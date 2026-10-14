Corsair Gaming to Report Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results on November 5

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRSR) ("Corsair" or the "Company"), a leading global provider and innovator of high-performance products for gamers, streamers, content-creators, performance PC builders, and SIM Racing enthusiasts, today announced it will release its third quarter 2026 results and financial outlook after the Nasdaq close on Thursday, November 5, 2026, with its management hosting a conference call to discuss results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time that same day.
The 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time conference call will be accessible on Corsair's Investor Relations website at https://ir.corsair.com , or by dialing 1-877-407-0784 (USA) or 1-201-689-8560 (International) with conference ID 13762265. A replay will be available approximately 3 hours after the live call ends on Corsair's Investor Relations website, or through November 12, 2026 by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (USA) or 1-412-317-6671 (International), with passcode 13762265.
About Corsair Gaming
Corsair (Nasdaq: CRSR) is a leading global developer and manufacturer of high-performance products and technology for gamers, content creators, and PC enthusiasts. From award-winning PC components and peripherals to premium streaming equipment and smart ambient lighting, Corsair delivers a full ecosystem of products that work together to enable everyone, from casual gamers to committed professionals, to perform at their very best. Corsair also sells products under its Fanatec brand, the leading end-to-end premium Sim Racing product line; Trak Racer brand, which provides premium racing and flight-simulation cockpits, frames, seats, monitor stands, motion systems and accessories; Elgato brand, which provides premium studio equipment and accessories for content creators; SCUF Gaming brand, which builds custom-designed controllers for competitive gamers; and ORIGIN PC brand, a builder of custom gaming and workstation desktop PCs.
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Investor Relations Contact:
David Pasquale
ir@corsair.com
914-337-8801
Media Contact:
media@corsair.com
510-657-8747