop website. Sunnyside Lutz store hours are Monday through Saturday, 9 AM to 8 PM, and Sunday, 9 AM to 6 PM.

About Cresco Labs

Cresco Labs, one of the largest multistate cannabis operators, strives to normalize and professionalize the cannabis industry through best-in-class cultivation, manufacturing, branded products, retail and initiatives that support and uplift the communities it serves. The largest wholesaler of branded products in 2021 and 2022, the company develops and distributes a robust portfolio of brands created to meet different customer needs, including FloraCal Farms, Cresco, High Supply, Mindy's, Good News, Remedi and Wonder Wellness. Cresco Labs has operations in 10 states, with stores operating under its top-performing national retail brand, Sunnyside, in seven markets. Headquartered in Chicago, Cresco Labs launched in 2019 the cannabis industry's first social equity initiative, SEED TM (Social Equity and Educational Development), to address the absence of people, businesses and communities disproportionately impacted by the War on Drugs in cannabis. The company was recognized on Crain's Chicago Business' Fast 50 list in 2022 and Inc.'s Best Led Companies list in 2022. Learn more about Cresco Labs at www.crescolabs.com .

Media:
Jason Erkes, Cresco Labs
Chief Communications Officer
press@crescolabs.com

Investors:
Megan Kulick, Cresco Labs
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations
investors@crescolabs.com

For general Cresco Labs inquiries:
312-929-0993
info@crescolabs.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Cresco LabsCL:CNXCRLBFCannabis Investing
CL:CNX,CRLBF

Curaleaf Expands Grassroots Premium Cannabis Brand to New Jersey

Grassroots' Carefully Cultivated Flower and Pre-Rolls Are Now Available in the Garden State

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis, today announced the expansion of its Grassroots brand in New Jersey with the launch of premium cannabis flower and pre-rolls. Available now at all Curaleaf locations across the state, New Jersey is the eighth market to offer Grassroots' carefully cultivated products following its strategic national rebrand in November 2022 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Green Thumb Industries to Hold Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call on February 28, 2023

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (Green Thumb) (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), a leading national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and owner of RISE Dispensaries today announced it will release fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 28, 2023.

A conference call and audio webcast will also be held on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time/4:00 p.m. Central Time to discuss the results and answer any questions.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Tinley's Enters into Management Services Agreement

Tinley's Enters into Management Services Agreement

Expected to Save Approximately USD $1 Million in Annual Operating Expenses

The Tinley Beverage Company Inc. (CSE: TNY) (OTCQB: TNYBF) ("Tinley's" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a management services agreement (the "MSA") with Blaze Life Holdings, LLC ("BLH") and its wholly-owned subsidiary, ILLA Canna LLC, effective January 23, 2023.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

