Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2025)

13 Canadian Crypto ETFs (Updated 2025)

10 Top Oil-producing Countries

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce?

Mali Enforces Gold Seizure at Barrick's Loulo-Gounkoto Mine

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia

Rare Earths Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink?

Trending Press Releases

Flynn Expands Key Gold Targets at Golden Ridge, NE Tasmania

European Lithium Limited (ASX: EUR) – Trading Halt

Boab Metals: Advancing Toward Near-Term Lead, Silver Production in Western Australia

Athena Gold: High-grade Gold Exploration in Ontario and Nevada

Sarama Resources Consolidates Position in Western Australian Goldfields

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Skyharbour Resources

SYH:CA

Rua Gold

RUA:CC

Freegold Ventures

FVL:CA

First Helium

HELI:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2025 Lithium Market Outlook

2025 Copper Outlook Report

2025 Oil & Gas Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
CoTec to Participate in "2025 Mining Conference: Mining & Supplying Critical Minerals & Precious Metals", Presented by Maxim Group LLC on Thursday, January 16th At 9:00 A.M. E.T.

CoTec to Participate in "2025 Mining Conference: Mining & Supplying Critical Minerals & Precious Metals", Presented by Maxim Group LLC on Thursday, January 16th At 9:00 A.M. E.T.

CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH)(OTCQB:CTHCF) ("CoTec" or the "Company"), announced today that its CFO, Braam Jonker, has been invited to present at the 2025 Mining Conference: Mining & Supplying Critical Minerals & Precious Metals ("Conference"), Presented by Maxim Group LLC, on Thursday, January 16th, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. E.T

At the Conference Tate Sullivan, Senior Research Analyst at Maxim Group, hosts virtual conversations with companies to identify future trends in mining and supplying critical minerals and precious metals.

This conference will be live on M-Vest. To attend, sign up to become an M-Vest member.

Click here to learn more and reserve your seat

About CoTec

CoTec is a publicly traded investment issuer listed on the Toronto Venture Stock Exchange ("TSX-V") and the OTCQB and trades under the symbol CTH and CTHCF respectively. The Company is an environment, social, and governance ("ESG")-focused company investing in innovative technologies which have the potential to fundamentally change the way metals and minerals can be extracted and processed for the purpose of applying those technologies to undervalued operating assets and recycling opportunities, as the Company transitions into a mid-tier mineral resource producer.

CoTec is committed to supporting the transition to a lower carbon future for the extraction industry, a sector on the cusp of a green revolution as it embraces technology and innovation. The Company has made four investments to date and is actively working towards the roll-out of two operating opportunities where current technology investments could be deployed.

For further information, please contact:

Braam Jonker - (604) 992-5600

Forward-Looking Information Cautionary Statement

Statements in this press release regarding the Company and its investments which are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties, including statements relating to management's expectations with respect to its presentation at the 2025 Mining Conference: Mining & Supplying Critical Minerals & Precious Metals and current and potential future investments and the benefits to the Company which may be implied from such statement. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature, they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results in each case could differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements, due to known and unknown risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, including but not limited to resource and reserve risks; environmental risks and costs; labor costs and shortages; uncertain supply and price fluctuations in materials; increases in energy costs; labor disputes and work stoppages; leasing costs and the availability of equipment; heavy equipment demand and availability; contractor and subcontractor performance issues; worksite safety issues; project delays and cost overruns; extreme weather conditions; and social disruptions. For further details regarding risks and uncertainties facing the Company please refer to "Risk Factors" in the Company's filing statement dated April 6, 2022, and in the Company's other filings with Canadian securities regulators, copies of which may be found under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE: CoTec Holdings Corp.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

cth:cccotec holdingstsxv:cth
CTH:CC
The Conversation (0)
CoTec Holdings Corp. Engages Investing News Network

CoTec Holdings Corp. Engages Investing News Network

CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH)(OTCQB:CTHCF) ("CoTec" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered an advertising and investor awareness campaign with Dig Media Inc. known as Investing News Network ("INN"), subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V"). INN is a private company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, dedicated to providing independent news and education to investors since 2007 at www.investingnews.com

INN will provide advertising to the Company for a six month period to increase awareness of the issuer. INN does not provide Investor Relations or Market Making services. The cost of the campaign is circa $26,000 payable over the term of the engagement. INN currently holds no securities in CoTec.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Hydrology Drilling to Support Scoping Study Commenced

Providence Gold Mines Inc. Announces Extension of Private Placement

Spearmint More Than Doubles its Crypto Exposure

Forum Energy Metals to Present at the AMEBC Roundup

Related News

uranium investing

Hydrology Drilling to Support Scoping Study Commenced

Gold Investing

Providence Gold Mines Inc. Announces Extension of Private Placement

Gold Investing

Horizon Minerals Achieves First Gold Pour at Boorara

Manganese Investing

Element25 Secures Key Approval for Butcherbird Manganese Mine Expansion

Copper Investing

Lundin Mining and BHP Close Filo Acquisition, Launch Vicuña Joint Venture

Energy Investing

Forum Energy Metals to Present at the AMEBC Roundup

Base Metals Investing

Quetzal Copper Mobilizes for Maiden Drill Program at Princeton Copper Project, British Columbia

×