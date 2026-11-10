Corsair Gaming to Present at 15th Annual ROTH Technology Conference

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRSR) ("Corsair" or the "Company"), a leading global provider and innovator of high-performance products for gamers, streamers, content-creators, performance PC builders, and SIM Racing enthusiasts, today announced it will present to institutional investors at the 15th Annual ROTH Technology Conference, at the Hard Rock Hotel NYC in New York City on November 18, 2026.

Gordon Mattingly, Corsair's Chief Financial Officer, will meet with institutional investors at the conference to discuss the Company's recent financial results, business trends and growth opportunities.

About Corsair
Corsair (Nasdaq: CRSR) is a leading global developer and manufacturer of high-performance products and technology for gamers, content creators, and PC enthusiasts. From award-winning PC components and peripherals to premium streaming equipment and smart ambient lighting, Corsair delivers a full ecosystem of products that work together to enable everyone, from casual gamers to committed professionals, to perform at their very best. Corsair also sells products under its Fanatec brand, the leading end-to-end premium Sim Racing product line; Trak Racer brand, which provides premium racing and flight-simulation cockpits, frames, seats, monitor stands, motion systems and accessories; Elgato brand, which provides premium studio equipment and accessories for content creators; SCUF Gaming brand, which builds custom-designed controllers for competitive gamers; and ORIGIN PC brand, a builder of custom gaming and workstation desktop PCs.

Investor Relations Contact:
David Pasquale
ir@corsair.com
914-337-8801

Media Contact:
media@corsair.com
510-657-8747

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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