Corvus Pharmaceuticals to Present at the 2026 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference and Goldman Sachs 47th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRVS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that members of its leadership team will conduct one-on-one meetings with investors and present a corporate overview at the 2026 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference, to be held in New York, NY, and the Goldman Sachs 47th Annual Global Healthcare Conference, to be held in Miami, FL. The Jefferies presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, June 3, 2026 at 3:45 PM ET, and the Goldman Sachs presentation is scheduled for Monday, June 8, 2026 at 11:20 AM ET.

A webcast of the presentations will be available live and for 90 days following the events. The webcasts may be accessed via the investor relations section of the Corvus website.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals
Corvus Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of ITK inhibition as a new approach to immunotherapy for a broad range of immune diseases and cancer. The Company's lead product candidate is soquelitinib, an investigational, oral, small molecule drug that selectively inhibits ITK. Soquelitinib is being evaluated in a registration Phase 3 clinical trial for relapsed/refractory PTCL and in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of atopic dermatitis. Its other clinical-stage candidates are being developed for a variety of cancer indications. For more information, visit www.corvuspharma.com or follow the Company on LinkedIn.

INVESTOR CONTACT:
Leiv Lea
Chief Financial Officer
Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
+1-650-900-4522
llea@corvuspharma.com 

MEDIA CONTACT:
Julia Stern
Real Chemistry
+1-763-350-5223
jstern@realchemistry.com 


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