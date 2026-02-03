Corsair Gaming to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results on February 12

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRSR) ("Corsair" or the "Company"), a leading global provider and innovator of high-performance products for gamers, streamers, content-creators, gaming PC builders, and SIM driving enthusiasts, today announced it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2025 results and financial outlook after the Nasdaq close on Thursday, February 12, 2026, with its management hosting a conference call to discuss results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time that same day.

The 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time conference call will be accessible on Corsair's Investor Relations website at https://ir.corsair.com , or by dialing 1-877-407-0784 (USA) or 1-201-689-8560 (International) with conference ID 13758217. A replay will be available approximately 3 hours after the live call ends on Corsair's Investor Relations website, or through February 19, 2026 by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (USA) or 1-412-317-6671 (International), with passcode 13758217.

About Corsair Gaming

Corsair (Nasdaq: CRSR) is a leading global developer and manufacturer of high-performance products and technology for gamers, content creators, and PC enthusiasts. From award-winning PC components and peripherals to premium streaming equipment and smart ambient lighting, Corsair delivers a full ecosystem of products that work together to enable everyone, from casual gamers to committed professionals, to perform at their very best. Corsair also sells products under its Fanatec brand, the leading end-to-end premium Sim Racing product line; Elgato brand, which provides premium studio equipment and accessories for content creators; SCUF Gaming brand, which builds custom-designed controllers for competitive gamers; Drop, the leading community-driven mechanical keyboard brand; and ORIGIN PC brand, a builder of custom gaming and workstation desktop PCs.

Investor Relations:
David Pasquale
ir@corsair.com
914-337-8801

Media:
media@corsair.com
510-657-8747

