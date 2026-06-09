CORRECTION FROM SOURCE: Entheon Biomedical Corp. Issues Correction to News Release Dated June 9, 2026

CORRECTION FROM SOURCE: Entheon Biomedical Corp. Issues Correction to News Release Dated June 9, 2026

Entheon Biomedical Corp. (CSE: ENBI.X) (OTCID: ENTBF) (FSE: 1XU) ("Entheon" or the "Company") wishes to correct the effective date of the appointment of Adam Emes as a director of the Company as stated in the Company's news release dated June 9, 2026. The appointment of Mr. Emes to the Company's Board of Directors is effective June 9, 2026, not April 3, 2025 as previously stated. All other information contained in the news release dated June 9, 2026 remains unchanged.

About Entheon Biomedical Corp.
Entheon is a biotechnology research and development company interested in treating addiction and substance use disorders.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,
Timothy Ko, CEO and Director

For more information, please contact the Company at:
Entheon Biomedical Corp.
Timothy Ko, CEO
1 (604) 562-3932
timothy@entheonbiomedical.com
https://entheonbiomedical.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/300836

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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